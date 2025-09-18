It’s not that long since JD Vance flew to Europe and lectured us on all free speech. Since then, we have seen the mother of all right-wing censorship efforts in the US and UK.

The censorship was taken to a whole new level this week when the people who hate cancel culture cancelled Jimmy Kimmel, as well as everyone else guilty of wrong think on Charlie Kirk’s killing.

Kimmel was suspended by ABC after a conservative witch hunt for saying:

“The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

You could be forgiven for thinking the Kimmel thing was as bad as it gets, but you would be wrong, so very wrong.

Donald Trump has made his second state visit to the UK, something I understand has never been offered to a US president before. Not only did our country embarrass itself by lavishing Trump with all this pageantry bollocks, going to far greater effort than it normally would for such a visit, but it went one step further. It decided to arrest the protesters.

At least eight people have been arrested for non-violent protest because we are so democratic that even non-violent protest is a crime now.

A van owned by a group called Everyone Hates Elon was confiscated by police in Windsor for an “unauthorised display”. Two journalists were detained while documenting the seizure and released without charge.

Here is a clip of the offending van. Does this look like the sort of thing that should be illegal?

It seems people aren’t allowed to decide what goes on their own van these days. If police disapprove of their choice, they can simply steal the van and detain anyone filming them. Isn’t that nice?

This was not the only such incident either. The night before, four people from Led By Donkeys were arrested for projecting a movie onto Windsor Castle. The police arrested them for “malicious communication” AKA showing people the truth.

Here is the so-called malicious communication that points out Epstein was Trump’s best friend for ten years. Let’s not forget, Epstein was also good friends with Prince Andrew, and Starmer’s sacked adviser, Peter Mandelson. It makes you wonder how many others are being protected.

It’s worth noting that Led By Donkeys have been doing this sort of thing for years and have never been arrested for a projection. It seems this is only treated as a crime for Trump. Paeodophilia, on the other hand, is not treated as a crime for Trump.

No formal charges have been made so it appears police just wanted to save the US president from embarrassment. They knew no real crimes were being committed and abused their power to remove the protesters. Remember when people were arrested at the king’s coronation for holding blank cards? It’s kind’a like that.

What the police are in effect saying is that you are not allowed to show the public factual information about the US president, if those facts are embarrassing to him. It’s actually worse than that because the facts against Trump are not just embarrassing, they show him to be criminal. You can say the same for Prince Andrew. The police are basically protecting a paedophile ring.

While all this is going on, there is a hearing taking place in the US where Rep. Thomas Massie and others are mauling FBI director Kash Patel for the Epstein cover up.

As Massie points out, if these files do not implicate Trump, any documents related to Trump should me made public so we can decide for ourselves.

Patel is forced to admit he has not reviewed the files where the victims name their rapists, so how can he be confident Trump or anyone else is innocent? Patel expects us to believe that Epstein was trafficking women only to himself, even though the victims say otherwise.

It’s bad enough that the FBI is covering this shit up. It’s even worse that British police felt the best thing was to join in. The paeodophiles don’t want us exposing them and are doing everything in their power to stop us, including criminalising speech. It’s a matter of time until people like me are arrested for writing posts like this, isn’t it?

