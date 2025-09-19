Day by day, the evidence mounts of a cover up in the Charlie Kirk murder. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence is how the crime scene was cleaned up, prior to the arrival of police. Even a child knows that you do not tamper with a crime scene under any circumstances.

Remember the footage of the guy removing the camera that was situated directly behind Kirk at the time of the murder? Well, we now have clearer pieces of footage. They show him taking the chair Kirk was sitting on and standing on it so he could remove the camera. He then appears to remove an SD card from the camera and walks behind the tent, possibly to pass it to another man who puts his hat on and walks away (left of screen, final ten seconds of the clip).

This in itself would be enough to scream “cover up” without the mountains of evidence I have covered in previous articles. So my question is, why have none of these people been arrested for tampering with a murder scene? This is a serious crime!

The man above is supposed to be Turning Point’s “lead tech guy” so if his identity is known, he should surely be arrested and charged.

Tampering with evidence is enough to land you up to five years in prison in Utah, and if it is done with the intent of obstruction, that can go as high as 15 years. For example, if you are concealing footage of the crime, or hiding the bullet, or altering the crime scene, that could be seen as obstruction, just not in this case. That’s weird, right?

The Trump administration wants to blame every transgender person in the US, but no one wants to investigate the people who tampered with evidence? It seems absundantly clear none of this is about justice for Charlie.

The FBI should be moving heaven and earth to get that camera and SD card, but it’s like no one is interested because they have already decided what happened. It’s not just the FBI either, the media is not mentioning any of the things I am reporting. What happened to journalism?

Here is another bit of weirdness. A man tore off his law enforcement badge when he spotted the camera pointing at him. If he is a law enforcement officer, why is he hiding his badge? And if he is not, why was he pretending to be one at a murder scene? Impersonating a law enforcement officer can land you up to five years in prison.

Surely, this is another guy who should be arrested and interrogated, but I haven’t heard a mention of him from the FBI. It’s all a bit suspicious, isn’t it?

Remember, they haven’t even found the bullet that killed Kirk and they are already digging up the grass at the murder scene so they can pave over it. Not only are they not bothering with a real investigation, they are making sure there is nothing to investigate.

And while they are showing no interest in gathering evidence, they have released the most “Hello, fellow kids” transcript I have ever seen. Not even conservatives are buying it, nor are linguists, psychologists, AIs, or anyone with a functioning brain.

In an attempt to convince us, the FBI has released this graphic to make the exchange resemble a screen grab. Only problem is there are no time stamps. Why not just show us the actual screenshots with the time stamps?

It would have been more believable if they said they had released a selection of texts from the exchanges that were edited to make them more readable. They could have explained the full, unedited exchange will be shown in court. That might have bought them time to fake something more convincingly. Instead, they are doubling down and insisting this was a real exchange.

All they have succeeded in doing is convincing everyone they are creating a narrative so they have an excuse to erode free speech. Even Tucker Carlson can see what’s up. He is accusing “bad actors” of using Kirk’s murder as a pretext to abolish the first amendment, and he’s not wrong.

You know how we said Robinson has no digital footprint? Well, he used an alias “Craftin” on his Steam (videogame) account. What’s super weird about that is one of his old user names was Donald Trump, but we are told he is far left? Which leftist calls himself Donald Trump?

Let’s not forget, Jimmy Kimmel was just suspended for suggesting this kid is MAGA and they are doing everything to convince us he is a leftist. It really looks like he is a groyper who might possibly have a transgender partner. That does not mean he is far left.

The only thing weirder than the Trump administration screaming “transgender” every five seconds is Netanyahu constantly denying Israel’s involvement and passing Kirk off as one of his friends.

In my last piece on this subject, I showed that Kirk despised Netanyahu and was afraid of him. And while we are all being called “conspiracy theorists” for accusing Israel, it was Kirk himself who started that rumour!

If Israel had nothing to do with it, why is Netanyahu going to such great lengths to convince us of his innocence? Ordinarily, politicians would simply brush off such “conspiracy theories”, but this is a man who seems rattled. Here is the latest speech he has made on the matter:

How can you watch the above video and not suspect him? How can his potential involvement not be considered a legitimate line of enquiry when people close to Kirk are telling us he feared Israel would kill him? How can you not see the FBI has no interest in getting to the bottom of this?

If anyone is having a hard time believing the FBI would cover up something like this, I would implore them to watch the hearing in Congress which shows that Kash Patel is covering up the Epstein ring. That would be the Epstein ring that we know indisputably was run by Israel. If they can cover that up, they can cover Kirk’s murder up too.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee