Starmer’s chief adviser Morgan McSweeney has resigned from his role, due to the fallout from the Epstein/Mandelson scandal. Despite the severity of the scandal, McSweeney was said to be “in two minds” about quitting, which seems to contradict his words about taking “full responsibility”. One anonymous Labour MP described him as “the very worst of our party”, according to Sky’s Faye Brown.

While McSweeney and Starmer are claiming that Mandelson deceived them about his friendship with Epstein, and are making this about one error of judgement, a poor recommendation for US ambassador that unexpectedly went wrong, I’m about to show that claim is laughable. The full story goes so much deeper than Mandelson, or anything you will have been shown by the corporate media so buckle up…

It’s fair to say that McSweeney has been one of the most powerful figures within the Labour Party for some time. His roles have included: Director of Keir Starmer’s Leadership Campaign, Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Opposition, Director of Campaigns for the Labour Party, Head of Political Strategy at 10 Downing Street, and Downing Street Chief of Staff.

McSweeney has often been described as the protégé of Peter Mandelson and by some of Lord Alli. He founded Labour Together — the group whose primary goal appeared to be to end Corbyn as a political force. He and Mandelson arranged for Sir Keir Starmer to visit Palantir in a non-official meeting that we are not allowed to know the details of. Palantir CEO Peter Thiel was an Epstein associate, and so was, apparently, Lord Alli. I told you this went deeper than just Mandelson!

Things are so bad that according to The Canary, Starmer’s rivals are calling his circle the “political wing of international paedophilia”. Labour’s Lord Glasman was scathing, saying: “The government and the party has to repent and reject New Labour as an alien body that took over the Labour Party. And this is where it leads: perversion and paedophilia.”

I’m not gonna suggest they’re all paedophiles because there is no evidence of that, but I think it’s fair to refer to them as “the Epstein wing of the Labour Party”. Let’s take a look at those Epstein links:

Remember Lord Waheed Alli — the guy who bought gifts for MPs, and designer clothes for Starmer’s wife, during the Freebiegate scandal? Well, it appears he hung out with Epstein at least twice.

Lord Alli was on the guest list for a dinner hosted by Epstein at New York’s Monkey Bar restaurant in February 2010. One of Epstein’s emails lists Alli as a contact along with Mandelson. In another email, Epstein refers to Lord Alli as “Walid” and says the men stayed together on Shelter Island.

Lord Alli insists he never knowingly met, or communicated, with Epstein, but the evidence suggests he mixed in the same circles. To reiterate: Morgan McSweeney has been described as the protégé of Lord Alli and Lord Mandelson — and Alli has a friendship with Mandelson going back decades.

During the 2024 election, McSweeney and Alli’s teams collaborated on Starmer’s campaign, regularly meeting at Alli’s Soho townhouse and other properties. Alli chaired Labour’s 2024 election fundraising and had temporary Downing Street access post-election for advisory/event roles.

Lord Alli has been involved in multiple controversies, such as evicting a family from their London home last year so he could increase the rent. This happened at a time when Labour was pushing the Renters’ Rights Bill that would have outlawed such practices.

Lord Alli has breached the House of Lords Code of Conduct multiple times, including failing to disclose business interests — one of those interests involved a company based in a British Virgin Islands tax haven. He was reportedly responsible for blocking a move by Angela Rayner to ban foreign political donations.

Lord Alli was put in the House of Lords by Tony Blair in 1998 when he was just 34, making him the UK’s youngest peer. Since 2020, Lord Alli has given over £500,000 to the Labour Party and he chaired its 2024 election fundraising. He funds the hugely influential Labour Together which I will get to later. This begs the question of why such individuals should be able to buy influence…

You might have seen the name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in the Epstein files. Bin Sulayem had a long-term friendship and business relationship with Epstein — the Epstein files show the pair often discussed sexual matters. In one exchange, Bin Sulayem sent Epstein a link to his “very own hairy porn site”. In another exchange, he arranged for Epstein’s masseuse to train at a luxury spa in Turkey so she could “learn as much as she can”. Epstein described bin Sulayem as a “close personal friend”.

Bin Sulayem also had a close relationship with Peter Mandelson after the pair were introduced by Epstein. Coincidentally, bin Sulayem’s company has been awarded many lucrative UK government contracts.

