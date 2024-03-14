I remember saying during the Corbyn years that if we failed to get Labour into power, the establishment would do everything it could to control social media because it was too powerful a weapon. It was too dangerous to let ordinary people have a voice because that’s how the unfiltered truth comes out.

What followed was every kind of manipulation possible, and not only were socialist voices censored but anti-Zionist voices. Such voices posed a threat to the military industrial complex - and the warmongers will stop at nothing to silence their critics. The last thing they need is for the public to see what’s going on with their own eyes.

If we take Gaza, I firmly believe the only reason the media has conceded ground, and shown us even a fraction of what’s going on, is because social media has made it impossible to ignore. If they could have avoided showing us the scale of the destruction, that’s exactly what they would have done.

Back in the Corbyn years, Z-list celebrities were gleefully embracing cancel culture and calling for advertiser boycotts of the likes of The Canary and Evolved Politics. They would spam advertisers with false accusations of anti-Semitism and use their social media clout to pressure those advertisers. Any advertiser who didn’t go along with the boycott was accused of “funding hate”. Remember this the next time they clutch their pearls about the BDS movement.

Kerry-Anne Mendoza and others were constantly suspended from Twitter due to spam complaints exploiting what seemed to be an automated system. Mendoza’s account would go down for weeks at a time. While this was going on, prominent Zionists were saying how wonderful Mendoza’s latest suspension was and calling her an anti-Semite. What was particularly hurtful about that accusation was that Mendoza was married to a Jewish woman.

We saw this censorship pattern again and again. Groups and organisations focused on doxxing anti-Zionists and intimidating them into silence. Those who didn’t fall in line became victims of lawfare. Socialists saw their online visibility fall through the floor as the establishment discovered algorithm manipulation. It didn’t take long for us to realise the same thing was happening across the pond. It took a little longer for us to realise it was happening worldwide.

The censorship industrial complex wasn’t just confined to Twitter and it was not just socialists or anti-Zionists who were in the firing line, it was any anti-establishment voice, anyone who challenged an official narrative on any subject. In other words, you were only allowed to express pre-approved ideas that fell within a narrow Overton window.

It became abundantly clear the establishment would go as far as they needed to ensure unapproved ideas did not gain traction. They succeeded in capturing Facebook which is now a state censorship hell hole masquerading as a private platform.

My Facebook page is shadow-banned for 18 months for a ridiculous reason that I will not bore you with, because I’ve banged on about this enough in the past. The only reason I persevere with Facebook is because I’ve got 43,000 people that I can reach on there, even if it’s only in dribs and drabs.

The establishment capture of Twitter was well underway until Elon Musk bought the platform. While I have my issues with Musk, since he took over, I’ve been seeing users in my timeline who had been rendered invisible by shadow-bans. In that regard, Twitter has improved, although I’m well aware of the things Musk got badly wrong. I’m certainly no cheerleader of his, but it seems clear the establishment will be plotting a way to bring him down.

Twitter has been a powerful tool for getting the truth to the masses, but perhaps the most powerful tool has been TikTok. Not only is it hugely popular with the youth, but it’s extremely effective at showing people what’s happening in the world, due to the quickfire way it shows you videos. Spend an hour on TikTok and its amazing how many different perspectives you will be exposed to. It’s also amazing how much information you can digest.

Yes, there is lots of rubbish on TikTok, but there is also lots of good information, and when people see with their own eyes the horrors of Gaza, it creates a negative impression of Israel’s actions. This is called making up your own mind and that is a thought crime.

The non-stop stream of video evidence has led to ridiculous outcries of TikTok having a “pro-Palestinian bias”. What TikTok actually gives us is a marketplace of ideas that can easily be substantiated. No other system offers so many ideas so quickly in such an understandable and provable way. It’s the optimal system for showing the youth what is really happening.

When they accuse TikTok of having a pro-Palestinian bias, they are really saying there is no way of Zionists controlling the narrative without controlling the algorithm. This is why congress is pushing for a TikTok ban, unless ByteDance divests its shares in the company. The justification for this is piss-weak. They argue that under Chinese law, TikTok could be ordered to hand over user data for national security reasons, but you could make this argument about any country, including the US.

Personally, I don’t care if the Chinese government knows what TikToks I’ve watched any more than the US or UK government. If anything I care less because my own government probably has more ways to use my information against me. However, this is not really about the Chinese government. The real reason for the proposed TikTok ban can be heard in leaked audio of ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt:

“We have a major, major generational problem. All the polling I’ve seen - ADL’s polling, ICC’s polling, independent polling - suggests this is not a left/right gap, folks. The issue of United States support for Israel is not left and right, it is young and old, and the number of young people who think Hamas’ massacre was justified is terrifyingly high, and so we really have a TikTok problem, a gen-Z problem that our community needs to put the same brains that gave us Tagly, the same brains that gave us all these other amazing innovations, need to put our energy towards this, like fast, because we’ve been chasing this left/right divide. It’s the wrong game.”

Make no mistake, if ByteDance gets bought out, it will be bought out by Zionists, and the data you’re told must not be in the hands of the CCP will be in the hands of Mossad. Now I don’t know about you, but I certainly don't want my data owned by people who murder Palestinian activists and poets who get too many clicks on social media.

Democrats have convinced themselves taking over TikTok is the solution to their problems, but the reality is that if Joe Biden signs this bill into law when he is already tanking in the polls, particularly with young voters, he will hand the election to Trump. The youth will not forgive a party that was so extreme it banned or hijacked their favourite platform to censor them in order to keep a genocide going.

