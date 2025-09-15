Over the past 24 hours, we have seen viral claims that Tyler Robinson has confessed to killing Charlie Kirk, but we are now being told this is not the case. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has stated that Robinson is refusing to cooperate with investigators and has explicitly denied involvement.

The guy who carefully giftwrapped the murder weapon and left it in the woods for investigators to find, and then went home and confessed to his father, is not admitting to anything. Interesting…

At this point, I’m not remotely convinced that Tyler Robinson is the killer, but I'‘m having as hard a time as anyone piecing everything together. The one bit of compelling evidence against Robinson is the apparent confession he made to his father, but that is now disputed, and as I pointed out in my last piece, nothing seems to be adding up.

(If you’re new here, I have previously written two pieces that you can find here and here, so please read those, if you think I haven’t covered everything today.)

One bit of weirdness is how AI-enhanced images of the alleged killer look nothing like Tyler Robinson. This does not mean the originals are not images of Tyler Robinson. It could be they have been badly reconstructed by AI, in which case it highlights the pointlessness of using AI.

One interesting point is that mutliple images were enhanced by AI, and they all show the same face, a face that looks nothing like Tyler Robinson.

If AI was guessing and getting it wrong, I would expect each AI-generated image to produce a different face, but they’re all producing the pretty much the same one. That suggests the AI-enhanced image might be close to what the real killer looks like, although I accept that’s hardly a conclusive argument. It’s just enough to raise a question mark.

Do you see how three reconstructed faces have come up with very similar results that all look nothing like Robinson? Do you think this is more to do with a flaw in the AI reconstruction? Or do you think the original images are not Robinson?

There are more enhanced images and the only obvious similarities to Robinson are the hair colour and hair length and slender build of the alleged killer. While the original images are not of great quality, the proportions of the features seem different, which is presumably why the AI is not reconstructing a face that looks like Robinson.

One piece of weirdness that I don’t know what to make of is that in every photo we have of Robinson, he is wearing the same Converse shoes and glasses and hat as the alleged killer, even in the below photo reportedly from 2021.

Which 18-year-old continues wearing the same shit for the next four years, and then wears it to an assassination, walking past multiple security cameras? It just seems extremely convenient…

Robinson supposedly went to the university in the same clothes he always wears, changed his clothes for the murder, changed back again, and then kept those same clothes on for the next two days until he was arrested. How does that make any sense? How does a guy meticulously carry out an assassination and then leave two super-obvious pieces of evidence: the gun giftwrapped in the woods and the clothes he has apparently worn every day for four years?

For a guy that was supposedly radicalised online, Robinson has virtually nothing in terms of a digital footprint. So far, no one has been able to attribute a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok account to him. There are no blogs or forum posts and nothing on gaming sites, even though he was supposed to be a hardcore gamer with a partner who was aspiring to be a professional gamer.

The only alleged online activity that has been linked to Robinson is on Discord, but Discord has denied the conversations about him planning the killing took place on their servers and the FBI is now saying he acted alone.

How did someone who wasn’t online and acted alone even know much about Charlie Kirk and get radicalised to the point they wanted to kill him? How does that make sense?

There are other issues. The alleged killer is pictured walking around campus without the alleged gun (a 48-inch Mauser 98 .30-06 bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope).

These images clearly show the suspect bending both legs. He is wearing a tight shirt, but we have been told he hid the barrel in his clothing or trouser leg. We were told this is why he was limping as he fled the scene, but it’s entirely possible the limp was caused by jumping off the roof. He starts to bend both legs as he runs away.

The rifle was too big to fit in his backpack, even if it was dismantled, and given how it was carefully left in the woods in a cardboard box, wrapped in a towel, it seems likely the rifle that was found was not the actual murder weapon. My guess is the killer was carrying a more concealable weapon, and the weapon left in the woods was another distraction. I understand the FBI are yet to find the bullet that killed Kirk and we have footage of someone cleaning up the scene right after the shooting, including removing a camera.

The claim is that the media team was just retrieving their equipment, but needless to say, you do not tamper with a murder scene, even if you want your stuff back! It’s up to the FBI to decide when you get that stuff back.

While this could have been an innocent fuck up, it’s just another thing that seems highly suspicious. You have people giving hand signals moments before the killing, you have people acting as decoys after the killing, and you have people tampering with the murder scene.

If none of this is raising alarm bells, let’s take a look at the story of the alleged killer. It is changing awfully fast.

Since Netanyahu’s super-convincing and not-at-all racist declaration that the killer was an Islamist-Marxist, we have been told by the internet that he was far left and transgender. The media gleefully told us he engraved pro-trans, antifa messages on his bullets. It turns out those messages are far-right groyper memes that are used to satirically mock the left.

The FBI went from telling us Tyler Robinson is from a Republican Christian family in Utah and was turned in by his sheriff father, to telling us he lives in the city with his trangender partner who turned him into police.

It almost seems like the FBI was going to push one narrative of the killer being a far-right groyper (groypers apparently hate Charlie Kirk), but someone in the Trump administration got on the phone and said: “We’re not happy with this. We need to make it about transgender people. Can you change the story?“

There has been this incredibly sinister thirst by the media, right wing-commentors, and Republican politicians to make this killing about transgender people. You combine this with their clear lust for violence and it tells us you some seriously evil shit could be about to unfold.

Whatever the truth about Kirk’s killer, blaming transgender people is just about the most evil thing you can do. Transgender people are not a monolith and would not be held collectively responsible by any decent person.

While some will read the above and yell “conspiracy theorist” at me, I don’t rule out the possibility that Robinson is a random weirdo full of contradictions, a far-right groyper with a transgender girlfriend who had multiple motives for wanting to kill Kirk.

Sometimes the politics of young people is confused, and intelligent people can certainly be irrational. It’s just that when you piece all of the available evidence together, it looks more like a professional hit with multiple people involved.

Both Netanyahu and Trump had plenty to gain from Kirk’s assassination and are already using his death to fulfil their political agendas. Anyone who doesn’t take seriously the possibility they could have been behind this is a fool.