Bin Sulayem is CEO of Dubai-based ports giant DP World — the company responsible for many of the UK’s freeports. When Mandelson was business secretary in 2009, Epstein helped bin Sulayem lobby for the London Gateway port project on the River Thames — a £1.8 billion DP World venture. It was described as the” UK’s largest inward investment infrastructure project”.

Epstein forwarded messages from bin Sulayem to Mandelson seeking government loan guarantees, investment, and backing for the project. Epstein provided Mandelson’s personal email address to bin Sulayem and offered advice/edits on communications. The project ultimately went ahead and is run by DP World to this day.

When Labour returned to power under Starmer, it expanded freeports and continued giving contracts to DP World, including one for The Hive — an amenities and innovation hub at London Gateway Logistics Park.

DP World was also given Ministry of Defence and NHS contracts, despite huge concerns regarding workers’ rights and human trafficking. You would think McSweeney would advise against such contracts, but there is no evidence he did, and his choice for US ambassador did the opposite. If you think this is bad, it somehow gets worse. It’s time to move onto Palantir…

Peter Mandelson founded lobbying firm Global Counsel which has represented Palantir as a client since 2018, helping it secure government work. Mandelson held shares in Global Counsel, even after he became US ambassador, meaning he was profiting from a lobbying firm that was helping secure government contracts. Does that sound like a conflict of interests to you?

Not only was Mandelson one of Epstein’s buddies, but so was Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel. Epstein and Thiel had a business relationship through Valar Ventures and regularly met for lunch. In one email exchange, they discussed how disaster capitalism would benefit them and Brexit was “just the beginning”.

Another Palantir co-founder, Joe Lonsdale has suggested that Palantir was founded to kill “commies”. He later added Palantir was founded to “save Western Civilization from our adversaries, especially communists and Islamists”. Palantir’s CEO and co-founder Alex Karp echoed the sentiments, saying Palantir was set up to “scare enemies and, on occasion, kill them”.

Given that Palantir was clearly set up by psychopaths, you would think any self-respecting politician would run a mile, but Starmer crossed an ocean to meet them.

Starmer made an informal visit to Palantir’s Washington DC HQ in February 2025 that was arranged by McSweeney and Mandelson. This visit involved a Q and A with staff and a meeting with Alex Karp. The meeting did not appear in Starmer’s official register of visits and he has rejected requests for the minutes/briefings.

Alarmingly, Palantir has secured over £670 million in UK public contracts since 2023. The £330 million NHS contract for Palantir to manage patient data has been well publicised, but fewer people are aware of the contract to “modernise” our military with AI/data analytics. It’s hard to see this as anything other than a massive security risk.

It’s worth reiterating Peter Thiel named Palantir after Sauron’s seeing stone in Lord of the Rings. Palantir is renowned for its surveillance tech and AI systems that are used to slaughter Palestinians. Thanks to Mandelson, this company sees your health records and your country’s defence infrastructure. Does this make you feel comfortable?

You’re gonna feel even less comfortable when you hear Labour got its largest ever donation of £4 million from a hedge fund called Quadrature Capital. This hedge fund just happens to hold significant shares in Palantir. It is also a major investor in arms firms like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Ask yourself if such a hedge fund donates to Labour out of the goodness of its heart, or expects to something in return. Take all the time you need…

Now it’s time to discuss Labour Together — the corporate think tank representing Starmer’s faction of the Labour Party. Labour Together was instrumental in Starmer’s rise within the Labour ranks and funded his candidates prior to the 2024 general election. I think few would deny that Labour Together’s main purpose was to purge Labour of Corbyn and his supporters.

Labour Together was established by Morgan McSweeney and he served as its director for three years from 2017 until 2020. Lord Alli was a significant contributor to Labour Together during McSweeney’s tenure.

The pair are understood to have collaborated on candidate selection for Labour. Their candidates include the odious Luke Akehurst who was parachuted into the North Durham seat where locals strongly dislike him. Akehurst served as director of We Believe in Israel from 2011 to 2024 — the group was established to combat “delegitimisation of Israel”. He has close ties to Labour Friends of Israel and BICOM — the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre. Throughout the genocide, Akehurst has defended the UK’s military ties to Israel in parliament and emphasised Israel’s right to defend itself.

