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Elizabeth Block's avatar
Elizabeth Block
4h

I blame Israel.

Not all Jews support Israel and its ethnic cleansing and genocide. But lots of them do. All the mainstream Jewish organizations do. And they have been telling us for years that Judaism and Israel are the same thing and that all Jews support Israel.

Some of us have been saying, for a long time, that Israel will increase antisemitism. It has.

I was one of a group of (mostly) Jewish women who held a weekly vigil outside the Israeli consulate in Toronto for 20+ years. For most of those years, most people didn't know anything about the Nakba, or indeed about Palestine. Now everyone knows.

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Steve Swindells's avatar
Steve Swindells
5h

Spot on. How come the media hasn't spotted this obvious aberration? Oh wait a minute, the 'media' are in Israel's pocket and swallowing Mossad's crude and amateurish lies.

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