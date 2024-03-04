We are supposed to celebrate the dystopian scenes as food packages are parachuted from the sky and crash onto a beach, some splashing into the sea, prompting a frenzy from starving civilians who grab anything they can, hoping the snipers can resist the urge to turn their heads into red mist. We are supposed to pretend the airdrops are generous acts of compassion, rather than what they really are: a cynical PR exercise that provided less than a truckload of food.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out starvation cannot be prevented by airdrops because that food will only reach a small percentage of the Gaza population. Only aid that is properly distributed in large enough quantities will get to everyone who needs it and Israel won’t let aid trucks through for reasons only our politicians and media can’t work out.

Footage shows queues of trucks stretching back miles; the longest such queues since the Brexit delays at Dover, but what we’re seeing has far graver consequences than your Amazon package being a few days late.

If you’re one of the people who can’t bear such an inconvenience, just imagine what the Gaza population is going through while they wait for a meal. Imagine your only chance of eating something means venturing into the open and praying you don’t get shot in a massacre. Ask yourself if you would consider this to be genocide if you were the one living through it.

If you do not consider this to be genocide because Palestinians are the ones being blasted like pheasants in shooting season, I think we all know why you think this way.

The US airdrop was hailed as some kind humanitarian gesture, but you could only fall for this bullshit if you fail to consider the US has supplied a comparable number of bombs (21,000 precision-guided bombs and tons of other explosives), those food packages were not enough to give 1 in 50 Palestinians a single meal, and we are five months into this “humanitarian crisis” that spontaneously happened for no apparent reason.

The US airdrop is no different from Hamas throwing a few sandwiches over the border fence after October 7th and pretending this makes everything okay. It’s like kicking someone in the balls and giving them a gentle pat on the shoulder as they double over. If the US really gave a shit about humanitarian aid, it would use its leverage as Israel’s arms dealer to get the trucks into Gaza, but it won’t.

One problem the US has is it couldn’t even cover for Israel this time because Israeli officials have been encouraging soldiers to attack civilians and calling to have all humanitarian aid stopped. Israel just won’t stop humiliating Joe Biden and yet he still does its bidding, which shows you how much power and influence AIPAC has over the US. If Biden was doing the bidding of any other state like this, we would be calling it treason.

It’s not just the US that is doing Israel’s bidding though, the UK government has sent 48 military aircraft to support Israel because the people who are angrier at George Galloway than they are at Benjamin Netanyahu don’t seem to understand they too can be charged with war crimes. If, on a cold day in hell, western politicians go to the international criminal court, at least they will have the robust defence that they supplied one barely edible meal for every three civilians they killed or injured.

You would be forgiven for thinking Israel has only opened fire on one group of civilians at an aid drop, that after the outrage caused by the events of 29th February someone would have had a word, but no, they did the exact same thing again three days later in Gaza City, killing dozens of civilians. Do you now understand the terror Palestinians face every time they approach an aid drop?

Israel’s propaganda is getting so blatant that even BBC Verify is being forced to call them out. At the beginning of the genocide, the BBC was doing everything it could to give the IDF cover for its war crimes.

The BBC exists to do propaganda for the British state and its allies, and if even it is refusing to back your lies, your lies must be terrible. Let’s not give any credit to the BBC because they’re adding “according to the Hamas-run health ministry” whenever they quote figures that no one disputes, apart from the IDF bots on Twitter and the rabbi who sells dildos.

BBC Verify pointed out that Israel spliced together four bits of footage from two locations as its evidence, and failed to provide the BBC with full, unedited footage to examine. This is definitely the type of thing you would do if you had nothing to hide.

Israel claimed most of its victims died in the stampede, and the IDF only opened fire because they were scared by the stampede, but it was their gunfire that caused the stampede and about 80% of the casualties died from gunshot wounds.

Dr Mohamed Salha told the BBC: “Al-Awda hospital received around 176 injured people...142 of these cases are bullet injuries and the rest are from the stampede and broken limbs in the upper and lower body parts.”

BBC Verify pointed out contradictions in IDF statements, with Mark Regev saying the IDF were not involved in the killings and suggesting they were done by Hamas, and IDF spokesman Lt Col Peter Lerner blaming Palestinians for their own murders. Eylon Levy even accused UNRWA of covering up the imaginary Hamas killing spree and these people are still treated with respect in a way anti-war voices aren’t.

In case you’re unclear, Israelis just say the first thing that comes into their heads and assume they will get away with it because they’re not used to being held to account. They’re used to the west taking their every word as gospel, which is why the EU starved Palestinians for weeks on their say so, because the accusations against UNRWA were “serious”, but the collective punishment of civilians based on lies is “due process”.

The EU kindly restored aid to UNRWA after Israel failed to provide evidence of UNRWA involvement in October 7th, and even the US admitted it doubts Israel’s claims, but alleged IDF sock puppet “Stop Antisemitism” still argues support for UNRWA is support for Hamas. Does this mean the EU is now Hamas? All I know for sure is that it’s good when Palestinians are fed and good when they are not fed, but we aren’t supposed to notice the contradiction.

Despite the fact starvation is being used as a weapon of war, we are supposed to cheer every time a participant in the Hunger Games finds a food parcel in southern Gaza while 300,000 people in the ruins of the north have no access to humanitarian aid at all. It could not be a more grotesque spectacle and even if we now get the proposed six-week ceasefire, none of this will be okay.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee