An illegal war to distract from paedophilia is being sold as “liberation” by elements of the media in a total collapse of journalistic ethics. The Washington Post ran an op-ed from Reza Pahlavi, self-styled “Crown Prince” of Iran, declaring “the hour of your freedom is at hand.” It seems no one at the Post thought to ask Iranians if they fancy a Crown Prince, and here was me thinking this was about democracy.

Operation Epic Fury has already become a humanitarian disaster, claiming hundreds of innocent lives and risking a wider regional war. The Clown Prince must be delighted as cityscapes across the Middle East go up in flames, courtesy of the Epstein class. There will probably be no winners, but as long as Pahlavi gets to rule over the rubble...

The Israelis are hiding the scale of destruction and barely mentioning civilian deaths, but the evidence suggests the toll is much higher than admitted. Israel somehow underestimated Iran’s capacity for retaliation again. It is hard to sympathise with Israelis cowering in bunkers when this mess is entirely self-inflicted. Whatever they’re enduring now is 1,000th of what they’ve inflicted on others.

If only the media framed it that way instead of casting Israelis and Americans as the victims. The New York Times ran a piece on the hardship of Israelis fleeing to bomb shelters, as though Palestinians haven’t spent over two years walking up and down their country with tents. An MSNBC journalist embarrassed herself by asking Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “How can you justify attacking US military bases?” His answer was simple: “Because you are attacking us.”

Western journalism has become a joke. It simply offers different flavours of propaganda tailored to our biases while steering us towards a woke or anti-woke version of imperialism.

Here is the proper context for this war: this empire’s illegal attacks have violated Iran’s sovereignty and ripped families apart while their grief is repackaged as liberation. The self-styled saviours of Iran’s women just bombed a girls’ school, for fuck’s sake. Nothing the Epstein class says should be taken seriously.

Trump’s line about Iran building nukes that could hit the US is contemptible nonsense. His own officials can’t keep their story straight—some say the nuclear facilities were “obliterated” in 2025 while others scream that the nuke is imminent. It can’t be both.

The same voices screaming about Iranian brutality to justify regime change are now turning Iranian cities into Gaza. This is no precision operation, it is a reckless barrage that has crossed every red line. Nothing captures the depravity better than the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school. Three missiles into one school building is no misfire. At least 148 innocents were killed in the attack with 95 wounded—mostly girls aged 7 to 12.

Footage shows rescuers pulling backpacks and schoolbooks from the wreckage: a generation’s dreams crushed by westerners who hate the hijab. On behalf of those little girls, can I just say fuck your liberation?

This was no collateral damage, it was a blatant war crime. Under the Geneva Conventions and UN Charter, attacks on civilian infrastructure are prohibited. Iranian officials decried the attack as an “atrocious crime” while the US military said it was “looking into” reports. It is a matter of time until the Epstein army exonerates itself.

This war didn’t start because Iran refused to compromise; it started because it was ready to accept a nuclear deal. Negotiations in Geneva and Oman in early February were set to fail with ever-escalating demands for Iran to dismantle its missile program and cut ties with allies.

We’ve seen this playbook before: the US and Israel attack during negotiations and blame the other side because a deal is the last thing the Greater Israel Project needs. Tel Aviv decided war was their last chance to kneecap their strongest rival before Iran’s missile and drone development established real deterrence.

Let’s not forget Iran has not invaded another country in centuries. We all know that Israel has a gun with kompromat-shaped bullets aimed at Trump’s head. He agreed to sacrifice his own men and women to save himself. What a guy.

Victory looks doubtful for both sides and the cost of war will be enormous. US and Israeli forces have unleashed nearly 900 airstrikes across Iran, targeting military sites, government buildings, and leadership compounds. Explosions have rocked Tehran, Tabriz, and southern provinces. Satellite imagery shows smoke rising from key facilities, but Iran is fighting back hard. Picture after picture shows US bases reduced to rubble. One radar base that cost $1.1 billion was destroyed in Qatar—Americans with no healthcare will foot the bill.

All of this destruction begs the question of whether US casualties are being kept hidden. So far, reports mention at least three US service members killed and others wounded in the opening days, but the number seems far too low. My guess is the true death toll would provoke fury from the American public.

Hundreds of Iranians died in the first twelve hours, among them senior IRGC commanders and—most shockingly—Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Unlike Netanyahu, who jumped on a plane, Khamenei stayed with his people to the end. Call him what you like, but that’s the difference between a native leader and a coloniser.

The US president, who is named over a million times in the Epstein files, gloated on Truth Social about assassinating a head of state—his latest war crime. The child rapist, who is committing the ultimate crime of aggression, called Ayatollah Khamenei “one of the most evil people in history.” Irony just died.

The US killed the leader who issued a fatwa banning nuclear weapons, right after Trump himself tore up the nuclear deal. Maybe if the Ayatollah had shown “respect for women’s rights” by jetting to Epstein Island, he would still be breathing. It seems his real crime was pursuing an independent path for his people instead of joining the compromised network.

If you think Iran is going to simply roll over, think again. Iran vows “unprecedented” strikes, potentially using allies like Hezbollah or Houthis for asymmetric warfare. Its hypersonic Fattah-2 missiles have reportedly been used for the first time, signalling Iran’s technological defiance. Social media footage showed explosions in Tel Aviv and a leading Shiite cleric issued a fatwa vowing “terrifying blows.” While I’m unclear if Iran can win this war, it can certainly cause enormous damage.

Casualties are mounting across Gulf states, airports are shut, and tourists are stranded, including western celebrities who are posting footage of explosions on social media. The UAE’s tourism-and-investment economy depends on stability and could now take a hammering. One thing the empire reliably does is screw over its allies.

The consequences of the Epstein War are gut-wrenching, with thousands dead or wounded, such as the little girls in Minab whose futures were stolen in an instant. Refugee flows could surge and it will be interesting to see the war cheerleaders demanding they go home. Economically, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have ceased, risking a global financial crisis. Regardless of whether other nations are pulled into a wider conflict, we are all going to feel the impact. If your cost of living increases, blame the Epstein class. If the conscription letter arrives, revolt.

