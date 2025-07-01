It has been truly incredible to see politicians who couldn't condemn a genocide after 20 months so easily condemn a punk act for wishing death upon the genocidal army. We have even seen a debate in parliament in which all of the politicians who are paid by Israel expressed their indignation at Bob Vylan.

The lesson we can learn from this is our politicians think it's worse to wish death upon the genocidal army than it is to commit genocide. We are told, rather preposterously, that wishing death upon the IDF is equivalent to wishing death upon all Israeli Jews by galaxy brains like Lisa Nandy and Andrew Neil. In other words, opposition to genocide is a call for genocide.

"Let me be clear that this government will not tolerate anti-Semitism," Lisa Nandy said, blissfully unaware she was being antisemitic. Andrew Neil was even more ridiculous in his words. Here is one of his rants on the subject:

"Some nonentity rapper shouts ‘death, death to the IDF’ from a Glastonbury stage. The audience of idiots repeat the refrain, again and again. It’s effectively a call for a second Holocaust because the IDF is all that stands between Israel and a second Holocaust. And the BBC broadcast it live. Which at least let us see with our own eyes how Glastonbury can morph from music concert to Nazi-style rally, more Nuremberg than Glasto."

Now I could easily pick apart Andrew Neil's words, but hilariously, someone asked ChatGPT to do it and the results were surprisingly spot on.

In short, even ChatGPT thinks Andrew Neil is a dick. Sadly, our country is controlled by people who think just like Andrew Neil. It's truly depressing.

Anyways, here is Bob Vylan in their own words:

You see how when they speak for themselves it's completely different to when others ventriloquise for them? When it comes to defending Israel, the first casualty is the truth and the second is the law.

Things are so ridiculous the High Court has allowed the government to supply F-35 parts to Israel, even though we have suspended other arms licences. The High Court said the government can selectively ignore international law for Israel because it is not the court's place to enforce the law. What do you even say to this?

It's fair to say the ruling class is wildly out of touch with public opinion on Israel and Gaza. Around 70% of western Europeans now have an unfavourable view of Israel and you can expect that number to grow. We are seeing our rulers lash out at music acts because they have lost control of the narrative. Their every action just reminds people that Israel's critics are right.

Bob Vylan are facing a criminal investigation, have had their US visa revoked, and have been dropped by their talent agency. It's interesting because I've never heard of an artist being dropped for criticising any other country, but I've heard of many being dropped for Israel. Come to think of it, Israel is the only country artists are not allowed to be critical of.

We keep hearing the magic word "antisemitism", but when you look at what they're calling antisemitic, none of it is about hating Jews for being Jewish. They are again trying to claim the words "free Palestine" and "from the river to the sea" are antisemitic. They are putting themselves forward as the good guys as though objecting to the liberation of a people could ever be a good thing.

This lot are so poisonous they have resorted to doxxing Bob Vylan and even his children. Who the fuck doxxes children? They have mocked Bob Vylan for being vegan, saying that's "not very gangsta", but I'm unaware of Bob Vylan ever claiming to be gangsta. This lot are so racist, they see dark skin and automatically assume gangsta is what you must aspire to be.

UKIP have announced they would deport Bob Vylan, even though singer Pascal Robinson-Foster has a white British mother. They apparently think dark skin means you can't be British. Isn't there a word for that?

One writer called not just for the jailing of Bob Vylan, but BBC director Tim Davie, arguing he intentionally chose to broadcast Bob Vylan's "antisemitic chant". They drew the comparison to Lucy Connolly, completely missing the fact Connolly was jailed for inciting violence towards civilians that was carried out. Bit of a difference between that and supporting Palestine's legal right to self-defence.

But... but... Bob Vylan said the word "violence".

So what? Palestinians have a legal right to defend themselves against their occupiers under international law. You think they should non-violently defend themselves against their killers? You think respecting Palestine's right to self-defence is the same as calling for the murder of refugees? Get a grip.

I want all the violence to stop, but if your idea of stopping violence is stopping Palestinians from defending themselves, your position is not one of peace, it is one of genocide. Normal people don't get outraged by the word "violence", they get outraged by actual violence.

Israel just killed 74 people bombing a seaside cafe which was apparently targeted because it is frequented by Palestinian journalists. There are so many massacres committed by the IDF that it's pointless mentioning them, we all know it's happening. And many of you think these massacres are nowhere near as concerning as the words of Bob Vylan. If you're one of those people, the most charitable position I can take is that you're an idiot.

If you think it is antisemitic to wish death upon the IDF, you are saying Jews and the IDF are one and the same. You are saying it's racist not just to wish death upon the IDF, but to criticise it. You are saying the IDF represents all Jews when it commits its massacres. You are saying that gunning down civilians in aid queues is an inextricable part of Jewishness. In other words, you are being antisemitic.

An army does not represent an entire people. Just imagine claiming the British army represents all Christians or all white people. Imagine arguing it is racist against white people to criticise the British army!

The British army has committed unspeakable atrocities. If the families of their victims wished death upon the responsible soldiers, that would be a very human reaction. You could not say it was racist. Just like you could not say it is racist to wish death upon the Russian army or the Iranian army or the Chinese army or any other army. Armies are by their very definition, fair game.

All armies must be subject to the harshest of criticisms, and when they are committing crimes against humanity, people can and will express hatred towards them. To suggest that the Israeli army should be exempt because it is Jewish is preposterous, not least because the IDF uses language such as "death to Arabs".

There are countless examples of Israeli soldiers using the words "death to Arabs". It is common for Israeli politicians and celebrities to express similar sentiments. You will even hear Israeli football fans chant "death to Arabs" at matches.

In the case of Israel, we're not just talking about words because those sentiments are backed up by genocidal actions, yet they don't attract anywhere near the condemnation of a punk act at Glastonbury.

Imagine how this is all gonna look 50 years from now. If anyone remembers Bob Vylan, they will remember them the way we remember the man who refused to salute at the Hitler rally. No one will be appalled by the words "death to the IDF" any more than we would be appalled by the words "death to the Nazis". Oh and if you find that comparison offensive, I find your genocide offensive.

