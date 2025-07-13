Council Estate Media

Ian Deare
2h

Not just America, might clear a few scum from some other political, and influential, sewers as well!

JennyStokes
2h

Correct; The only way to rid this Government and all corrupt politicians is to make these 'files' open. Just one person with some guts please.

