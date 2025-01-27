In the latest example of you are not allowed to criticise Israel, journalist Ali Abunimah has been arrested in Switzerland. The executive director of Electronic Intifada was detained for one hour when he arrived in Zurich on Friday and then released. You would assume this was the end of his ordeal, but the next day he was arrested to prevent him from embarking on a pro-Palestinian speaking tour.

It gets even worse, Abunimah was reportedly detained over the weekend because immigration officers don’t work weekends and couldn’t send him home if they wanted to. Not sure if you’ve ever been arrested, but I was once held in a freezing cell for 24 hours without food and only one small cup of water. Being kept in a cell for days is a form of torture and they know this.

Here is the guy who reportedly ordered Abunimah’s arrest, Swiss justice director Mario Fehr. He looks totally impartial, doesn’t he?

Mario Fehr has a history of shutting down anti-genocide protests and seems to consider any show of solidarity with Palestinians, including calls for BDS, as hate speech. He claims protests have been hijacked by “extremists”, but when one of the people you call an “extremist” is a journalist who has written for the New York Times and The Guardian, your idea of “extremist” is clearly too broad.

Here is an article that breaks down Fehr’s history of solidarity with Israel, including saying abhorrent things about Gaza such as “You cannot negotiate peace with somebody who has come to kill you. No peace will be possible with Hamas and its cronies”.

Fehr has made many similar statements to justify Israel’s brutal onslaught and he said of Israel’s critics that: “We are annoyed. About relativisers who somehow try to explain that Israel is actually to blame. These relativisers should simply spend their next stay in the Middle East in Gaza.”

They would love to give us all the Gaza treatment, wouldn’t they? Unfortunately for them, they can’t do that so they resort to lawfare, censorship and smears. Even though Abunimah is non-religious, the Swiss authorities and press have been calling him an “Islamist”, and we’re supposed to take lectures on racism from these people?

They have also called Abunimah a “Jew hater”, even though several of his colleagues at Electronic Intifada are Jewish. One of his colleagues, Asa Winstanley, has been harassed by British police who are treating him like a terrorist because they don’t like his social media posts.

Apparently, Abunimah is a “Jew hater” because he says things like “there is no credible evidence of a single rape on October 7”. Given that not a single rape complaint has been made to Israeli authorities and no one has shown credible evidence of rape, this would appear to be a factual statement. However, making factual statements about Israel is a hate crime now.

The press are justifying the arrest of Abunimah by insisting he has called for violence. It seems he has said something about the Palestinian right to resistance, something which is enshrined in international law. A British court recently accepted that talk of resistance does not automatically mean calling for violence against civilians and should not be assumed otherwise without corroborating evidence. I would be extremely surprised if there were any corroborating evidence in this case.

We are seeing a pattern where people get arrested on trumped up charges, have a court case hanging over their heads forever, and when they eventually go to court, they either get found not guilty, or guilty of lesser crimes than what they were accused of, i.e., terrorism. At best, you can say the approach of police is disproportionate and at worst, outright fascistic.

Israeli officials call for violence against Palestinians all the time, but you will never see them arrested. It is considered respectable in the West to call for violence against Palestinians, and any form of resistance to that violence, including speech, is automatically considered terrorism. In fact, speech is considered the biggest form of terrorism. They don’t actually give a fuck about civilians, they just don’t want the public knowing about their war crimes.

Absurdly, Abunimah was banned from speaking in a Zoom meeting by German authorities last year, even though he was living in the US! Abunimah had been calling out Germany for its participation in a genocide so German lawyers sent him a 15-page notice threatening him with prosecution. In other words, Germany decided it has the power to stop anyone anywhere in the world from speaking out against its violations of international law.

Remember when we said this wouldn’t stop with Julian Assange? This is what we meant. You are no longer bound by the laws in the country you are based, but by the laws of every country in the empire. If you fall foul of those laws by saying the wrong words, you can be prosecuted, even if you’ve never set foot in the country that wants to arrest you. Just stop and think of the implications of that for a moment.

Even if they’re not arresting you, the authorities will often find a way to silence you. Last year, Yanis Varoufakis was blocked from entering Germany to speak at a Palestine Congress event. Others have found that if one EU country makes the request, you can be blocked from entering all EU countries without knowing. This means that if you are going on holiday with your kids, you could be put on a plane and sent home. It’s insane the lengths they are going to to protect the genocidal Israeli regime.

Critics of Israel are unsafe at home and unsafe when we when we go abroad. The establishment is sending out a message that wherever we go in the West, we can be punished for offending war criminals. War criminal is a protected characteristic now.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee