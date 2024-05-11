When a demon like Rupert Murdoch is forced to grovel, who does he grovel to? The answer is Satan of course. Rupert Murdoch is someone world leaders grovel to because they know if they fall out of his favour, it can be the end, but even the mogul who decides the outcome of western elections grovels to Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2013, The Sunday Times published the following cartoon from Gerald Scarfe, captioned: “Will cementing the peace continue?”

One day later, Rupert Murdoch tweeted: “Gerald Scarfe has never reflected the opinions of The Sunday Times. Nevertheless, we owe major apology for grotesque, offensive cartoon.”

The Sunday Times editor issued a more detailed apology that I won’t bore you with the details of, but it was along the lines of: “We stepped out of line by criticising Israel’s war crimes and will not do so again. Please show us mercy”.

Whatever you say about Israel, their kompromat gathering is elite level. If there is dirt to find on you, they will find that dirt, and if they can’t, they will honeypot you faster than you can say “Epstein is hiding on a tropical island”. Failing that, they’ll just bribe you or threaten you or smear you.

Gerald Scarfe’s cartoon was labelled as “anti-Semitic and a “blood libel” because his image contained… blood. His intended message did not matter, all that counted was the message they transposed onto the cartoon. You don’t get to decide what you mean, Zionists do.

Call me crazy, but I thought libel was supposed to refer to accusations that were untrue. When you’re constantly killing civilians, including children, surely you don’t get to call it libel when a cartoonist depicts the blood you’ve spilt? Well, you do if you’re Israel. If you’re Israel, it’s wrong for people to tell the truth about you. The only way to not be considered racist towards Israel is to agree with Israel’s lies and ignore the screams of children whose skin is being melted by white phosphorous. The only way to not be considered racist towards Israelis is to be racist towards Palestinians.

If anyone in the world was in a position to stand up to this bullshit, it was surely Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch could tell Netanyahu that he could bring him down same as he could any other leader. He could make Netanyahu grovel to him, or at least you would think he could, but the man who cowers to no other world leader, cowers to the leader of Israel. It’s concerning, but it’s also weird how the media panders to Zionism.

Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell was sacked last year because he made a cartoon about Benjamin Netanyahu which his employer decided invoked the pound of flesh trope.

The thing about anti-Semitic tropes is there are so many that no matter what cartoon someone draws, you can link it to a trope and pretend the real intention was Jew hatred.

The pound of flesh accusation against Bell made no sense because it was a cartoon of Netanyahu operating on himself while wearing boxing gloves. Pound of flesh refers to lenders taking someone’s flesh to clear a debt. No rational person could say Bell’s intention was anti-Semitism, or that his cartoon resembled that trope, but it did not matter. All that mattered was the accusation was made.

Bell lamented that it’s “impossible to draw this subject for the Guardian now without being falsely accused of using ‘anti-Semitic tropes’”.

Bell was previously accused of an anti-Semitic trope because he depicted Sir Keir Starmer with Jeremy Corbyn’s head on a plate. Starmer isn’t even Jewish, but some genius decided this must have been a reference to John the Baptist or something. Bell was also accused of anti-Semitism for depicting the non-Jewish Boris Johnson and Suella Braverman as bulls with rings through their noses.

It’s impossible to be a cartoonist who is critical of Israel because you’re not even allowed to depict non-Jews in a way that might vaguely resemble one of a billion anti-Semitic tropes. You see how ridiculous these games are?

I remember a Twitter user during the Corbyn era saying he would read his tweets over and over before posting them, racking his brains to see if there was any possible way someone could distort his intended meaning and accuse him of an anti-Semitic trope. Labour supporters could not express an opinion about anything online without being called anti-Semites and the result of this game was that our like was cleared out of Labour.

Now that Zionists have nullified Labour’s challenge to genocide, they have turned their attention to the Green Party. The Jewish Labour Movement wrote a letter to the Greens demanding the suspension of councillors who were guilty of being Muslim and giving a shit about their fellow human beings.

One called Mothin Ali was accused of anti-Semitism because he dared say “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) and “this is a win for the people of Gaza” when he was elected. In case you didn’t know, it’s anti-Semitic to be Muslim and care about the suffering in Gaza. Ali also said Palestinians have a right to “fight back”, but he later apologised because you’re only allowed to say “Israel has a right to defend itself”. These words are permissible even when Israel is clearly not acting in self-defence and is, in fact, committing genocide.

The Jewish Labour Movement demanded to know why Mothin Ali was allowed to stand for the Greens when he had once called a rabbi a “creep”! This is because Muslims who don’t know their place must be cut of politics. Only the good ones who start every sentence with a condemnation of Hamas are allowed to be our democratically-elected representatives.

Zionists will scream about Mothin Ali until the Greens capitulate and then they will move onto the next thought criminal and the next one. The same strategy was employed so effectively with Labour and led to MPs and councillors being picked off one by one until there was silence.

Zionists don’t need to be right, they just need to keep yelling, and if that doesn’t work, they have other methods, such as lawfare.

American lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the living embodiment of every Zionist stereotype, said he will sue university protesters, tie them up in litigation, and ruin their lives. He even used the word “lawfare” and said he was starting a group called “Hurt a Jew, we’ll sue you” with the intention of bankrupting people to protect Zionists, including Christian Zionists.

Zionists like Dershowitz have a stranglehold on our democracy because politicians and even media moguls like Rupert Murdoch bend to their will. You’re not allowed to mention such things though because they are “anti-Semitic tropes”, even though they’re really happening. You see how these tactics have shielded Israel to the point where it can commit genocide with impunity?

We’re now told “Hamas loves Biden”. Even Genocide Joe is Hamas now because he hasn’t been sufficiently genocidal. He gave Israel the bombs to level 80% of the Gaza Strip, but unless he levels the other 20%, he can only be Hamas. How can anyone not see how fucking stupid this is?

Now I don’t for one minute believe the fallout between Biden and Netanyahu is for real. Biden might have withheld an arms shipment, but only after arming Israel to the teeth for seven brutal months. The fall out is more about helping Biden’s favourability, but the fact Zionists think they can get away with making the Hamas link says everything. These people think they can apply any label to anyone.

You need to ask yourself who is allowed to criticise Israel’s genocide without being accused of anti-Semitism or of being Hamas. Take some time to think about it, because I guarantee that whatever names you come up with, a Google search will show smears have been aimed at those people too.

It does not matter how credible a critic of Israel is, they will feel the wrath of the Zionist machine. Nathan Thrall, a Pulitzer prize-winning author who wrote about Israel/Palestine has had events cancelled in the UK and Germany. Even our top writers and academics are cancelled for wrong think. Remember, it doesn’t count as cancel culture when the good guys are the victims, but it definitely counts as cancel culture when students boo Tzipi Hotoveli.

Actually being cancelled is not cancellation, but people expressing their opinion of you while your appearance goes ahead is cancellation. Zionists really think they can manipulate reality like Neo in the Matrix. If they decide there is no spoon, there is no spoon, and you know what will happen to you if you disagree.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee