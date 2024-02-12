Today we must ask if a single Palestinian is going to be left by the end of this nightmare. The risk of the annihilation of an entire people is real and our leaders have utterly betrayed us and the Palestinians.

Every time we think Israel has reached its limit, that it must surely have satiated its bloodlust, it goes further and leads me to think the goal really is total annihilation. Certainly, there are many IDF soldiers who would actively participate in such an objective.

Israel waited until the Superbowl so the US population wouldn’t notice their brutal offensive in Rafah. At minimum, Israel’s aim is the destruction of Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of the native population who have nowhere left to go. We have watched almost an entire country be destroyed and we’ve seen people who pretend to care about social justice fall silent because you get in less trouble for that.

My question to those people is was it worth looking the other way as 6-year-old Hind spent days dying in a car, surrounded by her dead relatives? Was it worth not causing offense to the killers who left mangled children dangling from damaged buildings? Was it worth not saying anything as refugee tents were struck by rockets? Was this the sensible thing to do? Is this how moderate politics works?

As far as I’m concerned, every person who tried to “both sides” a genocide is just as guilty as the people who actively supported it. The people who said nothing at all, or suggested it was too complicated to have an opinion, aren’t much better. The people who spoke out might have a clear conscience, but what does that matter when we are traumatised and Palestinians are dead? The best we can say is that we are decent people who are surrounded by cowards led by monsters.

We’ve never seen a genocide live-streamed and one thing it’s shown is who would have looked the other way during the holocaust. What’s that? You say it’s insensitive to the people who are committing genocide to invoke the holocaust? Good! I hope it’s insensitive because I want to show zero sensitivity towards every person who backs this genocide. Hurt feelings is the very least they deserve.

If you’ve got a problem with that, you’re the reason so many people have been scared into silence as crimes against humanity have taken place. You scared them into silence. You told us we’re not allowed to compare crimes against humanity. We’re not allowed to compare levels of evil. You call it “relativising the holocaust”.

Well, guess what? Comparison is a perfectly legitimate tool to help people understand the horrors that are taking place. The Palestinian people are going through something similar to a holocaust, but this genocide has its own name - the Nakba - and you seem strangely incapable of showing sensitivity towards the victims.

If the Nakba stops now, it will only stop because Israel’s allies finally have cold feet. The EU Foreign Policy Chief is suddenly “extraordinarily concerned” about Israel’s Rafah offensive. I’m old enough to remember when Ursula von der Leyen publicly declared all of Europe was fully behind the genocide. I’m old enough to remember when the EU cut Clare Daly’s microphone because she dared put them in their place.

I can only assume these people are “extraordinarily concerned” about the risk of them being prosecuted for backing genocide. They never gave a crap when children’s limbs were being blown off, did they? Germany was arresting people who protested and making Palestinians pay the price for its crimes against Jews. Germany is not good at being on the right side of history.

The Australian government is warning Israel its Rafah offensive could have “devastating consequences”. No shit! How long did it take you geniuses to come up with that? I mean Israel had no idea their actions could have devastating consequences, but now you’ve pointed it out, I’m sure they’ll stop everything and say sorry.

These people have been invoking Amalek and talking about killing every man, woman, child, and animal, and you think they haven’t noticed this would have “devastating consequences”? That they needed you to tap them on the shoulder and make them aware? Benjamin Netanyahu is saying not even the International Court of Justice can stop him and Penny Wong is toothlessly saying “Israel must listen to its friends”. Why the hell does this country still have friends? It’s destroying an entire country!

Israel is bragging it’s just rescued two hostages, but it’s staying awfully quiet about how many of its own hostages it’s killed during its bombing rampage. What we do know is that Israel has only rescued three hostages in total and has killed or injured 100,000 Palestinians - that’s 33,000 Palestinians per hostage. This tells you how little they value Palestinian life.

In the latest rescue alone, they killed 50 civilians, including women and children, just to free those two hostages. They show as much regard for Palestinian lives as workers show for insects when they are building a new road. They barely even notice the killing.

Netanyahu keeps demanding the evacuation of civilians from Gaza without explaining where the people should evacuate to. It seems clear he wants Egypt to take them into the Sinai Desert, at which point they will never be allowed back and there wouldn’t be anything left to return to regardless.

All those people who tried to educate you about the Nakba, when Israel ethnically cleansed 750,000 Palestinians in 1948, weren’t making it up. Palestinian people lived on that land until colonisers cleared them out like unwanted pests. The people who say this was wrong get accused of hate crimes and expelled from universities.

The curse of paying attention and having a conscience is that you are viewed as insane by everyone who isn’t paying attention or doesn’t have a conscience.

Some of us tried to explain the Nakba never ended and you sneered at us, even as Israeli soldiers and officials told you it never ended. They openly boasted of their genocidal intentions and we were called every name under the sun for pointing out their own words.

Apparently, it was racist to say it’s wrong for Israel to be stealing someone else’s land. Well, the land theft is almost complete and the civilian death toll has been horrific because many of you thought it was impolite to object. If you’re one of the people who called conscientious objectors “cranks” or “anti-Semites”, this is on you. Nobody should take you seriously on any political matter ever again. You should crawl under a rock and let the shame eat you up for the rest of your wretched existence.

153 countries have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire (that’s most of the countries on earth) and the US Congress is pretending South Africa’s genocide case was motivated by anti-Semitism. It’s actively looking at imposing sanctions on South Africa like it has done to half the countries on earth.

The US is sending military aid to Israel this week, but it’s cut off aid to Gaza, and we’re supposed to pretend the US is not complicit because Joe Biden is raising fake concerns? Western leaders have been bought and paid for and any pretence at humanitarianism is just theatre. They want to trick you into thinking they have compassion and are not, in fact, sociopaths.

Dutch courts just ordered their government to stop sending F-35 parts to Israel because it never occurred to the Dutch government they might want to stop arming a genocidal regime.

“It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court said. Everyone who is not bought by the Israeli lobby could see this clear as day.

The UK still hasn’t suspended arms sales to Israel despite human rights groups, legal groups, and atrocity prevention groups warning David Cameron the UK must “ensure it is not complicit in violations of the [genocide] convention.”

Their letter stated: “The application of justice and accountability for international crimes can never be selective,” and our inaction “risks unravelling the very foundations of the international rules-based system of international justice.”

The stakes could not be higher, yet the UK government can’t be bothered to clarify if they think Israel’s actions could be in breach of the ICJ order. If they suddenly decide it is when the annihilation of Gaza is complete and pretend they never supported this, do not let them get away with it. They’ve had opportunities to stop this every step of the way and they’ve chosen to keep it going.

