If Tucker Carlson can end Ted Cruz's political career by challenging him on the money he takes from Israel and showing the absurdity of his support for war, we can do this to any politician.

Once upon a time, support for Israel was a safe space for US politicians, especially Republicans, and anyone who challenged them was denounced as an antisemite and vanquished from public life. That strategy is not working anymore. Just look how easily Carlson shrugged Cruz off when he called him an antisemite. The accusation was laughable.

In the UK, we have the least popular prime minister ever. It looks like Starmer is going to illegally follow the US into war with Iran because Israel is too weak and pathetic to fight its own war and we are too weak and pathetic to make our own foreign policy decisions.

The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has reportedly passed through the Suez Canal, but no formal decision on joining the war has been announced. That means we can still stop this - and even if we don't, we can still make war so politically toxic, that we prematurely withdraw (if only Fred Trump had done the same).

In the US, Trump is haemorrhaging support, and in the UK, Starmer has no support left to haemorrhage. If these men drag us into war, it will be the end for them politically. This is why I fear they are going to do something outrageous and kick off World War III. Delusions of being the next Churchill are surely the only appealing factor here.

The British and American publics have a duty to do two things: the first is to ensure we absolutely, categorically will not be fighting in World War III so it's pointless even trying to make us. The second is to make Zionism so politically toxic, no politician can ever admit to being a Zionist again.

We need to make the words "Zionist without qualification" a permanent stain on Starmer's character. We need to remind the world of the money that Israeli lobbyists plough into our politics. We need to remind people it is no coincidence that when Israel says "jump", our so-called leaders say "how high?" We need to remind people that the CIA has the Epstein client list and is strangely reluctant to release it. We need to remind them that Donald Trump is unquestionably on that list. We need to remind them that every single person supporting a genocidal rogue state is either bought, or they are a paedophile. We need to make support for Israel as stigmatised as paedophilia itself.

Political support for Israel is paedophilia.

Donald Trump is a paedophile.

As more horrors are committed by an increasingly desperate Israel, the stigmatisation will become easier. If we do join this war and commit atrocities for Israel and see our soldiers die, that stigma will grow stronger by the day.

Our "leaders" want to go down in history as Winston Churchills. Let's scream from the rooftops that they are, in fact, corrupt paedophiles. If they realise they can't salvage their legacy and their reputations lie in ruins, that's our only real chance of finding a way out of this nightmare. And we really are in a nightmare.

It's been a strange few days, hasn't it?

As a writer, I have had so many things to write about and yet I couldn't bring myself to write a word. As the horrors in Israel and Iran unfolded, I, like I assume most of you, have been glued to the screen in a daze, waiting for the next horrible update, and worrying about news of something truly horrifying like a nuclear strike.

As my kids have played, blissfully unaware of unfolding events, I've confronted the real possibility that a nuclear holocaust might be just around the corner. We are now flipping a coin to see if the world ends.

It has been strange to watch updates come out of Israel and feel a mixture of sadness and joy and be unsure how to reconcile those conflicting emotions - on the one hand, not wanting to see a single soul in either country suffer, and on the other hand, knowing no people on earth deserve this more than Israelis (children and conscientious objectors excluded, of course).

I guess the "joy" I described above is not the correct word. I guess the correct word is "relief" or at least partial relief. Seeing the Tel Aviv stock exchange go up in flames and hearing that it has cost Israel hundreds of billions suggests Israel could be facing financial ruin.

I would much rather this was happening peacefully, but Israel decided to commit the ultimate crime under international law: a war of aggression. And it did this during a genocide in which it is carrying out daily aid massacres.

Israelis are fleeing their colony in droves, and when it becomes feasible, many more will flee. It's hard to see how the Israeli economy survives. I'm not even sure the US could bail it out. Even if Israel does something horrific like nuke Tehran, that's only going to accelerate Israel's demise. At that point, BDS would become the global consensus.

What we are seeing here is horrific, and when we are feeling "joy", we are not enjoying human suffering like Zionists do, we are feeling relief that there might, just might be light at the end of the tunnel.

The saddest thing about all of this is that most Israelis are dual passport holders. If they went home now, the risk of World War III would be over, the Middle East would be liberated, and the west wouldn't be living under Israeli rule.

You do realise we're living under Israeli rule, right? I mean that is why we are about to go to war for Israel. The Zionists are in charge of this relationship, and if Iran wins, it is not just the Middle East they will be liberating, it's us too.

