Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Murray's avatar
John Murray
17h

Sounds increasingly like an FBI cover up with possibly mossad involved, there’s more holes than a Swiss cheese in the FBI’s “investigation”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becca G.'s avatar
Becca G.
17h

After 9/11 I have no confidence whatsoever in "explanations" from government so-called officials.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture