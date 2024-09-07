An American woman called Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was murdered by Israel during a protest against the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements. She was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper in the village of Beita, Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, which is not under Hamas control. The IDF’s excuse is that someone was throwing rocks, so naturally they fired tear gas and shot bullets into a crowd, killing an innocent woman who had just graduated from university.

A Jewish Israeli activist called Jonathan Pollak confirmed there was no stone throwing in the area and Israeli solders were under no threat. Even if a stone had been thrown, the fact Israel thinks firing into a crowd is a reasonable response speaks volumes. Just imagine this happened in the UK…

If you’re unclear what is going on in the West Bank, towns and cities have been turned into ghettos, and Israelis keep building new settlements around them. They also destroy Palestinian homes and violently attack the natives.

Seven-hundred thousand Israelis now live in 150 illegal settlements and 128 illegal outposts. One-hundred and twelve international businesses, including Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group and Motorola Solutions have been linked to these settlements in a UN report.

Israel’s goal is to take over Palestinian land in slow-motion so the world does not notice, but the Gaza genocide has emboldened settlers to accelerate the process. The world does nothing to stop this and when people talk of boycotting the companies involved, our politicians turn against the boycotters! The Palestinians are effectively on their own.

Palestinians always get shot and killed or maimed for peacefully protesting the illegal actions of Israel. Remember this when ignorant westerners ask why Palestinians don’t try to resolve things peacefully: they do and Israel always rejects the peaceful route.

It’s clear that western media and politicians don’t give a shit. Predictably, the media didn’t even name Israel as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s killer in the headlines:

The White House said it was “deeply disturbed” by the killing, so disturbed it has asked Israel to investigate its own crime. (It’s worth remembering that when Israel investigates its own crimes, only 1% of cases go to trial, but Israel convicts Palestinians in over 99% of cases.)

Contrast the US response with that of Turkey, whose President called Eygi’s killing a “murder”, insisting he would “continue to work in every platform to halt Israel's policy of occupation and genocide”. Just imagine having a US president and media that spoke like that. This genocide would have been stopped 11 months ago.

Western media has been keen to emphasise Eygi was an American “of Turkish origin”, the implication being that because she was non-white, and also an activist, she was fair game.

As one Twitter user pointed out, it’s: “Interesting how they never say shit like ‘Israeli of polish origin’ when they die.”

If the media was keen to point out that Netanyahu is Polish and Benny Gantz is Romanian and Bezalel Smotrich is Ukrainian and everyone in Israel is not actually from Israel, the public would start seeing this for what it is: settler-colonialism.

Zionists would have you believe it’s racist to point out their country of origin, but it’s not racist to oppose settler-colonialism, it’s racist to support it. Opposition to Zionism is the anti-racist position.

Zionism is the ideology that has just killed a beautiful American woman as well as 40,000 (super low estimate) Palestinians. Zionism is also the reason that American politicians are willing to look the other way, even when their own citizens are murdered, because it’s more important to side with a foreign power.

The US loves to tell us it will always act firmly when a US citizen is killed abroad, but strangely Israel is given a free pass. Eygi’s killing is far from just a one-off. I ran a search and found example after example of American citizens murdered by Israeli forces, often shot for peacefully protesting.

Among the victims are Jacob Flickinger, Omar Abdulmajeed Assad, Shireen Abu Akleh, Rachel Corrie, and Furkan Dogan. Even worse, four of those killed were children: Mohammad Khdour (17), Tawfiq Abdel Jabbar Ajaq (17), Orwa Hammad (14), and Mahmoud Shaalan (16).

Despite murder after senseless murder, the US never takes meaningful action against Israel. I honestly think we’re at the point where if Israel assassinated a US president for not being supportive enough, congress would apologise and send Israel more money.

