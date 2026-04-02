For the past week or so, it’s felt like we’re stuck in an airport lounge while the Trump-ocalypse unfolds, or more accurately, in a spaceport, hoping to escape the madness of the world. Planet Earth, it seems, is a write-off.

The US troop buildup in the Middle East meant a ground invasion of Iran seemed imminent and anything I started writing would become irrelevant before I’d even finished. I therefore held my breath the entire week, waiting to see how the situation unfolds. Sure, I could have written about something else in the meantime, but when the future of humanity hangs in the balance, everything else seems trivial. What would you want me to write about? Yvette Cooper’s latest Zoom meeting?

Reports of US aircraft coming into RAF bases, such as B-52 Stratofortresses and B-1B Lancers, as well as transport aircraft such as C-17 Globemasters and C-5 Galaxies, seemed to indicate that some form of ground operation had been given the green light. Maybe not a full-scale invasion, but a suicidal attempt to grab uranium from Isfahan or occupy Kharg Island. If such a thing happened, it would have been made possible by a UK government that is pretending to stay out of this war.

When the troops didn’t invade over the weekend, we were left wondering: is Trump stalling? Is he using the military build up as leverage in negotiations? Is he so riddled with dementia that he can’t remember what he is doing? Is he simply going to declare victory and leave? Hell, if we pat him on the back and tell him he’s done a great job, he might just end this thing now. Probably not, but it’s our best shot, assuming Americans can’t figure out how to jail paedophiles.

Trump’s lack of offramp means his “excursion” into Iran is rapidly entering worst case scenario territory. Last night, the US president hijacked every major TV network to deliver a prime time address with all the elegance of a hairdryer dropped into a toilet bowl. Trump explained the US has almost achieved its core objectives which were regime change and the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missiles—none of which seems likely to happen.

“If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously,” Trump insisted, declaring his intent to commit war crimes. He told Americans it’s necessary, blaming Iran for a bunch of things that had nothing to do with Iran, such as the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000.

Trump’s speech seemed more about assuring the markets as he insisted the economic pain would only be temporary. He told countries to just buy US oil, but I would imagine there will be a clamour for Chinese renewables now. In his attempt to strangle Cuba, Trump forced them to shift to solar, and now many other countries will realise renewables can help keep the lights on.

Anyways, Trump says he is going to wrap up the Iran war in the next two-to-three weeks, which sounds almost positive until you realise that, in the meantime, he intends to bomb Iran back to the stone age.

Trump’s exact words were: “We’re going to bring them back to the stone age, where they belong.” In other words, Iranians don’t deserve to live like civilised humans. This was hardly just some ill-chosen comment either, it’s the Trump administration’s new slogan. Pete Hegseth tweeted out “back to the stone age” shortly after the speech.

Remember, women of Iran, “help is on the way”. Your liberation is nigh, it’s just a liberation in which every conceivable aspect of your life gets worse, assuming you get to live. Can we have a round of applause for the Iranian monarchists who were cheering this on? Reza Pahlavi will be placing his throne on rubble while his servants rub sticks together to make a bonfire.

The side that started this war by bombing a girls’ school is now bombing Iranian pharmacies so they can’t produce medical supplies. The side that accused Iran of butchering its own people are openly declaring their intent to destroy civilian infrastructure. This would not just be a war crime, but an act of genocide. Iran will, of course, respond in kind across the Gulf, which means bye-bye, global economy. When your utility bills triple, just call it the “Epstein tax”.

After a week in limbo, waiting for answers, we are technically no further forward. Trump could still launch his ground invasion any second and make America’s most humiliating defeat even worse. He could still cut his losses and declare victory, but he is too stupid to understand the problems he’s caused will remain. The economic shockwaves, the regional chaos, and the destruction of diplomatic norms will take us years to recover from, if we ever do.

The problems don’t stop the moment Trump declares “mission accomplished” for the 17th time. In taking Iran “back to the stone age”, he will likely take the world with it. That slogan doesn’t sound so catchy when we could also be victims, does it? Even if you’re a warmongering lunatic, you will be opposed to war when your pension fund goes up in smoke and you’re selling blood to pay for a few potatoes.

The Trump administration is trying to pre-empt the coming backlash by projecting onto Iran, insisting the “regime” wants to end the world.

Marco Rubio made a fact-free speech in which he insisted there was “no doubt” Iran was building nukes that they intended to use. He castigated them for having the audacity to have an effective military strategy with underground bases safe from bombardment. He condemned them for spending 1/60th what the US spends on its military. He ignored the previous nuclear deal that Trump scrapped and the US intelligence that said Iran was not pursuing nukes. He insisted that Iran rejected every opportunity for a deal, but this is just not true. The Iranians were ready for a deal when the US and Israel bombed them.

Americans might understand this fact if only they were capable of reading three and a half pages. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian just wrote an open letter to the American people in which he asked: Is this war really in your interest?

I mean have any Middle East wars been in US interests? Or have they been in Israel’s interests? Yesterday, Trump admitted the US can’t afford things like daycare because they have to pay for wars. This is pretty much exactly what Rubio criticised Iran for when he said they could be spending money on their people instead of missile cities.

In his letter, Pezeshkian explained that Iran harbours no hostility toward the American public and that attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes with consequences that reach far beyond Iranian borders. He urged Americans to see the human cost of their leaders’ reckless actions. Problem is only about five Americans will ever read his letter. This is why they stay so hopelessly uninformed.

A recent poll from Harvard/Harris shows that over 3/4 of Americans think the US and Israel are winning the war, but the reality is that US bases in the Middle East are gone, while Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and is generating more oil revenue, due to rising prices. It seems Iran can’t be defeated in a conventional sense so the Epstein class has opted for mutually assured destruction. They said the Mullahs can’t be trusted with nukes because they would usher in the end times, but that is exactly what the Trump administration appears to be doing.

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