Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
4h

For what it's worth...a bombshell came from a coalition of groups that Canada has continued to send weapons to Israel. They were lying under the previous government (under Trudeau) and they're still lying under Carney...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
4h

What more can you say about these sick, lying, two-faced, self-righteous bastards? Other than that they are simply criminals with the blood of tens of thousands (without doubt now hundreds of thousands) of innocent civilians on their hands. I hope to god I live long enough to see the likes of Lammy, Starmer, Healy et al tried and convicted as accessories to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture