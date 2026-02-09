Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Denton's avatar
Mark Denton
10h

The Epstein files are an unholy mess and it looks like they will result in the fall of secret governments, given a little time. The 'organisation' has put out country (UK) in peril, along with some other nations. But not America, it seems. At least it government has taken action, belatedly, and only after they were found out. I don't think the same will happen in the USA.

But in the interests of equality, we should also be looking hard at the Conservative governments over the last 16 years too.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Sue Crampton's avatar
Sue Crampton
10h

They smashed Corbyn in a ruthless campaign.They are in many ways far worse than Tories. At least we understand the way they work and operate.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture