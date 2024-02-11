IDF soldiers have proudly filmed themselves trashing a shop in the West Bank again and that’s not the only war crime they’ve filmed recently. Al Jazeera has collected plenty of footage of Israel incriminating itself and despite the undeniable evidence and the admissions from Biden that Israel is going too far, the US is looking to punish… South Africa.

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in Congress that could sanction South Africa and stop it benefitting from the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The bill accuses the South African government of having a history of siding with “malign actors”, including Hamas and the Russian Federation. It also whines that South Africa has a close relationship with China, gets mad that South Africa is benefitting from the belt and road initiative, and highlights China’s human rights abuses, but somehow misses Israel’s human rights abuses.

Absurdly, the bill is concerned that South Africa is “mismanaging” its natural resources and public services due to corruption. This coming from a country that doesn’t give its own people healthcare because big pharma has bought its politicians. This is Olympic-level projection.

Imagine calling other countries “malign actors” and then trying to pretend Israel is not a malign actor and keeping a straight face. What the US is saying is you’re only allowed to side with the US and its allies, otherwise you will be punished.

Nelson Mandela and the ANC showed solidarity with the Palestinian cause because they too were victims of apartheid and they were able to recognise colonisation when they saw it. The US considered Nelson Mandela a terrorist until 2008 - five years before his death - so they’re not exactly on the right side of history.

The US government can’t punish Israel for genocide, but it can punish the UN and South Africa for standing up to genocide because they know they could be in trouble for complicity. They’re trying to intimidate the prosecution.

The bill reads: “The South African Government and leaders of the ANC have delivered a variety of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel-related statements and actions”. Those “anti-Semitic statements” are literally just President Cyril Ramaphosa and other politicians accusing Israel of genocide.

The bill condemned South African minister Naledi Pandor for highlighting the “continued illegal occupation of Palestine land, continued settlement expansion, desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Christian holy sites, and ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.“ All of these things are true, but it's anti-Semitic to say the truth.

The bill says South Africa “wrongfully” filed a genocide case, but that’s not Congress’s call, it’s the court’s - and the ICJ has put Israel under provisional measures because the genocide accusations are credible. The US is making it very clear they don’t respect the court or international law. They’re behaving like mafia bosses.

While the US mob is fighting South Africa and the ICJ, Israel is building a case that the UN is a legitimate military target by pretending UNRWA HQ was Hamas HQ. This is strange because I thought that was al-Shifa Hospital.

The world’s most moral army is also building the case that Palestinian women and children are legitimate military targets through a clever propaganda technique known as lying.

And while all this is going on, the BBC still can’t work out who is doing the killing in Gaza. They must have the most incompetent journalists in the world because the BBC wouldn’t intentionally mislead us about a genocide, would they?

In case you’re unfamiliar with the story, the IDF killed 6-year-old Hind’s family and she was trapped in a car with their dead bodies, crying: “I’m so scared, please come.”

The IDF gave permission to a Red Crescent ambulance to rescue Hind after they begged for three hours, then the IDF blew the ambulance up in a laser-guided attack, killing two paramedics and leaving Hind to die. Her body was found decomposing 12 days later.

From what I’ve gathered, the BBC still has no idea who hilled Hind. They’re really earning the licence fee here.

Children are not just being shot and bombed in Gaza, they’re dying of starvation, and the west is waging war on UNRWA to ensure they can’t get the aid to keep them alive. Meanwhile, an IDF sniper has executed a mother and seriously injured her child who was left squirming on the road beside his mother’s body. Another sniper shot and injured a civilian through a hospital window and an Israeli journalist said this on TV:

These are the monsters our leaders are supporting because our leaders are monsters too. They are trying to derail South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice because they too are guilty and should spend the rest of their lives behind bars. Anyone who still supports our leaders, supports war criminals and is therefore no better than them. How could such a person look themselves in the mirror?

