Sol Sön
We need to take back the UN definition of zionism as a terrorist ideology, and criminalize it worldwide.

The elephant in the room which everyone continues to ignore is anyway an other.

We need to criminalize also eugenics as the two terrorist ideologies are in effect one of the same.

I'm glad that the new Adam Curtis documentary Swifty (which is available on YouTube if, like me, you don't have a TV license) begins with friendly footage between Thatcher and Jimmy Savile and spends some time on both paedophiles within the British establishment in the late 1970s and 1980s (which Thatcher was, of course, aware of to a degree that should have poisoned her legacy amongst far more of the British public) as well as a section on the Masons.

While I don't believe that Starmer himself is a paedophile, he is certainly a Zionist and the calculated destruction of Corbyn's leadership (and the purging of the handful of decent politicians like Zarah Sultana and Apsana Begum) only looks more transparently driven by Zionist lobbying in retrospect.

