Three days ago, Israel launched an airstrike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. We now have confirmation that Yemeni prime minister Nasser al-Rahawi was among the dead. Al-Rahawi was not believed to be a key decision maker for Ansar Allah’s military, holding a largely symbolic role, but he was assassinated anyway in revenge for Yemen’s attacks on Israel.

Yemen is the only country in the world taking military action to end Israel’s genocide and Israel responded with another war crime. International Humanitarian Law forbids assassinating leaders who are not part of a military command structure.

If every country went around assassinating every leader it does not like, we could not have a functioning world. All we would have is chaos, and chaos seems to be what Israel is determined to impose on the Middle East.

Al-Rahawi was killed along with several ministers at a government workshop in the Beit Baws neighborhood. Israel said the attack, codenamed “Lucky Drop”, had targeted the “Houthi terrorist regime” in self-defence. Needless to say, you don’t get to commit genocide and claim self-defence when you kill the people standing up to you. That is ludicrous framing.

Israel says the attack was partly in retaliation for Yemen’s attack on Ben Gurion airport with a Palestine II hypersonic missile. Israel destroyed Sanaa airport on 6 May 2025 and there are multiple reports that Israel has destroyed civilian infrasctructure such as power stations.

Ansar Allah has vowed retaliation against Israel, saying the killing of Yemen’s prime minister will not go unpunished so if I were Netanyahu I’d be nervous about a Palestine II heading my way. I would assume he’s hiding in an underground bunker because that sort of thing is only cowardly when Palestinians do it.

Here is Yemeni President Mahdi al-Mashat saying his people will never abandon Gaza and will "forge victory from the depths of our wounds."

While all this is going on, there are renewed concerns that Israel could launch another attack on Iran, given that Germany and other countries have warned their citizens to leave Iran.

The message to every leader in the region is simple: Israel is not gonna stop. You cannot appease these monsters, you have to stand up to them, otherwise you will be next.

Last week, Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire with Hamas that he himself authored. Hamas agreed to the deal and he immediately ripped it up. Israel had warned Hamas that if they did not agree to the deal, Israel would invade and destroy Gaza City. Hamas accepted their offer and Israel invaded Gaza City anyway, calling up 60,000 reservists for operation Gideon’s Chariot.

Gideon’s Chariot is a story of divine vengeace and ethnic conquest in the Hebrew Bible. The operation name could also be a reference to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar who is credited with holding Netanyahu’s government together.

So far, reports of the violence in Gaza City have been difficult to obtain due to a black out on social media and corporate media, and the fact Israel has killed almost every journalist in Gaza.

We know that Israel has attacked areas in Gaza City's outskirts, such as Zeitoun, Sabra, and Jabalia. The images and footage that have emerged so far suggest Israel is continuing the pattern of systematically destroying Palestinian cities, one neighbourhood at a time, reducing them to rubble.

The below footage reportedly shows homes being destroyed in Gaza City.

Drop Site News reports of one attack in Gaza City:

Israeli forces killed second-year medical student Shams Majdi Al-Kahlout in an airstrike on the Harzallah building in Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood. Her sister, Sarah, a final-year medical student, was critically wounded and had her leg amputated. The strike killed seven people and wounded 25 others — many of them children.

Multiple similar reports have emerged along with predictably horrific images of dead and injured children. The below video comes courtesy of Al Jazeera English who report that Israel targeted multiple apartment buildings to kill one man.

Video shows injured children in the aftermath of strikes on Gaza City as Israel’s military hit multiple apartment buildings in its campaign to force Palestinians out of the area. Israel says it was targeting Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida, from Hamas’s armed wing.

About one million Palestinians are currently living or seeking refuge in Gaza City. Israel has told them to head south in what it calls a voluntary relocation - a framing the corporate media has been happy to reinforce. Israel has confirmed it will continue to occupy any land it captures, meaning this is simply more ethnic cleasing and land grabbing.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee