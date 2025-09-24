Remember how I said they still haven’t retrieved the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk, even though the murder scene has been cleaned up and they are paving over it? Well, they are now saying they have retrieved the bullet… inside Kirk’s body.

The laughable claim is that there was no exit wound because Kirk’s “bone density was so so impressive he’s like a man of steel”. It’s almost like Trump wrote the script himself…

I guess they had to say something what with conspiracy theories running wild. Only problem is every time they say something, they create more plot holes. As any fiction writer will tell you, it takes careful planning to come up with a narrative, otherwise you create an almighty mess.

Either the FBI are a bunch of amateurs who don’t want to consider there is more than meets the eye, or they are hiding the truth. I’m struggling to believe that every FBI agent is as stupid and incompetent as Kash Patel so I’m going for cover up, especially given they are blatantly covering up the Epstein ring and are doing a terrible job at that.

The FBI has excellent investigators, but poor story tellers. The claim the bullet was found inside Charlie Kirk’s body has major problems.

Firstly, a bullet from a weapon of this power absolutely should have left an exit wound and likely killed someone behind Kirk. Even if Kirk’s bone density was like “steel”, the bullet should have ricocheted and tore out of his flesh.

Just take a look at that 30-06 bullet. Now do you understand how it should have practically decapitated him?

If the bullet did not leave an exit wound, it surely came from a less powerful gun, but as many are pointing out, the wound on the neck looks like an exit wound, given the amount of gore. If they are right, it means the entry wound could have been elsewhere on Kirk’s body (possibly behind his ear) and we are not being told because it would prove the real shooter was not on the roof.

There are videos online where people are convinced they have identified the real gunman and while I don’t find their evidence conclusive, I think this would make a lot of sense. It would certainly make more sense than the convoluted mess being put out by Kash “Epstein-trafficked-women-only-to-himself” Patel.

Ballistics experts are saying the trajectory of the bullet appears to make no sense. Dallas Alexander, the man who holds the world record for longest confirmed sniper kill, says he’s not seen anything like it.

“Bullets, from all the time I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen it do some strange path like that. These things are unpredictable, but this sounds like a miracle… to me, it sounds like it’s been made up.”

Alexander doesn’t just call into question the gun shot, but other problems in the story, such as the shooter concealing a huge gun and supposedly taking it apart and putting it back together multiple times, even though the gun is not designed to be quickly taken apart.

I have gone into depth about how convoluted the story is in previous articles, and as I keep saying, the simplest explanation, is normally the correct one.

Given the transcript of Tyler Robinson texting his partner reads like it was written by ChatGPT and incriminates him on all points, I’m not giving the FBI the benefit of any doubt. If you are to believe Robinson is the killer, you have to explain so much more than if you believe this was a professional hit.

It seems the gun was left in the woods as a decoy and the real shooter might have been very quickly on an aeroplane. There is much talk of a private jet taking off shortly after the killing, but at present I can’t find any evidence compelling enough to delve into.

However, there is one piece of weirdness I wanted to delve into. Remember the guy who stood on Kirk’s chair immediately after he was killed and removed the camera behind him? Well, that guy positioned himself behind Kirk’s tent just before the shooting and apparently started filming, even though there was nothing to film.

He was then perfectly positioned to capture Kirk’s body being carried away. It was almost like he knew what was coming.

This guy appears to film Kirk being carried into an ambulance and then immediately goes to the murder scene, takes the chair Kirk was sitting on, moves it below the camera that was fixed behind Kirk, removes the camera, takes out the SD card, and apparently passes it to another man.

Does this not strike you as a little odd? If I had witnessed someone I knew being shot, I’d be far too distraught to act this way. And even if I wasn’t, I certainly would not be tampering with a crime scene.

I’m not sure what was going on, but this is yet another example of the weirdness that needs to be thoroughly investigated, just like the men giving hand signals.

Whatever the truth about Kirk’s murder, everything we are seeing makes it look like a professional hit. The explanation of it being a lone gunman seems nonsensical. If you trust the FBI on this, I’m just gonna assume you trust them on the Epstein thing too.

