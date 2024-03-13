If you thought the Gaza genocide wasn’t enough, and the risk of World War III being triggered in Ukraine wasn’t enough, the US empire has something even more exciting planned for you: a “transnational kill chain” around China. I had no idea what a transnational kill chain is either, but

breaks it down for you in this

and I’ll do my best to explain here. I’m sure just the sound of “transnational kill chain” is enough to get psychotic warmongers everywhere salivating…

The US has approved a $75 million weapons package to Taiwan which includes the Link-16 communications system that coordinates NATO weapons systems as well as Japanese, Korean and Australian weapons systems.

The EFE news agency explains:

“Link-16 is a standardized communications system used by the armed forces of the US and other countries to transmit and exchange real-time tactical data through the use of links between allied military network participants.”

CounterPunch explains in further detail:

It allows, for example, strategic nuclear/stealth bombers (US B-1B Lancers, B-2 Spirits) to coordinate with electronic warfare and surveillance platforms (EA Growlers, Prowlers, EP-3’s), fighters and bombers (F-16,F-22, F-35’s) as well as conduct joint arms warfare with US, French, British carrier battle groups, Japanese SDF destroyers, South Korean Hyun Moo missile destroyers, as well as THAAD and Patriot radars and missile batteries. It also allows coordination with low earth orbit satellites and other Space Force assets.

What this boils down to is we can expect another proxy war, this time in Taiwan, because Americans want to ensure they remain the big boys. China is building a navy that will soon be bigger than the US navy with a fleet of at least 400 ships, and the US Naval Institute argues:

“Given current trajectories for China’s naval and ground-based fires assets, the United States will not be able to unilaterally match China’s relative combat power in the Pacific. Thus, the U.S. strategy must prioritize a multilateral kill chain.”

These psychos really want war, don’t they? This kill chain thing has been carefully planned by think tanks such as CSBA, CNAS, CSIS, RAND, and the Pentagon for over a decade, so if war kicks off, don’t let them tell you China launched an unprovoked attack. They are doing everything they can to make China feel so threatened it has no choice but to attack and they will portray China as the aggressor.

Think tanks are not just obscure groups of beardy men getting together to discuss their political opinions in dingy offices. In this case, they represent the military industrial complex and they’re enthusiastically discussing the war they want next like a kid discusses his letter to Santa.

The fact we’re seeing such open talk about war with China in the same way we used to see talk about war with Russia tells you what’s coming next. Of course, they will pretend their involvement is all about the liberation of Taiwan, and you will be encouraged to put Taiwanese flags in your Twitter bio, but these people will not give the slightest shit when men are thrown into the imperialist meat grinder. They will drag this thing out for as long as possible. It’s what they do.

Worryingly, the warmongers talk about things like the “inescapable necessity” of “total war” and even a nuclear first strike against China. A report from Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security “aims to foster a deeper understanding of the prospects for nuclear use in the context of a potential invasion of Taiwan by the People’s Republic of China.”

The report “evaluates how the United States could use nuclear weapons for deterrent, coercive, and warfighting roles.” Absurdly, the imperialists who view the entire world as being part of the US empire insist: “the world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.”

Almost every country in the world agrees that Taiwan is part of China, including the US, and only 12 countries recognise Taiwan as an independent state, so don’t for one second believe this is about the sovereignty of Taiwan. It’s about western capitalism’s need to constantly be at war.

As Orwell warned us in Nineteen Eighty-Four:

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.”

Just replace Eurasia with Russia and East Asia with China and Orwell is describing today’s world. The US Naval Institute even admitted they built a kill chain around Russia, but that it wasn’t effective enough and they want a better kill chain for China, powered by satellite technology.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine offers a critical case study on why—and how—to build a more robust kill chain that leverages partners’ and allies’ capabilities. “Russia initiated combat operations in Ukraine with cyberattacks on SATCOM to disrupt Ukraine’s kill chain—the methodology for finding, fixing, targeting, tracking, engaging, and assessing (F2T2EA) an adversarial objective. “However, the kill chain architecture leveraged against Russia does not exist in the first island chain of the western Pacific.”

Are you understanding how proxy wars are engineered yet? Do you see how building “ transnational kill chains” around countries is a massive provocation?

US vassals are bullied into participating in these transnational kill chains whether they like it or not. For example, US sanctions on Chinese chip firms have hit the South Korean economy hard, forcing them into a position where they’re dependent on subcontracting to the US military.

Just look at how the US crippled the German economy with the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline. Not only does the US have a track record of throwing its allies under a bus when its military ventures are over, it’s more than prepared to hurt the economies of its vassals along the way. When Macron argued US interests are not European interests, this is what he was talking about.

The US is ready to throw Ukrainians under a bus now they’ve served their purpose of bleeding Russia and testing its military capabilities, but these nutters are anxious to start war with China sooner rather than later. Think tanks argue it’s not a question of if there will be a war with China, but when and how. They also express concern that the longer they wait, the more powerful China will become.

If you’re one of the people talking about voting for a “lesser of two evils” at the next election, just stop it. You’re talking about voting for psychotic warmongers who take us closer to World War III with every passing year. You can guarantee that if they succeed in forcing the sale of TikTok to US billionaires, it will be used to promote proxy-war propaganda and censor anti-war voices. They are not going to let the youth turn against this war like they turned against the Gaza genocide, and the propaganda campaign needs to start asap.

The Gaza genocide is a message to America’s enemies that they don’t give a fuck, that they will carpet-bomb you into oblivion unless you accept the US empire rules the world.

