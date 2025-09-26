Israel is such a great ally of the West that three European countries have sent their navies to stop Israel sinking their vessels and murdering their citizens.

Over the weekend, Israel launched drone attacks against the Global Sumud Flotilla which is delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The attacks reportedly involved stun grenades and itching powder with the intent of terrorising the crews into turning around.

Israel’s strategy isn’t working and it has made clear it will do anything in its power to stop the flotilla delivering food to Palestinians. Remember though, this is definitely not a genocide.

Israel has been insulting everyone’s intelligence by insisting the flotilla would be assisting Hamas. Itamar Ben-Gvir even called those travelling aboard the boats “terrorists” and said they should be treated as such. When Israel deems someone a terrorist, it uses that as justification to kill them. Make no mistake, these freaks would kill Greta in a heartbeat…

Everyone knows the flotilla poses zero threat to anyone and is acting within international law. Israel’s only issue is that it will feed the civilians it wants to starve to death.

Israel’s actions forced the Spanish and then the Italians and then the Greeks to send navy vessels to escort the flotilla. Italy deployed the frigates Virginio Fasan and Alpino while Spain sent the offshore patrol vessel Furor. Videos have emerged of Greek boats escorting the flotilla, and remember, Greece, Spain, and Italy are NATO member states.

The flotilla has travelled through international waters and the waters of countries that have granted it permission: waters where Israel has no jurisdiction. Israel has attacked vessels in Tunisian waters and then in international waters near the Greek island of Gavdos.

The flotilla is nearing Palestinian waters where Israel has no jurisdiction but is imposing an illegal blockade that is killing civilians. The flotilla said it believes another Israeli attack is imminent. The Geneva Convention protects civilian vessels delivering humanitarian aid, meaning any attack would be a war crime.

Greek foreign minister George Gerapetritis has guaranteed the boats safe passage through Greek waters, leaving Israel in an interesting position. It’s unclear what will happen when the flotilla leaves Greek waters.

We are unclear if the Spanish and Italian vessels will engage Israeli vessels if another attack happens. The Italians have been urging compromise and told the flotilla it continues at its own risk. However, Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto said Italian vessels were there to safeguard Italian citizens and respond to any threats.

The Spanish vessel is armed with heavy weaponry and a helicopter - not something you would send unless you were serious about sending a message. While Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has been supportive and suggested the flotilla should be allowed to safely deliver aid, Italian PM Georgia Meloni called the mission “gratuitous, dangerous and irresponsible”.

Sir Keir Starmer refused in parliament to offer any security guarantees for British citizens or the British vessel that has already come under attack. Israel, it seems, has the right to threaten our citizens. Isn’t that reassuring?

Remember, Starmer was happy to bomb Yemen to protect British vessels when Yemen tried to stop the genocide. Starmer refuses to act against Israel after it attacked a British vessel that is also trying to stop the genocide. It looks like stopping the genocide is what Starmer takes issue with.

