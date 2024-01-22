Court papers recently revealed the foreign office warned the UK government about Israel’s actions in Gaza, following its International Humanitarian Law assessment. It stated “the volume of strikes, total death toll, as well as proportion of those who are children raise serious concerns” and “the government’s current inability to come to a clear assessment on Israel’s record of compliance with International Humanitarian Law poses significant policy risks”.

However, the government hid this information from parliament and insisted it was confident that Israel was complying with international humanitarian law (because Israel said it was) so they could continue sending it bombs. Isn’t that reassuring?

Foreign secretary David Cameron had claimed he’d made no decision on whether to supply arms to Israel, however, the UK Department for Business and Trade presented written evidence that he did. They say Cameron was given the options of stopping arms sales, pausing them, or allowing them to continue. Guess which option he chose?

Cameron admitted he had concerns about whether Israel was complying with international humanitarian law, but refused to say if he had received formal advice, and it has now been shown that he did, so why is he still in a job?

The law states we should not sell arms to a country when there is a clear risk of violations to international humanitarian law. The foreign office stated it was possible Israel’s actions were in breach of international humanitarian law and expressed “concerns regarding [Israel’s] commitment to comply with the obligation not to arbitrarily deny access to humanitarian assistance”.

Now you might think this is irrelevant because everyone with half a brain knows Israel is acting illegally, but it’s significant because the government has been caught redhanded. They have no defence of ignorance because they were informed by the foreign office that Israel was likely to be bullshitting them. Instead of challenging the bullshit, they amplified it. That makes them accomplices.

If you knowingly give a gun to someone who is about to rob a bank, you are part of that crime. Same if you give bombs to the people committing genocide and give them a cover story. You are supposed to do everything in your power to stop a genocide and not supplying weapons is the absolute bare minimum.

It gets even worse when you consider that instead of suspending arms sales, we started war with Yemen so the military industrial complex could continue getting its money.

If we lived in a non-corrupt country, arms sales to Israel would be immediately suspended and the ministers who lied would be resigning in disgrace and facing prosecution. David Cameron would surely be looking at jail time for his deceptions.

But we live in a corrupt country so this will probably be swept under the carpet and MPs who push the matter will be accused of supporting terrorists. The foreign office will be declared “institutionally antisemitic” and Netanyahu will say they’re Hamas, just like the United Nations and Doctors Without Borders.

We truly live in a McCarthyite era and it makes me wonder how many people are falling for the lies, giving how transparent this is getting.

For example, the March Against Antisemitism barred Jewish protesters for waving banners saying they stand against antisemitism and want a ceasefire.

In other words, this was not a “march against antisemitism” at all. It was a march against those who want peace and the organisers decided peace protesters were the wrong kind of Jew.

Consider this: even if you support a war, any war, surely you can respect that people who are calling for peace are acting with good intentions. Yes, you might think they’re naive, but you would appreciate they’re good people.

Now look at how some are attacking those who want peace. This alone speaks volumes about their true motives. There is no room for respectful discussion because this would expose them in five seconds. They have to pretend that people who want an end to violence secretly support violence. They have to pretend they’re the dangerous ones.

It’s a defence mechanism - and it’s a grotesque one when you consider what the other side gets away with saying. One Zionist boasted in a Twitter Spaces session that she would torture Palestinian children. One Israeli journalist said they don’t care if Palestinians are forced to live in sewage and eat mouldy bread.

It’s worth remembering that it’s not enough for Israel to claim such opinions do not represent their official position. They’re obligated under international law to denounce genocidal talk and take legal action against the culprits. Instead, they beat up and jail peace protesters. This alone should be enough to compel the UK to stop arms sales. It’s not like they can pretend Israel is keeping its intentions a secret, is it?

