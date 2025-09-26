Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilary Minor's avatar
Hilary Minor
10h

More shame to the United Kingdom that its Navy isn't among those of Spain, Greece and Italy that are in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
8hEdited

Starmer is a good example of a late stage neoliberal capitalist politician, displaying his government’s devaluation of the value of human life, which under the right conditions appears to be the level of a mere inconvenience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture