A report by the United Nations has found that Israel uses rape and torture against against men, women and children as weapons of war; the intent being not just to humiliate and torment the victims, but to instil fear in the wider civilian population and drive them from their land. In other words, these are not just individual crimes against humanity but part of a psychological warfare effort against every Palestinian person.

The western media’s reporting on the matter has been disturbing, giving equal weight to the masses of evidence gathered by the UN commission and Israel’s denials. Just imagine them doing this if the accusations were made against Russia…

Why is Sky News emphasising the denial when the allegations are proven beyond reasonable doubt?

In response to the UN report, Netanyahu described the Human Rights Council as “an anti-Semitic, rotten, terrorist-supporting, and irrelevant body”. Have you noticed how Israel is at odds with literally every human rights group? Maybe it’s not the human rights groups that are the problem, maybe it’s just Israel.

You would think such a thought would have occurred to western media by now, wouldn’t you? It would have you believe the legally-mandated report of the Human Rights Council was a random accusation thrown out by someone driven by hatred of Jews. All I will say to that is you can read the report here and make your own mind up.

The western media could find no room for doubt when it came to evidence-free accusations of mass rape on October 7th. We have been told those accusations were confirmed by another UN report, but you will be unsurprised to hear that claim is not entirely accurate. The claims came from a report by Pramila Patten, but we’ll get to that later. Just know the media is happy to reference UN reports to further its narratives and play them down if it can’t.

The UN commission notes that reports of mass rape were used to motivate Israeli soldiers by referring to Hamas as a “rapist regime”; the implication being “Hamas rapes our women so it’s okay to rape theirs”. It references the story of Dinah (a Biblical rape victim) to explain how in Israeli culture, rape is seen as a threat to the male-dominated collective that necessitates revenge. The story of Dinah is often invoked by soldiers to justify their actions.

The mainstream media unquestionably played a role in motivating Israeli soldiers to commit revenge rapes so it’s unsurprising that it would rather not emphasise these.

When it came to mass rapes carried out by Israel, suddenly the mainstream media was casting doubt over proven crimes against humanity. As the Human Rights Council points out, crimes related to sexual, reproductive, and gender-based violence are considered among the gravest under the Rome Statute. Only the worst of war criminals commit such acts and Israel is doing them systemically while the western media plays them down to absolve itself of responsibility.

The Human Rights Council’s report into October 7th states the commission sent out a request for evidence of mass rapes and did not receive a response. The commission explained it was unable to verify reports of rapes and genital mutilations from journalists and Israeli police. It mentioned that a separate report conducted by Pramila Patten (which was not legally mandated) made claims of rape and sexual violence so it called for these claims to be investigated. There are concerns about the impartiality of Pramila Patten due to her friendship with Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, a propagandist in the Israeli foreign ministry.

While it’s entirely possible that incidents of rape and sexual violence occurred on October 7th, so far, nothing has been proven, and the claim that Hamas went on a mass raping spree seems implausible.

Contrast the UN report into October 7th with the UN report into rapes carried out by Israel since October 7th. Suddenly, the language is unambiguous, describing the treatment of Palestinians as “more than a human can bear”.

The UN commission stated: “The frequency, prevalence and severity of sexual and gender-based crimes perpetrated across the Occupied Palestinian Territories leads the commission to conclude that sexual and gender-based violence is increasingly used as a method of war by Israel to destabilise, dominate, oppress, and destroy the Palestinian people.”

We know many of the claims in the report are true because they are backed up by video footage, confessions, and other supporting evidence. Those claims include forced public nudity, sexual harassment, rape threats, and sexual assault, which we are told are standard operating procedures. This is important to note because on rare occasions when the media concedes something horrible took place, it individualises the crime, but the report is clear this behaviour is systemic.

Disturbingly, the report highlights how rape and violence to genitals were often carried out under explicit orders and such behaviours were encouraged by senior military leadership. It talks of a culture of impunity in which Israeli soldiers know they are free to rape and torture without repercussions. It details story after story of rape and sexual violence that it was able to verify.

It was not just rape and sexual violence either, it was things like destroying reproductive facilities (including embryos), lack of sanitation, water and medical facilities, causing serious reproductive harm. The report highlights that prevention of births is one of the legal definitions of genocide.

Palestinian women and girls are being directly targeted by Israeli weapons, resulting in an unprecedented number of female casualties, something incited by the likes of Major General Giora Eiland who said to the media:

“After all, who are Gaza’s elderly women – the same mothers and grandmothers of Hamas fighters who committed the horrific crimes on 7 October. In this situation, how can you even talk about humanitarian considerations, especially when you still have abductees whose situation God knows.”

It’s not just the Palestinian women who are being treated horribly, of course. We know about the rape and torture of Palestinian men because IDF soldiers are so dumb, they’ve been disseminating their own pictures and footage online to humiliate their victims. It’s hard to pretend this is all an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory when the guilty parties are incriminating themselves.

Just know this sort of thing was happening way before October 7th 2023. The following was from ten years ago:

Israeli rape culture is so out of control that it’s not just Palestinians who are falling victim, Israeli conscripts are too. Yes, you read that right. A report has shown that one in four female conscripts in the police and prison service are sexually abused by their colleagues. Now before anyone suggests this is another anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, the report came from an Israeli government watchdog agency that surveyed 13,000 women.

If Israel is sexually abusing one in four of its own women, you can imagine what it is doing to Palestinians. Yet no matter how sickening and depraved Israel’s actions are, no matter how many people it rapes, kidnaps, tortures, and kills, the media plays it down, pretends there is some ambiguity to lower public anger and then turns that anger against Israel’s critics. The media is defending rapists and murderers, and frankly, I can’t think of anything more despicable, aside from carrying out the rapes and murders yourself.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee