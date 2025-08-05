Council Estate Media

Evelyn K. Brunswick
6h

Apparently there's quite a crisis in prison places in the UK. So if, say, only 100,000 people deliberately got themselves arrested and prosecuted etc. under this absurd hypocrisy then the State wouldn't be able to do fuck all. This is the practical point about mass civil disobedience. The way the State gets away with these sorts of heinous things is by isolating individuals. This is a key insight which needs to be understood, and then exploited.

Superiority in numbers - this ultimately makes for a 'democratic deterrent' - instead of simply 'protesting' impotently ('stop the war' was created to contain protest and prevent it from becoming rebellion - i.e. controlled opposition), by merely waving some banners around, chanting slogans, and asking abusers to stop abusing (obviously not going to work), which is absolutely not a deterrent, it will become clear once more people are aware of 'fascism' being here and now, that only by threatening to storm parliament etc. will the State ever be in the slightest concerned about civilian protest. Protest all you want, commoners, if waving banners around is all you got. We laugh in your faces and invade Iraq anyway and commit genocide. You're clearly not going to physically stop us, are you? You are subjugated. Get used to it. Now shut up and get back to work.

Furthermore, there should perhaps be a civil prosecution (citizen's arrest) against every British Citizen complicit in the genocide (i.e. the government, civil service members, top brass in the military etc. - oh, and we'll have Piers bloody Morgan too if you don't mind), given that they have violated existing UK law, which incorporated the UN 1948 prevention & prosecution of genocide (https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/jt200809/jtselect/jtrights/153/15305.htm). Ironically, the 1988 act was under Maggie fucking maggot scratcher! She should've arrested herself! This is one of those epitome instances when we know how much they are fucking with us.

2 replies
Barbara Walter
6h

It beggars belief how this police state is getting a grip. Meanwhile, the thugs who congregate outside hotels where frightened asylum seekers are staying seem to get away with their violent behaviour. Solidarity with all grandmas - and all who are anti genocide.

