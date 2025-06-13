Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
6h

The apartheid state of Israel is a terrorist regime, along with the USA. America’s economy has always been afloat with war, oil, and drugs. The majority of sheeple in America are brainwashed, mind-controlled, or just plain ignorant. The truth about the American government is as ugly as it gets. The American government does not, and never has, valued human life; it has prioritized power, money, and control. Unless you speak out, your silence is compliance. Thanks for speaking out against these murderous child killers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
7h

Excellent piece. Thank you. 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture