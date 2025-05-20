A rule was established long ago that if you work in western media and you criticise Israel, you will be fired. Maybe the sacking won't come immediately, but it will always come. Just ask Mehdi Hasan, Sangita Myska, Steve Bell, Katie Halper, Briahna Joy Gray, and many others.

A Jewish academic called Michael Eisen was sacked for praising this legendary headline from the Onion:

Dying Gazans Criticized For Not Using Last Words To Condemn Hamas

Satire defending the rights of Palestinians is a sackable offence because it's antisemitic to think Palestinian lives matter.

One clever thing Zionists do is accuse you of an antisemitic trope when you point out something self-evidently true about Israel. We do not see this sort of reasoning when people criticise other countries.

Ask yourself this: when was the last time someone was fired for criticising Russia or China or Palestine? When was the last time someone was fired for criticising the US or France or Germany? You would be hard pressed to find a single example, but you will find many examples of people being sacked for criticising Israel because it happens so often.

When someone criticises Israel, their words are dissected and their track records are scrutinised to find any excuse to get rid of them. In the case of Gary Lineker, the excuse was that he shared a post that contained an "antisemitic trope", in this case a rat emoji.

There is so much to unpack here, but first and foremost, Lineker deleted the post as soon as his attention was drawn to the emoji and he apologised.

Just imagine for a moment that a TV presenter shared a post criticising Hamas for 7 October and it contained an emoji that some felt was an Islamophobic trope. Do you honestly think they would be fired? Western journalists get promoted for their Islamophobia!

If someone was fired for such a post, defenders of Israel would accuse the employer of antisemitism. They would they say were siding with terrorists. They would say it was outrageous to focus on an emoji when someone was highlighting such a dreadful attack. They would say it was ridiculous for an innocent mistake to be a sackable offence. You see the double-standard yet? It's a different set of rules when it comes to Israel.

You can dissect any criticism of Israel and find a way to call it an antisemitic trope. You accuse Israel of genocide? Oh, that's a blood libel. You accuse Zionists of exerting too much influence over the BBC? Oh, you're saying Jews control the world's media. Factual criticisms become impossible to make once you accept this line of reasoning.

It is impossible to criticise Israel, or veer from a Zionist narrative, without being accused of antisemitism. If you doubt that, give me an example of someone who criticises Israel who doesn't get accused of antisemitism. Take all the time you need.

I've even seen Jewish comedian David Baddiel, who joined in the attacks against Corbyn, accused of antisemitism because he doesn't consider himself a Zionist. It doesn't matter if you take their side on whatever argument, as soon as you say something Zionists don't like, they will come for you. Another example would be the Jewish Green politician Zack Polanski who joined in the attacks against Corbyn, only for Zionists to come for him, the moment he spoke as though Palestinians are human beings. This is not and never was about antisemitism, it was always about narrative control, which is why Jews so often become the targets of Zionists. The last thing a Zionist needs is a Jew undermining their antisemitism narrative.

Zack Polanski has defended Gary Lineker so if he becomes Green leader, you can expect Zionists to come for him every bit as viciously as they came for Corbyn and Lineker and others.

In the case of Lineker, he shared a powerful video of a Palestinian woman explaining the impact of Zionism on Palestinians. This was in the context of an ongoing genocide, but the person who posted the video needlessly added a rat emoji.

Historically, Jews have been compared to rats, but it seemed the post was calling genocidal monsters rats, rather than all Jews. However, I can see the rat emoji was unhelpful and distracted from the point of the video. It was a stupid own goal.

It's worth noting the IDF regularly characterises Palestinians as rats and that's apparently fine. No one calls it an "anti-Palestinian trope" and nobody gets sacked for sharing such posts. You can't sensibly say it's racist for people to compare you to a rat, and then compare the people you are slaughtering to rats.

IF someone portrayed IDF soldiers this way it would be a sackable offence

Ask yourself who is more racist here: the people who are objecting to genocide, or the people who are committing genocide? Genocide is the worst crime imaginable. Twenty or 30 years from now, people will look back in disbelief that the BBC was more concerned about an emoji than bringing you the truth about Gaza.

Lineker didn't call anyone a rat, he immediately distanced himself from the post, and said he wouldn't have shared it if he had known what the rat symbolised. Yet Lineker has been accused of calling "all Jews" rats and the post is held up as proof he is an antisemite. You see how it works? Zionists compare Palestinians to animals and never get fired, but the BBC's biggest star gets falsely accused and the ensuing backlash is enough.

If Zionists can get the BBC's biggest star fired, they can get anyone fired. Why are we letting them hold this power? Why are we even listening to the people who commit genocide? Why are we prioritising their sensitivities over the sensitivities of their victims?

Lineker's critics can't make up their minds. If you point out the logical flaws in sacking him for the Instagram post, they argue this was a pattern of behaviour, and if you point out the pattern of behaviour was criticising Israel and asking for an end to the killing of children, they argue the Instagram post was antisemitic, and if you dissect both arguments, they argue this was about political neutrality. Just know that no one was demanding political neutrality from the BBC until someone spoke up for Palestinians.

There is a whole range of examples of BBC presenters and staff being anything but politically neutral (and in some cases being racist) from David Starkey to Andrew Neil to Alan Sugar to Michael Portillo (who was a literal Tory minister).

As Lineker himself pointed out, the BBC is not neutral when it comes to Russia, but it won't air a documentary about the destruction of Gaza's hospitals in case it upsets the people who destroyed the hospitals. The BBC is so neutral it employs Raffi Berg to censor its content and water down anything that makes Israel look bad. Berg is so neutral, he wrote a book called Red Sea Spies praising Mossad and the IDF. The book sits proudly on Netanyahu's book shelf, a fact Berg likes to brag about. Why has he not been sacked for his lack of neutrality?

The author of this book censors the BBC's Gaza coverage

It is particularly galling that Lineker was sacked for offending the people who are committing genocide and their supporters. The BBC did not consider that sacking Lineker would offend the majority of the population who oppose the genocide. Apparently, our feelings don't count. Only the feelings of monsters do, and that is one of the many reasons the BBC is complicit in genocide.

