We’re seeing a false divide appear over Israel/Palestine among our political class.

On the one hand, we’ve got nutters like US Republican senator Lindsey Graham who has been spouting off about how Israel should nuke Gaza (god, I wish that were satire), blissfully unaware of concepts like nuclear fallout, international law, and human morality. Graham said on NBC:

“Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay. “So, Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive ... Whatever you have to do.”

On the other hand, you’ve got Joe Biden withholding the big dumb bombs from Israel (but not the smaller smart ones) and Sir Keir Starmer calling on the UK government to pause arms sales to Israel (note he doesn’t say “stop”).

When even the super sensible David Cameron is saying it would be foolish to cease arms sales to Israel because Hamas could regain power, and the unhinged Suella Braverman is saying it “would be nothing but appeasement to Hamas”, but they are strangely unconcerned about Likud keeping power, it almost looks like we have diverging opinions among the political class on both sides of the pond, but this is a ruse. Biden has spent seven months arming Israel up to the eyeballs and Starmer said Israel has the right to starve civilians, but now they’re pretending to be compassionate so that voters who are appalled by genocide can be funnelled into their parties, whereas the people who think nuking Gaza sounds like a brilliant idea can vote Republican or Conservative. It’s all a game to make it look like the choice is not genocide or genocide, but that’s exactly what the choice is. You have one genocidal team admitting to its genocidal intentions and the other genocidal team pretending it’s not sure if genocide is a good idea after all. The fact the lesser of two genocides took seven months to feign hesitation should tell you everything you need to know, but alas, some people, even people who’ve been pretty good on Israel/Palestine fall for this bullshit. If I hear one more person whose opinions I often respect say Genocide Joe is the lesser of two evils or we need to back Starmer to get the Tories out, I’m going to lose my mind.

Whoever we get, we’re just getting more war. Maybe it won’t be more war in Gaza, maybe the genocide will end, but they will find somewhere for the military industrial complex to pump its nonstop supply of murder devices into. And when they do, there will be a reset in the propaganda, a fresh set of arguments, and we will have the exhausting task of explaining to moderates they’re being lied to, like they were lied to about all the other wars. They will thank us by calling us traitors for months on end until some finally come around, but never with the humility to admit they were wrong.

Opposing war only becomes sensible when moderates decide it has become sensible and that is when an awful lot of people have died. Prior to moderates giving war opposition the green light, it’s naïve or treasonous to demand peace. Next time, maybe, just maybe, they’ll realise they don’t have to wait for all the death before they oppose the war machine.

As Palantir CEO Alex Carp recently admitted, the war mongers cannot afford to lose the argument on Israel/Palestine because the entire war machine could be stopped. He was saying this in relation to the campus protests so the next time someone tells you protest achieves nothing, remember this. If protest was so ineffective, we wouldn’t have the likes of Trinity College divesting from Israel.

Alex Carp is right, all we need to stop the war machine is for the gullible section of the population who think they’re sensible because their first instinct is to accept the lies of people in suits to stop being so damn gullible and we can stop the next war in its tracks. And we seriously need to because the next one could be the big one.

Germany, the country with a concerning habit of starting world wars, is talking about bringing back conscription for all 18 year olds as early as next month. Military types over here are desperate for the UK to follow suit. You don’t do something like conscription unless you’re planning to use those soldiers who are not soldiers at all, just boys, and girls, who would be thrown into the meat grinder to protect the wealth of people who don’t give a fuck about them. Remember when we started seeing all the woke war propaganda with girl bosses and LGBT people on the front line? It wasn’t because they wanted to include you in capitalism and create an egalitarian society, it was because they wanted to include you in the meat grinder. They were trying to condition you to accept the idea of being a soldier, even if you’re not remotely cut out for it, and I know I’m certainly not. I’m not sure anyone truly is, not even the people who think they are.

Usually, sacrificing your life for the system doesn’t mean literally dying, it means dedicating every ounce of energy you have to your employer, so that every waking moment you have that is not working is spent recovering and you can’t entertain the idea of escaping their system. However, every now and again, they will make you sacrifice your life in a more literal sense and they will use patriotic propaganda to trick you into complying. What I’m saying is that understanding what propaganda is, how it works, and how to spot it in action is a matter of life and death.

Sometimes propaganda is overt like this:

And sometimes propaganda is Orwellian and politicians say the opposite of what they mean.

When Sir Keir Starmer or Joe Biden or whoever else pretend they’ve suddenly found their conscience, that’s propaganda in action. No one who supported slaughter on the scale we’ve seen in Gaza for seven months, suddenly develops compassion for their victims. That’s about as likely as a serial killer telling you they’ve turned over a new leaf and want to become a police officer to keep the public “safe”. Voting for Labour or Democrat leaders is like putting Wayne Couzens in charge of your country, whereas voting for the other side is like saying Darth Vader is our guy. You either choose the overt evil or the one that is harder to spot, but the result is the same. The result is death.

I would rather choose life.

