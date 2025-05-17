The US is offering to release Libya’s frozen assets in exchange for the war-ravaged country accepting Palestinian refugees, reports NBC. The Palestinians it seems, don’t get a say in the matter, but even if they agree, it’s only because their land has been made unliveable. Either way it would be ethnic cleansing.

The Trump administration denies the plan, but five different sources told NBC discussions are underway. It’s unclear whether the plan will ever come to fruition because the logistics involved in transferring so many people make it seem almost impossible. This might be another one of those pie in the sky Trump ideas, but the fact it is being discussed shows the intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza is there.

If the plan were to go ahead, Palestinians would be transferred from one country that was destroyed by the empire to another country that was destroyed by the empire. Are you noticing a theme here? Are you noticing how imperialists destroy countries and take it upon themselves to control their populations?

The liberation of Libya was so successful it is now a land of rubble and open slave markets, permanently embroiled in tribal warfare. It has not one but two governments claiming to be the legitimate rulers of the country. The US state department advises against travelling there “due to crime, terrorism, unexploded landmines, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.”

A ruined country with a population of 7.4 million could be about to become home to a million refugees. It is not hard to imagine that those refugees would simply be left to rot. Disturbingly, Trump also wants to send asylum seekers to Libya, but that plan has so far been thwarted by US courts.

In return for accepting refugees, the US would generously allow Libya to access billions of dollars of its own money. If you didn’t know, the US has given itself the right to unilaterally freeze anyone’s assets, including most recently the chief prosecutor of the ICC.

While Israel is allowed to perform at Eurovision, which now feels more like a karaoke night at Auschwitz, the chief prosecutor of the ICC can’t even access his own bank account. Even worse, sanctions against the ICC are preventing the court from operating because NGOs are no longer able to present the evidence they have gathered not just in Gaza, but in other places such as Sudan.

The ICC cannot properly function and staff say it may cease to exist within the next four years. Trump has decided to destroy the ICC, and international law along with it, to protect Israel, and to protect himself. If his ethnic cleansing plan goes ahead, he could find himself unable to travel to any country that is a signatory of the ICC.

The people who bang on about the rules-based order are bringing an end to the rules-based order and journalists are spooked by the ramifications. Many are suddenly pretending to have found their conscience now that the mass starvation is undeniable. The latest journalist to have magically found a conscience is Piers “will you condemn Hamas” Morgan who now says things like:

Now I’m not bragging or anything, but I did not take 19 months to reach the same conclusion as the galaxy-brained Piers. Anyways, congrats to him on discovering what his limit of dead children is. My limit, incidentally, is zero.

Surprisingly, the US is now admitting to the mass starvation in Gaza and so is the IDF. This is interesting, given they are incriminating themselves, but soon there won’t be an International Criminal Court so who cares?

The US chief negotiator Steve Witkoff promised to lift the blockade in Gaza in exchange for the release of Edan Alexander and went back on his word. Given the number of aid trucks waiting at the Gaza border, he could have ended that blockade with a phone call, assuming Trump is not being blackmailed by Mossad…

If Trump finally acts now, it seems it’s only because he took a massive bribe from Qatar. There is an amusing irony that liberals are furious about Trump being bribed into potentially doing the right thing, not that I am holding my breath. I suspect it’s more likely that Mossad will sit him down and say “about those tapes we have on you…”

Regardless of what comes next, this acknowledgement is still big because it’s an admission of genocide.

While Trump is bragging that he might do something to alleviate the hunger he helped cause, one starving girl, who was filmed pleading for a return to normality just days ago, has reportedly died, despite the hundreds of trucks of food at the border that Israel won’t allow in.

Sir Keir Starmer and every other monster who insisted there is no evidence of genocide in Gaza should be forced to watch that video on repeat play until they find their conscience…

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee