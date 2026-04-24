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1dEdited

Now hearing reports that Another NASA nuclear engineer Joshua LeBlanc has been found dead and burned beyond recognition, so that's 14 and rising.

https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/2047574667649487034

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Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
1d

It’s Israel; the fact media has been ignoring story and US government doing nothing can only mean Israel. Plus they are like Starbucks of assassination and kidnapping

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