Israel has been on such a psychotic killing spree over the last three days that it’s hard to know where to begin. Do we start with the bombing of two hospitals? The targeted assassination of two journalists? The lynching by settlers of the Oscar-winning director? The subsequent kidnap and torture by the IDF of that director? The bombing of the Red Cross building? Perhaps we should discuss the US bombing a hospital in Yemen on Israel’s behalf?

Oh, I forgot to mention that Israel has been bombing tents again. Those words are so horrific and yet so easy for your eyes to skim over because this happens so often. Bombing tents has been normalised just like bombing schools and hospitals and food trucks and journalists and aid workers has been normalised.

Our complicit corporate media can’t even mention the names of the two journalists Israel has just assassinated, but I will…

Mohammed Mansour (left) and Hossam Shabat (right) were killed by Israel just three hours apart

Hossam Shabat was a strong, handsome and compassionate young man who had a genuine bond with the children of Palestine which is captured beautifully in this video.

He was a true role model. He was as brave as it’s possible for a human to be because he defied the most heavily-armed military on the planet and his only weapon was a camera. Hossam was reunited with his mother 42 days ago after 492 days apart. Israel then separated them forever because he recorded what they had done. Hossam knew his job would likely get him murdered and he continued anyway. Here is his final message:

“If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed—most likely targeted—by the Israeli occupation forces. When this all began, I was only 21 years old—a college student with dreams like anyone else. For past 18 months, I have dedicated every moment of my life to my people. I documented the horrors in northern Gaza minute by minute, determined to show the world the truth they tried to bury. I slept on pavements, in schools, in tents—anywhere I could. Each day was a battle for survival. I endured hunger for months, yet I never left my people’s side. By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist. I risked everything to report the truth, and now, I am finally at rest—something I haven’t known in the past 18 months. I did all this because I believe in the Palestinian cause. I believe this land is ours, and it has been the highest honor of my life to die defending it and serving its people. I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza. Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free.” — For the last time, Hossam Shabat, from northern Gaza.

It speaks volumes about Zionists that they have taken to social media to mock and ridicule this brave young man after his death. If you’re one of the people who defends the bombing of hospitals and celebrates the murder of journalists, you must look deep inside yourself and ask what you have become.

We’re not sure how many journalists Israel has murdered, but it’s at least 170 and it looks like the true figure is probably 208, but some estimates put it higher. It goes without saying that you don’t accidentally kill 200 journalists, and in the case of Hossam, the IDF aren’t pretending otherwise. Instead, they’re pretending the man who spent 18 months armed with a camera was somehow a terrorist.

The IDF put a target on Hossam and other journalists in Gaza so don’t believe the largest journalist death rate in the history of war is anything other than intentional.

Ask yourself when has Israel accepted that a journalist in Gaza was doing legitimate work and not smeared them as a terrorist? To Israel, every journalist in Gaza is a terrorist because the truth is a threat to Israel. This is why I fear for the few journalists Israel has not yet killed.

Three hours apart from the murder of Hossam Shabat, Israel killed journalist Mohammed Mansour, along with his wife. I would have liked to pay tribute to the Al Jazeera correspondent in the same manner I did Hossam, but unfortunately I was unable to find as much information. I did, however, find harrowing footage of Mohammed’s distraught father leaning over his son’s body, begging him to wake up and saying: “I wish I were the journalist instead of you.” This is the kind of humanity we’re told does not exist in Gaza.

Hossam and Mohammed were so courageous, so full of integrity, that reporting the truth meant more to them than even their lives. Contrast these fallen heroes with their peers in the West who are too afraid to tell the truth.

The lack of solidarity that our so-called journalists have shown Hossam and Mohammed is sickening. These men were ignored while risking their lives and now they’re ignored in death. When even the voices of Palestinians are erased, you can be sure a genocide is taking place.

