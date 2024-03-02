George Galloway has given hope to every decent person who is exasperated at the British establishment and desperate to end the Gaza genocide.

It was feeling hopeless, like nothing could break the stranglehold, like establishment team A was going to make way for establishment team B, and Sir Keir Starmer was going to crush any possibility of an alternative to austerity and war. It was feeling like the glimmer of hope that change was possible was being extinguished, but George Galloway has brought that hope back with his overwhelming by-election victory in Rochdale. He has shown it’s possible to beat the major parties when you’re prepared to stand for something and able to get your message out. This should inspire anti-genocide candidates across the UK to rise up against the war criminals who represent us.

Here’s the thing: you don’t even have to like George Galloway to appreciate the significance of this moment. I certainly have my issues with him. I remember when he voted for the Tories in an election a few years back to protect Brexit. I remember the many controversial things he has said and done, and some of them made me mad, but I also remember the good things he has said and done. I remember how he had the balls to stand up in the US senate and call out the war criminals to their face. I remember some of his beautifully articulated anti-war speeches and I remember that he was willing to fight when others cowered.

On many key issues, Galloway’s views are similar to mine, and where our views differ, the gulf is nowhere near as big as it is between me and Keir fucking Starmer or any of the pro-genocide brigade.

Note to anyone on the soft left trying to steer me in another direction with your purity tests: that bullshit is not going to work on me. I’m sick of the dumb purity tests. The right and centre don’t do this. I don’t even like the left/right paradigm much, but there’s no other way to express this: only the left will disown someone forever like this. Tories don’t give a shit, they will proudly back war criminals and charlatans as long as they can personally benefit. Centrists will acknowledge their candidate is awful, but yell at you to vote for them anyway, and say you’re a bad person if you don’t. The left hears that someone did something embarrassing on TV 20 years ago and tears itself apart over it.

This is one of the reasons why we need to let go of the left/right paradigm and define ourselves as anti-establishment, anti-war, pro-working class, pro-people. Our values aren’t left-wing values, they’re basic human values and it’s no good just living by those values, we have to unite and fight to protect them. But we also have to stop pretending everyone on our side needs to be perfect, because that makes our side small and insignificant.

My overwhelming priority is ensuring the UK does everything it can to stop the Gaza genocide. Everything else is secondary to that and no words you can muster will voter-shame me into changing my mind. I will support every anti-genocide candidate, even if they are imperfect, even if I disagree with them on many other issues, because I’m not about to throw humanity under a bus so I can play politics like a team sport.

If a grown man pretending to be a cat on Big Brother is a bigger red line to you than support for genocide, please re-evaluate your life. Sir Keir Starmer said Israel has the right to withhold food from Palestinians and now children in Gaza are being starved at the fastest rate the world has ever seen. If you’re calling this guy the lesser of two evils, it’s not just him I need to defeat, it’s you! If you support the genocide supporter, you support genocide.

Paul Mason - who incidentally has a Substack no one reads because who gives a shit what a centrist thinks? - is well and truly losing the plot. He thinks the Rochdale result is an “attack on democracy” because the electorate voted for a candidate he doesn’t like! I’m unclear if Galloway has been added to one of Mason’s diagrams, but Mason certainly wants him to be locked up.

The most batshit man in British politics has suggested we use the National Security Act to jail a democratically-elected MP for spreading “disinformation”. I mean our politicians spread disinformation all the time, but Mason only wants to jail the one whose political views he dislikes.

I have an idea: how about we jail all politicians who lie? Ninety percent of parliament would be going to jail! Sir Keir Starmer would be going behind bars for several lifetimes! It would be blissful.

Here’s the thing: if you’re mad voters have chosen a candidate you dislike, you have the option of demanding your team doesn’t support genocide. This isn’t hard, it really isn’t. It’s the lowest possible bar and these nutcases still can’t get over it, but they’ve decided it’s not they who are the problem. No, it’s the voters.

Mason wrote in a tweet: “The #1 task is to isolate and ostracise him [Galloway] and any politicians/activists aligning with him.” Even worse, he compared Galloway and his supporters to Nazis because they oppose genocide: “We are now up against an organised red-brown politics - just as in Germany.”

Does Mason have any idea what the Nazi position on genocide was? Because I’m pretty sure they didn’t oppose it!

Sadly, Mason is hardly the lone crazy here. Rishi Sunak is pushing the narrative that this by-election result is all about an “Islamist takeover” of the UK. He sounds like he’s about to end democracy to ensure we can’t vote for the wrong candidate again. The prime minister is insulting every voter desperate for change (most of the electorate) because those voters are his enemy.