Financial contributors to Labour Together include: pro-Israel lobbyist Trevor Chinn who has been described as “Labour’s great benefactor”; founder of Nevsky Capital/Crake Asset Management, Martin Taylor; former CEO of Belron, Gary Lubner; and Labour peer and former special adviser to Peter Mandelson, Lord Hollick. These individuals have donated millions to the Labour Party, Labour Together, and related causes.

Labour Together shared office space with the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, an organisation supported by Israel. These organisations worked together on Stop Funding Hate, a censorship effort to bring down pro-Corbyn organisations like The Canary. Morgan McSweeney played a leading role in these efforts, famously saying: “We need to kill The Canary before it kills us”. The Canary has been making no secret of its joy that McSweeney is gone, saying, “guess we’re the last bird standing”.

In a recent scandal, it was revealed that Labour Together hired PR firm APCO Worldwide to investigate journalists probing its funding. APCO has represented clients such as Elbit Systems (Israel’s largest arms firm) and big tobacco/defence-linked entities.

Labour Together has strong ties to Israel and the military industrial complex. The above mentioned Trevor Chinn has funded Labour Friends of Israel and Conservative Friends of Israel since the 1980s. He has played leading roles in BICOM and the Jewish Leadership Council. BICOM promotes strategic partnerships between the UK and Israel, including cooperation on arms trade and military tech.

Another donor to Labour Together, Gary Lubner, is a long-standing donor to United Jewish Israel Appeal. Lubner’s business history includes sanctions-busting during South African apartheid. His son Jack is active in the Jewish Labour Movement and anti-BDS campaigns. The funding from these individuals corresponds with Labour’s shift away from pro-Palestinian / anti-war policies.

Sir Keir Starmer and Peter Mandelson are both members of the pro-war Trilateral Commission. Given that Mandelson has been a member much longer, it has been speculated that he brought Starmer in. Jeffrey Epstein was described as an “enthusiastic member” of the Trilateral Commission who boasted how the organisation counted “every great leader in America” among its members. Peter Thiel has also been listed as a member.

It’s fair to say I have established that Starmer’s circle has strong ties to the Epstein ring, unsavoury political donors, the military industrial complex, and the apartheid state of Israel. Now let’s dive into Morgan McSweeney’s background to see if we can shine further light on what is going on.

I must give investigative journalist Jody McIntyre credit here, because he has done a lot of digging on McSweeney and I will be discussing some of his findings:

McSweeney dropped out of university in 1994 and spent time volunteering on Kibbutz Sarid, an Israeli settlement in the Jezreel Valley, northern Israel. It was established on land taken from Palestinians in 1926. McIntyre describes this as a “formative experience” for McSweeney, noting his exposure to Zionist organisations like settler group Hashomer Hatzair. The Jerusalem Post confirms McSweeney worked in a factory, learning discipline amid the kibbutz’s communal lifestyle.

As discussed previously, McSweeney founded and directed Labour Together — a pro-Israel think tank. The group received over £730,000 in undeclared donations between 2017–2020, leading to a fine from the Electoral Commission. Much of the funding came from pro-Israel lobbyist Trevor Chinn — a major donor to groups like BICOM and Labour Friends of Israel.

Leaked documents and whistle-blower accounts suggest McSweeney might have concealed the funds partly to “protect Trevor” from scrutiny. Over 40% of Starmer’s cabinet have received donations from the Israeli lobby, often linked to LFI trips or campaigns.

One absurd aspect of the Epstein scandal is how politicians are claiming Epstein was a Russian spy, but the Epstein wing of the Labour Party is overwhelmingly pro-Israel and hostile towards Russia.

Peter Mandelson is so pro-Israel that he made a Balfour Declaration Anniversary Speech in Tel Aviv in 2001. He’s such a piece of shit that he expressed opposition to the Gaza ceasefire, calling the idea “ridiculous”. McSweeney did not make any major decisions on candidate selections, reshuffles, and strategy without consulting Mandelson. McSweeney was instrumental in pushing for Mandelson to become US ambassador.

One of the reasons that McSweeney resigned is that when the Mandelson communications are published by law, things will look so much worse. Given Starmer’s extensive ties to all of this, it seems absurd that he is acting like the solution to the mess he created.

Starmer must go.

