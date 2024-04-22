I remember an interview a few years ago when Countdown presenter R*ch*l R*l*y said she doesn’t see how anti-Zionists can be anything other than anti-Semites because Zionism just means you want Jews to have a safe home.

This would be the same R*ch*l R*l*y who recently launched into an Islamophobic rant about a global intifada and insisted her friends have seen footage of beheaded babies, meaning her friends are the only people who’ve seen such evidence. Or alternatively, she was talking out of her arse, possibly.

R*l*y has been interviewed a number of times over the years and every time her interviews have been car crashes. Who remembers her confusing “I don’t look like a typical Jew” comment? Who recalls how she floundered at the slightest push back because Zionists are not used to people pushing back? They’re used to them being so terrified of anti-Semitism accusations, they nod along.

Now before we go any further, it’s important to clarify that contrary to what R*l*y claims, Zionism is not about Jews wanting to have a safe home, it’s an ideology about building a settler colony that has led to huge violence against the native population. Zionists started settling Palestine in the 1890s and engaging in acts of terrorism until Britain agreed to give them a majority of the Palestinian land it occupied. Since then they’ve been involved in a non-stop cycle of violence. Far from giving Jews a safe home, Israel has put them more at risk. It has caused an enormous amount of death and destruction that simply wouldn’t have happened if Israel was never founded. To boil this down to “Zionism is just wanting Jews to have a safe home” is an insult.

Things were so bad when Israel was founded that its first prime minister David Ben-Gurion called for entire Palestinian villages to be wiped out and agriculture minister Aharon Zisling said that he could forgive rape.

In case you’re unclear, this kind of brutality is how all settler colonies start and the violence continues until the native population has been cleared out. Perhaps now you understand why South Africa has such a strong affinity with Israel. Perhaps you understand why suggesting their action at the ICJ was motivated by anti-Semitism is incredibly crass. South Africans know settler colonialism is not about creating a safe home, it’s about stealing one.

But the “safe home for Jews” line was not the only nonsense we were putting up with during the Corbyn years. Z-listers like R*l*y and her buddy TAO would regularly provoke fights on social media, saying something like “Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-Semite” and then suing anyone who bit until my friend Jane Heybroek defeated them in court.

British libel laws are designed to make people fearful of punching up and enable the rich and powerful to punch down. Our dreadful legal system is something Zionists have taken full advantage of over the years, but lawfare is only one aspect of the bullshit we’ve had to tolerate. There are so many others.

Just look no further than the weasel called Gideon Falter, director of the Campaign Against Antisemitism who recently appeared in The Times, demanding the resignation of the Metropolitan Police chief because he was the victim of dreadful anti-Semitism from a police officer who wouldn’t shut down a violent pro-Palestinian hate march.

Only, it turns out Falter’s version of events was nothing like the reality. It turns out Falter might have been a provocateur looking to stir up trouble to cast the marchers in a bad light.

Multiple pieces of footage have emerged, including one piece showing Falter walking head on into the march, wearing a Jewish kippah which is presumably what prompted the “openly Jewish” comment from the police officer. The point the officer was trying to make was that Falter was being visibly provocative. It was not about his Jewish identity - many of the pro-Palestinian protesters were Jewish - it was about Falter making it clear he was a Zionist who was hostile towards the marchers. He did not appear like someone who was fearful for his safety. Quite the opposite, he seemed incredibly confident. You could be forgiven for thinking he wanted to provoke a reaction so the police would close the protest down.

If a single person had reacted aggressively to Falter, he would have held this up as proof that every protester was waging a violent jihad or something, but no one did react, and I’m guessing that made him mad. It undermined his entire narrative that the London streets are unsafe for Jews during these marches.

Just look at the footage and see how bold Gideon is for a man who was apparently in fear for his own safety. Look at how the police officer calmly and politely called him out on his bullshit and ask yourself if he was being anti-Semitic. I’m not one to praise the police at protests, but the officer handled things well.

Thankfully, the Met does not appear to be crumbling under pressure. Former Chief Superintendent Dal Babu told BBC Breakfast:

“I have watched the thirteen minute clip that’s on Sky News and it’s a totally different encounter to the one Gideon Falter has reported… The narrative that has been pushed is not accurate. “Personally, if I was policing that march, I would have been inclined to have arrested [Falter] for assault on a police officer and breach of the peace.”

Absurdly, Falter was on GMB this morning, asking if the police would target a black man in this manner. He seems blissfully unaware the targeting of black men by police is absolutely a thing. There is a hierarchy of racism in this country and it is a direct inversion of the one that Falter is claiming. I guarantee you that if a Muslim was behaving at a pro-Israel march like Falter was, he would have been arrested in an eye blink.

Falter was treated with kid gloves and still thinks he was the victim of racism. This is the level of entitlement we’re dealing with here. The police officer politely offered Falter a safe escort and instead of thanking him, he held this up as evidence the march must be dangerous and should be shut down.

Remember, this guy is the chair of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, someone we’re supposed to take seriously as an antiracism campaigner. Does he seem like an antiracist to you?

