We’re expected to believe the soldiers who dress up in disguises and invade a hospital to execute people in comas are the good guys. We’re expected to believe the aid organisation bringing food and medicine to the victims of war is the terrorist organisation.

Every time you think Israel’s propaganda efforts can’t get any more ludicrous, they somehow do.

The IDF has shown Sky News documents claiming four UNRWA workers were involved in kidnappings on October 7th without a shred of evidence, just like the stories of mass rape and the 40 beheaded babies and the rockets in the graveyard and the secret underground bases. The kidnapping claim sounds horrible though, right?

Well, if you think that sounds bad, just wait until you hear how many IDF soldiers have kidnapped, tortured and raped Palestinian women and children. Of course, it doesn’t count as kidnap, rape and torture when Israel does it because they’re the good guys so they can do anything they want, even terrible things like kidnap, rape and torture.

From what I’ve gathered through my forensic investigative techniques, Israel’s intelligence documents were written in crayon and every bit as detailed as the drawings of the Bond villain bases under the hospital. Let’s be honest, those drawings were impressively imaginative.

My source tells me Israel’s information was gathered by the totally reliable method of pulling people’s toe nails out and drilling into their teeth until they said exactly what they wanted them to say.

I might be exaggerating here, but I’m not exaggerating any more than the IDF does. In fact, my exaggeration is significantly lower than their exaggeration so if you think mine sounds ridiculous, what does that say about theirs?

I don’t pretend to be a credible intelligence agency, just an idiot from a council estate, and yet I’m infinitely more reliable than Mossad, even when I’m half taking the piss.

You should fact check any information anyone gives you, but you should particularly fact check Israel, and if you can’t, you should always take their claims with a pinch of salt.

Sky News points out that Israel did not provide evidence to back up their claims and that UNRWA is not directly implicated in October 7th, but that hasn’t stopped our politicians insisting “there is clearly a problem with UNRWA”.

Even if Israel’s claims were true, that would mean four members of UNRWA did a bad thing, which Israel has put at 10% of UNRWA staff. I’m afraid they’re rubbish at maths because UNRWA has way more than 40 workers! They employ 13,000 Palestinians and 30,000 workers in total.

Four members of UNRWA might have participated in kidnappings as opposed to tens of thousands of IDF members who have definitely committed genocide. UNRWA sacked its accused members, but Israel actively encourages its bad members. It celebrates them. It calls them heroes. UNRWA does not do this.

Here is what the UNRWA commissioner general Phillipe Lazarini said:

“Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution. “UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of 7 October and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and their safe return to their families.”

Contrast this with Netanyahu who calls his war criminals “the world’s most moral army” and whose government closes down charities that highlight when the IDF abuses children.

The IDF has killed 162 UNRWA staff and damaged 145 of its facilities. It has also damaged or destroyed all of the areas marked red:

source: The Guardian

The vilification of UNRWA gives the IDF cover, but UNRWA has only fed and cared for people. As well as providing aid, UNRWA runs schools, health services and refugee camps - all things Israel has been destroying. The vilification of UNRWA is an essential component of this genocide, and if you fall for it, you are enabling the destruction of those schools, health services and refugee camps.

Thankfully, Spain is taking none of Israel’s nonsense and has increased funding to UNRWA by 170% and aid to Palestine by 300%. If the US and UK behaved more like Spain we would not be having conversations about World War III and Israel’s genocide would be over.

As Sky News points out, UNRWA “provides education to more than 544,000 children across 706 schools, hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for small businesses and job creation, and healthcare support for more than seven million visits by patients every year.”

In other words, the Gaza economy and almost every service is utterly dependent on UNRWA. Gaza can’t function without it. I don’t know how many school age children are in Gaza, but given the population is 2.3 million and about half are children, this means UNRWA is providing education to about half of Gaza’s kids. Without UNRWA, there is no education for these kids.

I assume what Israel is trying to do is either close UNRWA down or take control of it and neither option would be good for the people of Gaza to say the least.

In terms of morality, the IDF is thousands of times worse than UNRWA, and if you don’t understand that, there is a tiny chance you’ve been brainwashed. Let me show you how the brainwashing happens:

One of my favourite lines in the Sky News article was: “Israel has long claimed that Hamas fighters have used UNRWA facilities to hide and store weapons, including in schools and hospitals, and dug tunnels under the agency's buildings, sometimes with its knowledge.”

They just came out with that line without mentioning how Israel’s claims are not true. There was no acknowledgement of Israel planting weapons in hospitals in places like MRI rooms for their propaganda videos, only to expose themselves by releasing different versions of the videos with their props in different places. There was no mention of how Israel keeps pretending there are tunnels leading to huge bases under these buildings and they’ve not once been able to evidence these claims, even when journalists have asked.

One journalist asked if he could see a tunnel leading to a Hamas command centre the IDF had reportedly found and they basically said: “Nah, you would only fall in”. The IDF just throws out lies, knowing most of the media will uncritically report them and gang up on any journalist who challenges them. Just look at how they went for Owen Jones when he said the 40 beheaded babies claim was untrue. This is not how a media that cares about the truth behaves.

Propaganda often works by omission and our media usually leaves out context that would properly inform viewers. It never fails to highlight shortcomings or inconsistencies with Hamas, but it often does with Israel. And even with all this effort, Israel is still losing the public relations battle.