It’s worth noting both Hossam and Mohammed were wearing press vests when Israel killed them, and Israel clearly sees those vests as targets. Two-thirds of the journalists killed worldwide last year were killed in Gaza, but the West only thinks killing journalists is bad when Russia does it.

Interestingly, I got this stat from Fox News because while most of the media has ignored the story, Fox actually covered it. Unsurprisingly, Zionists are calling for the sacking of the journalist who pointed out Israel is killing journalists.

This explains why CNN reports that 50,000 Palestinians have been killed without pointing out who killed them. It explains why we had to rely on TMZ and Pop Crave to tell us about Hamdan Ballal, the Oscar-winning co-director of No Other Land - a documentary about the genocide in Gaza.

If you missed this story, settlers beat Hamdan half to death, and then the IDF dragged him out of an ambulance and arrested him. His lawyers say he was blindfolded all night and beaten in his cell. Hollywood, for the most part, is silent. This shows you how terrified everyone is of Zionists.

Mark Ruffalo was one of the few brave enough to speak out so you can expect his job offers to dry up.

Almost all our journalists and celebrities are either Zionists, or terrified of Zionists, because they know their careers, end even their lives, can be ended. Israel controls the western narrative through threats and bribery which is why its atrocities are normalised.

The media could not think of a way to normalise the demolition of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital so it ignored the story. Ignoring the demolition of a hospital during a genocide is propaganda. Not reporting a war crime is an attempt to let war criminals off the hook.

The media might have struggled to defend this war crime, but Zionists on social media certainly didn’t. They spent two days telling me the hospital was a Hamas base when videos show it was an IDF base. How do you reason with people whose arguments are so out of touch with reality?

Israel is so out of control, it bombed the Red Cross building in southern Gaza, taking it out of action, but miraculously no one was hurt. Israel says it accidentally bombed the building with a massive Red Cross flag, just like it accidentally bombed over two hundred journalists, just like it accidentally bombed the World Central Kitchen workers. If you’re so bad at aiming, you keep killing journalists and aid workers, you cannot be trusted to pull the trigger.

Israel is now torn between pretending it’s terrible at aiming and boasting that it’s really good at it. It’s claiming it carried out a precision strike that took out a Hamas finance official (a bureaucrat) while minimising harm to civilians. You will be unsurprised to hear Israel’s excuse is bullshit.

Israel bombed the Nasser Hospital with people still inside and boasted about how good it is at bombing hospitals. The BBC framed the bombing of the Nasser Hospital as “Israel kills Hamas official and aide” as though it was a fucking success story. As though it’s okay to kill non-combatants in their hospital bed. As though the Geneva Conventions are not a thing.

The bombing of Nasser Hospital was a war crime whichever way you look at it, but the “Hamas finance official” was probably not the main target. It seems likely Israel was going after three US doctors who had been making Israel look bad. If those doctors had been killed, their own president would no doubt have condemned them for getting in the way of Israel’s bombs.

I’ve had countless messages of hate in recent days for saying that bombing hospitals is wrong. Ordinarily, people who say such things would be viewed sympathetically, even among supporters of the war, because we’re supposed to disapprove of war crimes, even when they’re committed by our own side.

In Israel’s case, we’re not allowed to disapprove of undeniable war crimes. We’re not even allowed to mention them, because if we start a discussion about Israeli war crimes, that discussion will go on and on and on. Just try reading the list of dead Palestinian babies aloud and get back to me in about six hours.

Vilifying the people who take a reasonable position to the bombing of hospitals is an essential component of this genocide. It’s why Zionists are so keen to have the IHRA guidelines implemented everywhere. As Francesca Albanese points out, simply doing her job as UN rapporteur violates IHRA guidelines, and if they were to be adopted into law, she would be a criminal.

We live in a nightmare where our leaders kill in our name, where telling the truth makes you a criminal, where objecting to crimes against humanity can ruin your life, where asking for peace can have you deported, where even mentioning the word resistance can have you thrown in jail. We can only end this nightmare by waking people up.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee