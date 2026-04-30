Yesterday, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golder’s Green, north London, but fortunately survived and are in a stable condition. Everyone agrees the attack was appalling, but the political opportunism and manipulation we’ve seen is off the charts.

A British man of Somali descent with a known history of violence and mental health issues is now in custody. We were told he was caught by Shomrim (a Jewish community security group), but when police arrived at the scene, he was not restrained. He approached officers with a knife so they tasered him before pinning him down and taking the weapon.

Footage shows officers kicking the suspect in the head and stamping on him while he was restrained, prompting accusations of excessive force. Some have suggested that such criticism equals sympathy for the attacker, but it really doesn’t.

The footage of the arrest was shared by Tommy Robinson who called the suspect “invader scum” because he is an immigrant. The Met responded to Robinson on Twitter to brag about how brave their officers were. Yes, they really thought amplifying a far-right coke-head who’s been jailed multiple times and wants to make this into a clash of civilisations was a good look for them.

You would hope the establishment would reject the likes of Robinson, but it seems they share his racist views. It seems they are comfortable with this attack being tied to immigration. It seems they want to push through Israel’s political agenda.

Nigel Farage is falsely claiming that terror groups are allowed to operate and raise funds in the UK (I’m assuming he means Muslim groups). Kemi Badenoch is demanding that Jewish security group Shomrim be funded by the police. Keir Starmer is suggesting our criminal justice system must be swift and agile, apparently hinting at his plan for trial without juries.

The BBC quoted a Jewish man saying: “The UK government is not hospitable for the Jewish community. They say they are but they do nothing. I don’t feel safe walking down Golders Green high street where I’ve lived for years.”

Politicians and journalists are so concerned about antisemitism, they have decided to attack the one Jewish political leader in the UK: Zack Polanski. Somehow, this stabbing was all Zack’s fault for not supporting genocide, I think.

Critics jumped on the fact that Polanski had previously said in an interview that we need to talk about whether British Jews face actual unsafety or the perception of unsafety, stressing that neither are acceptable. It was a fair comment. The UK is a safe place for Jews to live. That does not mean that attacks on Jews never happen or that violence against Jews is acceptable.

Polanski’s critics are claiming the attack in Golder’s Green proves him wrong, but it does nothing of the sort. If the attack was against two Muslims, these people would not be arguing the UK is unsafe for Muslims.

In 2024, we saw a 73% spike in violent attacks against Muslims and I don’t recall the government’s terrorism adviser calling it "the biggest national security emergency" in a decade. An Imam was stabbed in Hounslow, West London, in late 2025, but I don’t recall the prime minister arranging a Cobra meeting. Yet, he has arranged a Cobra meeting in regards to the Golder’s Green stabbing. It’s all a bit over the top, isn’t it?

Needless to say, the criticism of Polanski has nothing to do with tackling antisemitism and everything to do with silencing a Jewish critic of Israel’s genocide. Jews, it seems, are only allowed to have one set of opinions.

We are seeing a massive effort to turn the public against Muslims and boost sympathy for Israel by tying Jewish identity to Israel. Every time such an attack takes place, the narrative is steered in a direction that is beneficial to Israel. This case is no different.

The suspect was carrying a small knife so this was clearly not a carefully-planned terror attack, yet the new terror group called HAYI has claimed credit. Yes, we’re expected to believe a black Londoner with mental health issues is part of an Iranian terror network. Perhaps, he was in their Telegram.

If you didn’t know, HAYI is a Telegram channel run by Mossad that claims responsibility for any attack against Jews in Europe. I know, I know, people are going to call this another “antisemitic conspiracy theory”, but they’ve got this the wrong way around: HAYI is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory.

HAYI sprang into existence just a couple of months ago, claiming to be Iranian, but presenting written materials in Arabic, full of spelling and grammatical errors and non-native phrasing—the sort of thing you would expect from a bad translation.

Even worse, the group’s logo appears to be AI-generated and contains a glaring spelling error of the word “Arabic”. The name of the group’s Telegram channel is also misspelt. If you’re still not convinced, just know that HAYI refers to Palestine as the “land of Israel”. Which Islamist group would do that?

It’s worth remembering that the group materialised after Israel spent weeks telling us a wave of antisemitic attacks was coming to Europe. We then saw the least convincing outbreak of terrorism in history. All of this helped Israel push a narrative that Jews are under attack, but it did not in any way help Iran. Clearly, Israel is using the horrible stabbing in Golder’s Green to manipulate the public.

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