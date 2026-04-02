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David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
4d

"A recent poll shows that over 3/4 of Americans think the US and Israel are winning the war"

Sigh. Their own media reports the middle east military bases are destroyed, numerous planes have been destroyed and they're starting to run low own missiles. As well, a large number of planes have been destroyed.

Wait, I forgot that most Americans no longer follow mainstream media but instead rely on TikTok influencers to tell them what to think.

Yep, we're boned.

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Baz's avatar
Baz
4d

Time to BDS the USA 😡

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