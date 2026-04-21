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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
9h

Every time there's a new revelation, no matter how unsurprising, it reopens the wound that was inflicted by the zionist lobby's defamation of Corbyn / hijacking of British democracy.

I am just SO ANGRY.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
9h

It's all part of the puppet show, all directed by parts of the Epstein class to make it LOOK like something is being done and that the proper checks and balances are working as they should. Once this is all out of the way it'll be business as normal, go back to sleep...

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