As Low Key pointed out on Twitter:

It should be noted that Gideon Falter is Vice Chairman at the UK branch of the largest Israeli settlement building body in Palestine, the JNF.

The man who backs the building of settlements in Palestine is supposed to be treated as an authority on antiracism? Are you kidding me?

Falter has been telling everyone who’ll listen he was he victim of terrible anti-Semitism and the Met chief must resign - and the British prime minister was saying he was “appalled” at the officer’s behaviour before he’d checked his facts. When black or brown people complain about the Met’s actions at protests, they’re basically told to shut up. You see the difference?

Those of us who backed Corbyn during his time as Labour leader know first-hand how manipulative Zionism can be, how it will stop at nothing to get its way. It comes as no surprise when the people who whine about cancel culture when fascists like Tzipi Hotoveli are booed at universities try to get everyone who is pro-Palestinian kicked out of uni.

There is a non-stop barrage of manipulation from Zionists and our leaders fall over themselves to pander to this nonsense because they are Zionists too. One of the reasons they’re such ardent Zionists is because it’s the form of colonialism that offers an anti-racist cloak. Any other form of colonialism is obviously racist, but this is a form that pretends its aim is to protect a minority. Politicians love Zionism because it enables them to be their true selves. It allows them to act like leaders in the glory days of the empire who proudly colonised and brutalised half the world. Many of them would bring those days back if they could. Every now and then, we even see someone like Boris Johnson telling us the British Empire was good actually.

And what we’re dealing with here really is empire - it’s an evolved form of empire called “the west” and Israel is simply its outpost in the Middle East.

Across the pond, we just have to look at the bullshit students protesting at Columbia University are putting up with. They’ve been banned from campus, doxxed, suspended, made homeless, and arrested. One of those suspended and made homeless was Isra Hirsi, daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was zip-tied for seven hours. What about Isra’s safety? Why doesn’t her safety count?

Ilhan Omar forced the President of Columbia to admit there were no anti-Jewish protests at the university and called out the suspensions and evictions of students. She called out how the university hired thugs to raid students’ homes and go through their phones and send threatening emails to people in their address books. The next day, Columbia punished Omar’s daughter by suspending her in a clear act of revenge. It’s sinister beyond belief.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were attacked with a noxious substance and yet you never hear anything about violent Zionists. Pro-Palestinian protesters have been smeared as dangerous anti-Semites because they take the position of the International Court of Justice that genocide is wrong. How can anyone look at what’s happening and conclude anything other than Zionism is a sickness?

All the intimidation was meant to quell the Palestinian solidarity movement, but it has backfired because students at MIT and other universities have joined in the protests. The Watermelon Revolution has shown it will not be intimidated and on the contrary, it has grown in size.

Students in Columbia and MIT and other universities are pitching tents on their campuses until their universities divest from Israel. The protesters are dealing with an insane police presence, the kind you would expect for violent riots, but they are not intimidated because what they are doing is so important.

Columbia students have made the following demands of the university:

Divest all finances, including the endowment from corporations that profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine Complete transparency for all of Columbia’s financial investments Amnesty for all students and faculty disciplined or fired in the movement for Palestinian liberation

Here is an excerpt from a CNN article in which they spoke with a Jewish Columbia student:

Despite the outrageous abuses faced by students, including pro-Palestinian Jews, they are not getting support from their leaders, quite the opposite.

Politicians who take lots of money from AIPAC keep making anti-Semitism accusations against them without a shred of evidence. Israeli politicians can make comments about nuking Gaza and that’s fine, but the moment a student chants “Free Palestine”, that’s a call for genocide. The double-standards are at parody levels.

Senator Jacky Rosen, who was generously given $1,271,940 by AIPAC, tweeted:

“I’m outraged by the vile displays of antisemitism at Columbia University, including threats of violence. Colleges and universities have a legal responsibility to protect their Jewish students from such discrimination, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure they’re held accountable.”

Rosen provided no evidence of discrimination and she fails to see that she is the one discriminating by trying to deny Palestinians a voice. Of course, she doesn’t care about discrimination, she cares about privilege and will use the power of the state to preserve it.

Zionists are the most entitled people imaginable. They’re entitled to steal land, they’re entitled to give and take bribes, they’re entitled to have someone else pay for their military activities. Zionism is not just colonialism, it’s corruption on an industrial scale, and it extends all the way to the White House.

The White House put out a statement saying calls for violence and intimidation are unconscionable, but it failed to provide a shred of evidence to back up the accusations. The US government is resorting to the Israeli tactic of “if we say it loudly enough, it must be true”. Here is an excerpt from their statement:

There is an effort across the western world to crush support for Palestine by the war criminals who’ve supported genocide. The Ontario legislature has banned keffiyehs. Berlin police have banned public speaking in any language but English and German at Palestinian demonstrations. In the UK, we have Suella Braverman calling for marches to be banned and for the head of the Met to be sacked. We are at risk of allowing Zionists to shatter the foundations of our so-called democracies in order to preserve Israel’s genocide. It’s not just Palestinians who are the victims of Zionism, it’s you, and it must be challenged.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

