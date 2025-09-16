We now know beyond any reasonable doubt that we are being lied to by the FBI about the killing of Charlie Kirk. While it was already obvious, the narrative has become so ludicrous and contradictory, only a fool would take it seriously.

Let’s start with the disastrous interview with Kash Patel, who it turns out is so woefully inept, he can’t even tell a convincing lie. The FBI director spoke to Fox News where he made some laughable claims. He insisted we know Tyler Robinson is Charlie Kirk’s killer because he left a note, but we can’t show you the note because it was destroyed, but it honestly existed so you’re gonna have to trust us.

Patel claimed the note said: “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m gonna take it”. How convenient… I can’t be bothered to fully quote Patel because what he said was such a convoluted mess so here is a clip. Enjoy.

Patel insisted that we know Tyler Robinson “subscribed to left-wing ideology” because his family said so. Also, he said, “Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

We do not have a shred of evidence to back up this claim. We were told that Robinson had planned the killing on Discord, talking with his roommate about the gun, location, and changing clothes. Why would he not talk to his roommate in person instead of leaving evidence like that? If the roommate was involved in the planning, why weren’t they arrested? Oh and why have we not been told what happened to the note? How was it destroyed? Who destroyed it?

The story has now been simplified to say Robinson confessed to his friends on Discord, so presumably the planning story was made up? I mean how would you accidentally come out with something like that?

Weird thing is Robinson does not even have a digital footprint, but here is the real zinger: Patel told us that we know the gun found in the woods was that of the killer because DNA matched the DNA on a screwdriver on the roof. He claims the screwdriver was used to disassemble and reassemble the gun.

There are some massive plot holes here…

Firstly, disclosing DNA test results and implying someone’s guilt violates DoJ rules and due process. These rules can be found in the DoJ's Justice Manual (Section 1-7.000 on Media Relations) and are designed to prevent prejudice to a defendant's right to a fair trial. This means even if Robinson was the killer, this case could be thrown out under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Nice work.

For those who are not up to speed, footage and images show the alleged killer walking around campus, but he is not carrying a gun at any point. The murder weapon is supposedly a Mauser 98 that is 48-inches long, but the bullet that killed Kirk has not been found. The gun was supposedly found in the woods, but we can’t say it was the murder weapon until the bullet has been found.

The explanation is that the killer dropped the gun in the woods, picked it up the next day, disassembled it, stuffed the 24-inch barrel in their trouser leg, headed to the roof, changed their clothes, carried out the killing, changed their clothes back again, disassembled the gun, climbed from the roof, returned to the woods, reassembled the gun, placed it in a cardboard box, and wrapped it in a towel.

That story itself is absurdly convoluted, but it only gets worse when you scrutinise it:

One problem is you don’t use a screwdriver to disassemble a Mauser 98, you use a hex wrench / allen key as well as other tools. We were told the killer reassembled the gun in the woods, but how did he do this if the screwdriver was left on the roof?

TMZ has pointed out the shooter was recorded a quarter of a mile away on 800 W Street, just 31 minutes before the shooting. This means he had to limp a quarter of a mile with the 24-inch barrel in his trouser leg, climb onto the roof, change his clothes, assemble the gun, and get into position in 31 minutes.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer walking along 800 W Street 31 minutes before the killing

Remember, Mauser 98 rifles are not easy to assemble and Robinson was using a screwdriver, not a hex wrench. I’ve watched videos of people disassembling similar Mauser rifles and I found a good description on Twitter of how difficult it is:

Technical note from a lifelong precision rifle guy, a full sized Mauser 98 (which is a long action) in 30-06 is a beast- at least 45" in length. Like with almost all bolt actions, the barrel is threaded into the receiver sandwiched between a recoil lug. Typical torque is around 125 ft lbs for a barrel to action. You need a special tool just to remove it, many times during a re-barrel I have had to use a torch to heat the receiver enough to loosen the barrel. So there is almost no chance this was a real takedown rifle, they do exist (and there are a lot of bolt action rifles that allow removal of the barrel) but there is no way a standard Mauser 98 style action can do that. That means the rifle had to be carried around in a container, cardboard box or otherwise, that was full length- it sticks out visually - like you can see it from a 100 yards, it's obvious.

None of this adds up.

We were told Robinson had driven to the location the day before, apparently to drop off the rifle in the woods for collection. Why not take the rifle along on the day? Why complicate things?

The official story is that the shooter drove to the campus four hours before the killing, so why was he walking along 800 W Street shortly before the killing, presumably with a rifle barrel stuffed in his trousers, only to walk back again?

The woods are in the opposite direction to 800 W Street so presumably Robinson went one way to collect the weapon and then walked past the college for a quarter of a mile or more, only to turn around half an hour before the killing.

How did Robinson get onto the roof and reassemble a complex rifle so quickly with a screwdriver and also change his clothes twice?! How did he reassemble the rifle in the woods without the screwdriver and why did he bother? (Remember, gun experts are saying this would be highly difficult, if not impossible, even with the screwdriver.)

We are told that after the killing, Robinson returned to the woods to drop off the gun, placing it in a box that he wrapped in a towel. He was not carrying the box, so he must have returned to the exact spot to locate the box. Why slow down the get away like that?

Surely, you would drive straight to the campus with the weapon, carry out the killing, immediately leave in your car and dump the weapon somewhere it would never be found, a long, long way from the crime scene. I mean the US is a huge place…

The killer has apparently made life as difficult as possible for himself and as easy as possible for investigators. The clumsiness of this contradicts the meticulous execution of assassination. Why are the killer’s movements so needlessly complex?

Robinson must have driven to campus, walked to the woods (southwest of campus), collected the gun, walked back to campus, walked a quarter mile past campus to 800 W Street (north of campus) for no apparent reason, walked back to campus again (with a limp), carried off the killing, returned to the woods to drop off the gun, and then returned to the car.

Why leave the gun in a small woodland right next to the college? Why do any of this nonsense? It really sounds like someone has made up a narrative without thinking any of it through. The FBI’s gun recovery story makes as much sense as finding those passports in the rubble of the twin towers! It looks like the rifle was planted as a distraction and the real murder weapon was something more easily concealable.

As everyone keeps pointing out, the officer who found the gun must have been wearing a body cam so can we please see the footage? You know what else would be handy right now? Footage from the camera that was behind Kirk, the one that was removed after the killing before the FBI arrived at the scene.

Not only was that camera a crucial piece of evidence that was tampered with, but it looks like no serious investigation is taking place. Shockingly, the grass where Kirk was killed is already being paved over. They haven’t even found the bullet yet and they’re paving over a crime scene? If this doesn’t smell like a cover-up to you, I don’t know what to say.

