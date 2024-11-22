While we have rightly been celebrating the announcement of ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, we should probably not get too carried away.

Firstly, it is a disgrace that it has taken the best part of a year for these warrants to be issued. Countless Palestinians have died needlessly in the meantime. Secondly, there is a good chance that no Israeli war criminal will ever stand in the dock at the Hague. This may ultimately prove to be a symbolic gesture, but it’s still an important one. It shows that no one is considered above international law.

Netanyahu and Gallant risk arrest if they enter any of the 124 member states of the ICC, but all this means is their world has got smaller. The most likely path to arrest for these men would be a deal to hand them over to the ICC on the understanding no further warrants would be issued. Neither man is hugely popular in Israel so this is not unthinkable but nor do I think it’s likely.

Many countries are now coming out in support of the arrest warrants, including European countries such as Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. I understand all of these countries would arrest Netanyahu if he set foot on their soil. Sir Keir Starmer, however, is floundering. One of the key reasons is that he is an accomplice and could be next.

The moral equivalence line has absolutely no legal relevance

Starmer is refusing to clarify if we would arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they set foot on British soil, but he claims he respects the independence of the court. If the prime minister accepts that ICC arrest warrants must be honoured, he could be guaranteeing his own arrest. None of us are going to forget Starmer’s declaration that Israel has a right to starve civilians, or that he has continued to arm Israel while doing genocide denial. Starmer’s obligation under international law is to prevent genocide and he has knowingly done the opposite. Smug Zionists thought they could get away with doing whatever they want, but now reality is coming back to bite them.

Starmer and Biden were happy to immediately endorse the arrest warrant for Putin and had no issue with the legitimacy of the International Criminal Court. Now that it has applied the same legal standard to Israel, there is a sudden change of tune.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:

“We remain deeply concerned by the prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

Rush? It’s taken almost a year! It took a matter of weeks when it came to Putin! Strangely, Jean-Pierre could not identify the alleged errors of the ICC. Even if errors have been made, that is an argument that can be made in court. It’s not an argument to not go to court. Why are these people so afraid of due process anyway? Perhaps it has something to do with the US spending $17.9 billion to help Israel commit genocide.

The US is still arguing international law doesn’t apply to Israel because it’s not a signatory of the Rome Statute, and international law doesn’t apply to Palestine because Israel won’t let it be a state. Neither of these arguments hold any weight. Now ask yourself why any country would not sign up to the ICC, unless it intends to break international law.

Biden had no hesitation in rubbishing the arrest warrants, calling them “outrageous”, even though he has admitted “too many civilians” are being killed (which means war crimes at minimum) and Israel is withholding aid from Gaza. How can you possibly admit Israel is violating international humanitarian law and then say arrest warrants are invalid? It’s hopelessly inconsistent and the world knows it.

Now I’m no legal expert, but my understanding of British law is that ICC arrest warrants should be honoured, but the order must be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Guess who is the former Director of Public Prosecutions? Keir fucking Starmer. By the way, I’ve heard someone suggest world leaders could have diplomatic immunity, even for ICC arrest warrants. The suggestion is Netanyahu would have immunity but Gallant would not. I’ve no idea if this is correct so I guess we shall have to wait and see.

Disgracefully, the British envoy to Israel has declared the UK is ready to fight against Iran for Israel, even though he concedes Israel is committing war crimes.

“The United Kingdom will be a close ally and is prepared to put its own aircraft and its own personnel in harm’s way to defend Israel,” Ambassador Simon Walters told Israeli journalists at his Ramat Gan residence.

It’s disturbing as hell how comfortable Western officials are about declaring their desire to defend war criminals. Predictably, Zionists and US politicians have gone into meltdown at the announcement of the arrest warrants. We’re told the judges are anti-Semites and the ICC is the “enemy of humanity”. So much for the rules-based order.

US senator Tom Cotton even threatened to invoke the Hague invasion Act if arrests are made! Yes, a US senator wants to potentially invade the Netherlands to rescue a foreign war criminal. The deranged senator posted on Twitter:

The ICC is a kangaroo court and Karim Khan is a deranged fanatic. Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants. Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it.

It almost sounds like an admission that Netanyahu is the real president of the US, but it might just be that Senator Cotton has received $237,239 from AIPAC.

One genius called Hen Mazzig was upset that we have not arrested British and American war criminals. I can’t believe I’m in agreement with this freak, but in order to be consistent, we should indeed arrest our own war criminals. This could be a brilliant opportunity to end the military industrial complex once and for all. I’m sure there are hundreds of war criminals we could put behind bars and this would be a wonderful moment for humanity.

A spectacular social media moment came when a Twitter user expressed outrage that the ICC was targeting a Western state for the first time, a Western state in the Middle East no less.

At least we’re admitting Israel is a European settler-colony now, just in case you were unclear why it participates in the Eurovision Song Contest and UEFA football tournaments.

The Trump administration is already threatening to sanction any country that complies with the ICC arrest warrants. They are also threatening to sanction the ICC itself because otherwise they could be next. They are admitting they see the entire planet as a US-run dictatorship and the so-called rules-based order is a sham. They are also admitting to their own war crimes.

Israel has a history of threatening the ICC and has now declared the court is on the side of Hamas in the war against Israel. This is the type of thing a rogue state can get away with, knowing it’s backed by it’s big brother no matter what.

Trump’s incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz said:

“Israel has lawfully defended its people [and] borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC [and] UN come January.”

Surely, this means the US should be expelled from the UN and the days of it vetoing ceasefire after ceasefire can come to an end. The way the US is lashing out is, of course, entirely counter-productive. During the rise of BRICS, trust in the US is at an all-time low, and Trump’s answer is to isolate the US from its allies. Nothing would accelerate the demise of the petrodollar faster, and I would say bring it on, but I fear things could get messy in the meantime. I fear they are going to dismantle the International Criminal Court and collapse international law. At that point, it’s scary to think what the neocons might do. While there is a good chance they will deescalate with Russia, there is a strong chance they will escalate in the Middle East in a last-ditch attempt to preserve the empire. We have to ensure this does not happen.

