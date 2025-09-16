Council Estate Media

Andrew Tolson
3h

Thanks for all your digging on this. Many years ago I read Jim Marrs study of the JFK assassination, the state explanation, subsequent Warren/House Select commissions, Jim Garrisons investigation (Oliver Stones JFK film), the Zapruder movie, the whole shebang. It was and is the definitive story of a coup d'etat in broad daylight and an extremely complex cover-up involving US intel/Mafia/Cuban exiles/senior statesmen. Makes Trumps/Netenyahu's murder of Kirk look like it was written on the back of a beermat in 5 minutes lol The thing is will Trump sell Tel Aviv out, or do they have too much dirt on him, and can we keep shouting 'Epstein' out as this clearly pisses him off :)

Thomas Scherrer
3h

Wait wait wait...

They haven't found the bullet, yet? Wouldn't it be, ya know, lodged in Mr. Kirk's thoracic region? I mean, I'm beginning to wonder, out loud, if Kirk is actually dead and this wasn't some staged fiasco.

Where's the camera? Where's the bullet? Why pave over the site? It should be a crime scene.