Sunak gave one of the most authoritarian speeches in memory in which he claimed to support pluralism, then spoke of measures to clamp down on those who disagree with him. He talked about forces that divide us, but the divisive force is the establishment that stokes culture wars, and has room for Islamophobes like Lee Anderson, but thinks people who care about Gaza are beyond the pale.

The good thing is the establishment might not even be divisive any more. It might be uniting the public… against the establishment. According to the Office of National Statistics, public trust in political parties has collapsed to 12%. It seems we’re all extremists now, and this is why they are manufacturing a crisis to justify authoritarianism, demanding heavy policing of pro-Palestinian protests, etc. I honestly think it’s a matter of time until the UK follows in Germany’s footsteps and makes criticism of Israel a hate crime.

Owen Jones tweeted:

“Britain right now is a case study in how authoritarianism takes hold of societies. A moral panic is whipped up against dissenting voices, who are portrayed as dangerous extremists who threaten the social order and national unity, and who are fifth columns for foreign enemies.”

Predictably, Sir Keir Starmer backs the government’s “sensible” plans to restrict our right to protest, and perversely, he says Sunak is advocating "unity". The Orwellianism (a word I think I just made up) is off the charts. If you still think there is any meaningful difference between Labour and the Tories, I’m going to assume you’re one of the guys who thinks the stripper likes you, because you have horrible, horrible judgement.

Sir Keir Starmer is pretending Galloway won the by-election because Labour didn’t stand a candidate, but they literally had a candidate on the ballot who they abandoned at the last minute! If he had won, he would have been welcomed back into the fold in a heartbeat. The reality is Labour dropped 48 points from 2019 because of Starmer, not Azhar Ali.

Sir Rishi Starmer and Keir Sunak are basically the same person at this point. The prime minister no one voted for and the Labour leader who lied to get the job are so concerned about democracy, they think the electorate shouldn’t be allowed to choose their political representatives.

We keep hearing dehumanising bullshit like Galloway only won because Rochdale is full of Muslims as though Muslims don’t count as real voters and their concerns have no validity. Well, Rochdale is 74% white British and Galloway took more votes than every major party combined.

WPB: 39.7% (+39.7) IND: 21.3% (+21.3) CON: 12.0% (-22.0) LAB: 7.7% (-48.4) LDEM: 7.0% (-0.6) REF: 6.3% (+6.3)

There was a strong voter turnout of 40% because the people of Rochdale were enthused about voting for an anti-genocide candidate (the novelty!) If Galloway had not stood, I guarantee the turn out would not have been 40%, but inspiring people to vote is an “attack on democracy”, apparently.

The UK has about 20 seats with a higher Muslim population than Rochdale, and anti-genocide candidates can certainly win them all, but anti-genocide candidates can win many other seats because people from every background are horrified at what’s taking place. If you’re one of them, the establishment thinks you’re an extremist who can’t be trusted to vote because you’re a decent human being who pays attention. You utter bastard.

Sky News gave the most hostile interview I’ve ever witnessed to a person who has just won an election. The interviewer looked like he was about to cry and talked as though Rochdale’s new MP is the devil incarnate. Where is this energy when they’re interviewing genocide supporters, please?

The interviewer was talking as though the people of Rochdale are horrified by the election of the MP they just overwhelmingly voted for, because he’d managed to find a couple of genocide supporters who agree with him.

The interviewer wanted you to think the man who has just won with more votes than all other major parties combined is the divisive one, but they, who are not willing to respect the views of the electorate, they are not divisive. They are all about unity and democracy. Thankfully, Galloway was having none of it and showed the interviewer the contempt he deserved.

A highlight came when the interviewer wouldn’t stop bringing up Rishi Sunak’s speech and Galloway said: “Do I respect the prime minister? I despise the prime minister!” This is exactly the fighting talk we need because the establishment has taken the gloves off and a repeat of the passiveness of the Corbyn years would get us crushed.

We are governed by sociopaths and the only escape from this hell is to vote for people who don’t play their game. We still have a chance to save our country and the establishment knows this, which is why we can expect a massive assault on our democratic rights, but the thing is, we can stop this.

Andrew Feinstein, who served in Nelson Mandela’s government and is one of the finest human beings you could wish to encounter, is standing against Sir Keir Starmer in Holborn and St Pancras. The repulsive Wes Streeting looks vulnerable to any anti-genocide candidate who stands against him in Ilford North. Seeing this pair lose would be more satisfying than the feeling you get when you scratch an itch in your ear with a cotton bud! That feeling of relief you get when something that was unreachable finally gets done…

I expect to see anti-genocide candidates standing in every seat, ready to give the establishment a bloody nose, and maybe, just maybe, deliver a knockout blow. Get ready for the fight of your lives in 2024 because 2.3 million people in Gaza are depending on us.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

