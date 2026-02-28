Oh shit, so this is how it all ends? With a society too passive and brainwashed to remove the paedophile ring it put into power—a twisted cabal that is about to trigger a holocaust to avoid accountability? When you frame it like that, it sounds like an apocalyptic dark comedy—and yet, here we are, staring at what could be the swan song for our species.

Our epitaph will read:

In loving memory of humanity the smartest and dumbest species to have ever lived died for the sake of paedos

Future civilisations will scratch their heads and then conclude we did the universe a favour by ending ourselves, and they will not be wrong. Perhaps humanity’s end is just the universe correcting a terrible mistake. If you’ve not seen the news and are totally lost by this point, lemme explain what the hell I’m wittering on about…

Last night, the United States and Israel hurled their missiles into the heart of Iran, igniting the Middle Eastern powder keg. It was a brazen, illegal decapitation strike, and it’s got the whole world on the brink.

Explosions rocked Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah as warplanes pounded military targets. Thick smoke rose near the Supreme Leader’s offices in what Israel dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion” and the US called “Operation Epic Fury.” I guess incels get aroused by these sad little names. It’s pathetic really.

Iranian forces fired missiles towards Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the colony and closing airspace across the region. Brace yourself for tearful Israelis playing the victim on social media—they are going to be excruciating. Just play “Boom, Boom Tel Aviv” on repeat to drown out their whining.

The Geneva Conventions are hanging by a sinew following the collapse of nuclear talks where Trump demanded total dismantlement. The Iranians chose sovereignty and dignity—and the Epstein class chose mass murder.

We reached this point because the Trump administration concluded that Israel has worse kompromat on the president than Iran does, so now the goy soldiers must go to war—and honestly, it’s impossible to sympathise with them. Any American who follows orders is committing a war crime, and with the stakes this high, they are worse than Nazis. I, for one, will not be crying if I see USS Gerald R. Ford go up in smoke.

Donald Trump, servant of Baal, announced on Truth Social that he has launched a “massive, ongoing operation” to crush Iran’s nuclear dreams, and maybe the “regime” itself. He did not clarify why Israel is allowed to have illegal nukes, but Iran is not even allowed conventional missiles or nuclear power. We long ago stopped pretending international law applies equally.

At this point, anyone who was calling for war to liberate Iran’s women or save the protesters that Mossad was butchering deserves a massive fuck you. The politest thing I can say is that you are the empire’s useful idiots.

Slow. Fucking. Clap.

Everything about the empire’s attack on Iran was illegal. There was no UN Security Council vote, no congressional approval, no imminent attack from Iran, no evidence of nukes. It’s Iraq all over again. Civilians across Iran are describing their homes shaking from non-stop explosions—their liberation, it seems, lies under piles of rubble.

Let’s cut the crap, this was never about saving Iranians. What we are witnessing is a middle finger to the UN Charter. The empire would turn Iran into Gaza in a heartbeat, but hey, you saw a Canadian woman tearing off the hijab and got excited, right? You damn fools.

You’re really using the words “pre-emptive strike” with a straight face? Well, those words could absolutely be used against our side. The empire has nukes and other WMDs. The empire launches illegal strikes on sovereign territory. By the empire’s logic, other countries could launch decapitation strikes against us. Would you be good with someone taking out the White House? What about Downing Street? You geniuses have no idea the can of worms you’ve opened. In Netanyahu’s world, no one is safe.

If ICC arrest warrants are not urgently issued for Trump and his cabal, international law is over. At this point, we would be more likely to see ICC judges jailed or killed than Trump in the Hague. Perhaps our only hope is that Thomas Massie can unearth all those Trump videos we know exist. Or perhaps Iranian hacking group Handala already has them. If Trump supporters see him raping kids, that will be enough for them to turn on him, right? … Right?

If Trump’s support doesn’t collapse like right now, we are in serious trouble. This decapitation gamble isn’t just about Iran, it’s an eight-billion domino effect and every domino is a human life. Other leaders know they’re next on the hit list—they either get picked off, one by one, or strike first.

Nuclear heavyweights like Russia, China, and Pakistan are huddled in war rooms, weighing options that include tactical nukes. One itchy finger on the button and it’s game over—a full nuclear exchange, mushroom clouds blooming like deadly flowers, and bye-bye human race. It was a wild ride while it lasted, folks.

Iran’s retaliation options include a hypersonic strike on the Dimona nuclear facility, or even dirty bombs, turning the desert colony into a radioactive wasteland. It’s only what Israel would deserve, but it would be catastrophic for the native Palestinians.

If it truly sees this confrontation as the end times, a dying Iran could go scorched earth, raining hypersonics on every oil facility in the region, cratering the global economy in a cascade of black gold infernos. Proxies from Lebanon to Iraq would then launch everything they have, pulling the whole Middle East into the vortex. And for what? What good comes from this, even in the most optimistic scenario? Stop and fucking think.

The Epstein class isn’t defending democracy or human rights; it’s sparking an apocalypse to bury its sins. And here is what should terrify you: if we somehow emerge from World War III intact, the child rapists will have absolute power forever. We will all be Palestinians.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.