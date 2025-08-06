Foreign secretary David Lammy recently admitted the UK has been conducting surveillance flights over Gaza but denied that intelligence was being passed onto Israel. You will be unsurprised to hear that was a flat out lie.

The story of the Gaza surveillance flights was first reported by the good people at Declassified UK, but there has been a media blackout and ministers have refused to answer questions. When Labour MP Kim Johnson asked if RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was being used to help Israel's military operations, the question was blocked on national security grounds.

A D-notice was issued at the start of the genocide, ordering journalists to not report on the UK's participation and the corporate media dutifully obeyed. This, along with their pro-Israel propaganda, makes them complicit.

Until now, journalist Matt Kennard has pushed the story of the surveillance flights almost singlehandedly, but finally, The Times has picked up on the story. Better late than never, I guess.

Since December 2023, the UK has been sending sending Shadow R1 spy planes to Gaza from RAF Akrotiri. At least 577 surveillance flights are known to have taken place. Government insiders confirmed to The Times that the RAF was handing data from those flights over to Israel in real time. There is only one reason for Lammy to have denied this: he knew the UK was in breach of international law.

When the government realised it might be in serious trouble, it stopped using RAF planes, giving the impression the surveillance flights had ended. In actual fact, it had started using American planes that switched off their transponders. Instead of ending its participation in genocide, the government tried to conceal it.

The problem for the government is the surveillance flights make it impossible to argue it did not know a genocide was taking place. There is no country on earth in a better position to see the level of destruction in Gaza, not even Israel itself. Every minister in receipt of the intelligence is a war criminal, as is any member of the military - just following orders is no defence.

Lammy's denial that information was being passed onto Israel was always so obviously ludicrous. The MoD's justification for those flights was that it was trying to locate the hostages. During the BBC interview, Lammy did not even admit to this when the interviewer mentioned it. He simply said: "We are not assisting and it would be quite wrong for us to assist in the prosecution of this war in Gaza. We are not doing that".

Israel would not have allowed the surveillance flights to go ahead unless it was benefitting, and the idea those flights were just about locating hostages, which were likely in tunnels, makes no sense.

excerpt from the Times article

If the RAF was dedicating all this time to tracking hostages without result, that would be an incredible waste of resources, wouldn't it? Surely someone would have realised it was a futile exercise long before flight 577. Obviously, this was about helping Israel wage its genocide, otherwise there would be no need for secrecy.

We know the RAF has been covering for Israel because it admitted in May 2025 that it has footage of the moment Israel killed seven aid workers in Gaza on 1 April 2024, but it has refused to make that footage public.

We also know the House Speaker blocked the release of emails he sent to the Israeli Embassy, Labour Friends of Israel, and members or officials of the Knesset. Given the House Speaker blocked a motion from the SNP calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, it's clear the British establishment is up to its necks in a cover up. The UK has been an active participant in this genocide for 20 months and the war criminals are desperately trying to get themselves off the hook.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

