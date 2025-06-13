Early this morning, Israel launched totally unnecessary attacks across Iran, and while the media is reporting that these “pre-emptive strikes” targeted nuclear facilities, images are emerging of bombed apartment buildings and mutilated children.

Make no mistake, if Iran had launched such an attack on Israel, the media would not be calling it “pre-emptive”, they would be calling it “unprovoked” and an “act of terrorism”.

Israel began “Operation Rising Lion” at 3.00am local time by bombing residential areas across Tehran. It also bombed a ballistic missile site in Piranshahr, north-western Iran, and the explosion was captured on camera.

Six Iranian nuclear scientists are confirmed to have been killed along with several senior military officials. The attack apparently involved 200 fighter jets as well as explosive drones that were smuggled into Iran. If that second part is true, it would represent one hell of a security failure.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was hit, but says there is no increase in radiation levels. Presumably, this means the attack was a failure as the key infrastructure is deep underground. However, some buildings on the surface were destroyed.

The head of the IAEA was unimpressed with Israel, calling the attack “deeply concerning”. Rafael Grossi said: “I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment.”

While Israel is claiming it delivered a devastating blow to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, that seems unlikely, given Iran has spent a quarter century preparing for this moment. Iranians say their air defences held up well and damage was minor. This seems plausible, given that Iran is a world leader in making reinforced concrete specifically designed to resist bunker busters.

A successful strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities would have catastrophic consequences for the local population: it would be the equivalent of detonating a nuclear dirty bomb. The equivalent of using weapons of mass destruction. This attack was not just a one-off either because Netanyahu says he will keep bombing Iran for as long as it takes. He means as long as it takes to drag us in.

The attack came when talks between the US and Iran were underway for a nuclear deal that could have secured peace. However, it was obvious from the beginning that Israel did not want those talks to succeed, and the fact it has attacked Iran during them is proof that a wider war was the goal.

Let’s not forget a nuclear deal was in place and Trump ripped it up during his last term because that’s what Israel wanted. It now claims it must stop Iran from acquiring nukes. How can anyone overlook the hypocrisy of Israel lecturing anyone about an “illegal nuclear program” when Israel has an illegal nuclear program?

Israelis are suggesting the peace negotiations with Iran were always a ruse to buy Israel time. Iran was open to a deal, but the US was secretly helping Israel prepare the attack. Trump is so cowardly, he is now claiming Israel acted alone.

If you somehow still think there is any sincerity in Israel’s accusations, here is a timeline of Israel’s nuclear weapons accusations against Iran. Notice a pattern?

Iran has not built a nuke, despite having the capability to do so for decades, according to Israel, but Iran has now been left with no choice. It won’t have failed to notice that Libya gave up its nuclear program and fell, whereas North Korea held onto its nuclear program and survived.

Iran will go full steam ahead in uranium enrichment because it’s the only way to ensure its survival. Israel may then decide to nuke Iran. If it does, Israel will be wiped off the map, unless it launches nuclear strikes so large, the fallout poisons the entire region, including Israel.

Escalation does not end well for anyone, and the only people deranged enough to think otherwise are the ones who’ve been told they are fulfilling some Biblical prophecy.

The thing is I don’t think Netanyahu is considering how this thing ends. I think these are the actions of a desperate man who never thinks these things through. Remember when he told us taking out Iraq would be brilliant for the Middle East and then a million people died? Well, a lot more people are gonna die and many will be his own.

As everyone who has been paying attention knows, Netanyahu wanted a wider war to save his political career and avoid accountability for Israel’s genocide. He made the calculation that if he attacks Iran, the US and UK will come to Israel’s rescue, otherwise Israel will fall and our foothold in the Middle East will be gone. His gamble is that we will bear the brunt of this war.

Disturbingly, it looks like our leaders are ready to fall in line and come to Israel’s rescue, and we don’t get a say. The US, and possibly the UK, are already flying fighter jets in Jordan’s airspace to protect Israel from an Iranian drone attack.

The UK government denies reports it was involved in the defence of Israel, but it will not rule out getting involved. It’s worth bearing in mind we defended Israel last time Iran attacked so our involvement seems likely.

Not only have we been illegally arming Israel, not only have we been conducting surveillance flights for Israel, but we are currently training Israeli troops on British soil. We are up to our necks in Israel’s genocide and this is why our leaders are more likely to drag us into World War III than back down. World War III is best way for them to avoid accountability.

Next, you can expect to see US military bases in the Middle East bombed. The US expects this because it has already issued evacuation orders. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s family is apparently hiding in an underground facility beneath Jerusalem. I’m pretty sure that counts as using human shields.

If this escalates into full war, it’s hard to imagine how Russia and China stay out. Russia and Iran have a comprehensive strategic partnership and while it is not a formal military pact, in reality that is what it entails. You can expect Russia to, at the very least, send arms to Iran. It is entirely possible that China will either get involved or see the opportunity to invade Taiwan. The US will then surely come to Taiwan’s rescue. It just gets better, doesn’t it?

Even if Russia and China don’t get involved in Iran, the Red Sea shipping lane is going to be closed and trade through the Suez Canal will stop. Oil prices will go through the roof and we will face a worldwide recession all because genocidal Israel couldn’t control itself.

Next thing you know, our leaders will be conscripting us to fight for the genocidal ethnostate, so can I be the first to say, no, absolutely not! Fuck you! If Israel is big enough to start this war, it can bloody well fight its own battles.

Let’s fulfil our legal obligation to cut off the arms supply to Israel and let it face Iran in a fair fight. Watch how badly the army that normally fights women and children loses. Not a single one of our people should die to protect these bastards.

