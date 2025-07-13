The world's most innocent man, Donald Trump, has published a tirade on Truth Social in which he explained the Epstein files are all an Obama hoax! This is confusing because I thought he was all for publishing the files and claimed they would incriminate Democrats. Did I get that wrong?

Trump's rant is so long that I can't even display a full screenshot on Twitter because it gets cut it off. That's probably merciful because reading the whole thing is a painful experience. Not only is the US president a paedophile, but his reading and writing level is lower than that of his youngest victims. Honestly, his post can be summarised as "I'm guilty as hell and I'm scared".

Trump implores his followers to stop talking about Epstein and insisting none of this matters. He blames Barack Obama and "crooked Hillary" and then his words blur into something about Russiagate, and from there it's hard to make anything out. However, he does make one valid point: the Democrats also never released these files. The reason for that is simple: they would incriminate themselves too.

It looks like Trump has gone into panic mode because his own people are turning against him and it's getting harder to suppress the truth. We are one leak away from changing the world.

For the first time, a Trump post on Truth Social received more comments than likes as his distraught followers questioned him. You could see the pain in their words as the truth dawned their guy is a paedophile.

I mean where were the signs? Trump only bragged of walking into teenage girls' dressing rooms. He only bragged of grabbing women by the pussy. You're only just realising he's a predator now? All that panic from conservatives about women's safety and the real threat to women was from US politicians.

Pam Bondi and Alan Dershowitz told us they had seen a client list which we were then told didn't exist. FBI agents have also seen that list. The evidence was obtained via an FBI investigation so, by accusing Obama and Hillary, Trump is also accusing the FBI.

Obviously, this makes no sense because if this was a set up, they would not have kept those files secret, they would have brought Trump down years ago. Clearly, the FBI is covering for Trump, but they must ask why they should cover for a guy accusing them of setting him up?

Even if their motivations to protect Trump were party political, they'd have a chance to bring down BOTH parties and replace them with non-corrupt, paedophile-free versions.

One possible reason for the continued cover up is that intelligence agencies prefer corrupt politicians. The FBI and the CIA have as much leverage over Trump as Mossad has. The Epstein files could be the proof we need that the deep state is real. But surely, not everyone in the deep state is comfortable with a paedophile status quo! Now is your chance to break that status quo.

We know the footage of Epstein in his prison cell was heavily edited with Adobe software, and at least two separate clips were spliced together. The stupid fuckers didn't even remove the metadata. Or perhaps that was deliberate. Perhaps that was an FBI agent's way of letting the world know a coverup is happening.

Either way, we know there is a cover up to protect paedophiles. Imagine being such a disgusting piece of shit that you would cover for paedophiles. If you're an FBI agent who is too scared to go public, just leak this stuff, for god's sake!

We don't need to see videos of the depraved acts, but we could be shown stills with the victims blurred out that reveal just enough that we could work out what was going on. We could also have the flight logs, contact books, victim testimonies, and any other relevant details, especially the Mossad connections.

Release this stuff, or even better, just do the right thing and make arrests and ensure the court trials are fair and credible. We don't want these bastards getting off the hook. It's no exaggeration to say we have a once-in-lifetime chance to save democracy, or you could argue, have a democracy for the first time.

If all this came out, the American people would demand the strongest possible anti-corruption rules, the most robust checks and balances to prevent something like this from ever happening again. This would create a safer world for everyone and... it might just happen.

It's a bit of a problem when a president is a paedophile and most of his government are paedophiles and most of the opposition are paedophiles and there is no mechanism to remove them, and they all do the bidding of the people who are blackmailing them. People who are committing a genocide. People who would take us into World War III. If this was a movie script, it would be rejected for being too over the top, but it's not a movie script, it's our reality.

But maybe, just maybe, the rich and powerful can't keep the truth from getting out forever. Some in the know must have at least a degree of a conscience, must be sick to death of being ruled over by paedophiles, must understand the very simply fact: the way to save America and the world is to release the Epstein files in full.

This is the only way to free the US of Israeli control. It's the only way to purge Congress and the senate of corrupt warmongers who happen to be paedophiles.

It defies belief that so many paedophiles got into positions of power in the first place. Does the system attract and reward such people? Or is it just that paedophilia is much more prevalent in society than we dared imagine. I hope it's the former because a corrupt system can be replaced with something better. A corrupt humanity is a much more chilling prospect.

