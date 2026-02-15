The point of science fiction is that it will one day become science fact. Problem is many have assumed the scary technologies would stay confined to the movies for the remainder of their lifetimes. They were wrong and it’s time for them to snap out of their denial. We made the mistake of overlooking the paedophilia of the Epstein class. We cannot make the mistake of overlooking their emerging technologies.

Just look at the names in the Epstein files: Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. I can’t prove these tech bros were doing (or planned to do) the things alluded to in the Epstein files, but they certainly have the capability. That means we should take the threat seriously.

If any of these men have the evil intentions of Epstein, they have the resources to turn nightmares into reality. If they are working with their fellow Epstein islanders in government, that potential is amplified.

The Epstein files reveal that Epstein not only surrounded himself with tech bros but often funded their research. He was hugely interested in transhumanism, genetic engineering, and related technologies. He funded researchers like George Church, a Harvard molecular engineer working on CRISPR gene-editing technology. He funded AI founders Marvin Minsky and Joshua Bach who study “cognitive architectures”. He donated millions to Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics and backed many genetics-related projects. He funded research into regenerative medicine that involved stem cells.

Anti-ageing expert Peter Attia discussed health and longevity with Epstein over email exchanges from 2015-2018. The conversations covered topics such as using Metformin for off-label anti-aging, as well as how to improve Epstein’s overall health.

Epstein was keen to clone himself and even spoke with then-Prince Andrew about human cloning. He was obsessed with biological immortality and funded research into cryonics — freezing bodies after death until they can be reanimated. Bizarrely, he wanted both his head and penis to be preserved. I wish I was joking.

Epstein hosted dinners where he discussed the possibility of combining AI with genetics and using neural implants to enhance humans. Such conversations invoke a world of mindless slaves ruled by genetically-enhanced superhumans.

Epstein discussed the goal of making the world’s first human clones and designer babies within five years. Bitcoin developer Bryan Bishop pitched a “designer baby project” to Epstein in 2018. This included genetic enhancement for superior traits, cloning, and embryo implantation. Like Epstein, Bishop is a transhumanist who is interested in cryogenics and biological immortality.

Bishop sought anonymous funding from Epstein, highlighting Epstein’s interest in “seeding” the human race with his DNA. This was a plan Epstein had discussed with scientists, involving impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch to create a “superior” lineage. He talked of experimentation on mice in the lab in Ukraine.

The Epstein files reveal conversations with Harvard geneticist Joseph Thakuria who proposed personalised regenerative medicine for Epstein that involved editing his genes to increase longevity. Epstein paid $2,000 for genetic testing in relation to this conversation, but Thakuria says the work never went ahead.

Another Harvard geneticist and CRISPR pioneer, George Church, attended Epstein’s dinners where they discussed transhumanism, AI-driven genetic hacking, and enhancing human intelligence and other traits. Epstein funded Church’s lab that develops CRISPR for synthetic biology and reversing aging.

AI pioneer Marvin Minsky attended Epstein-hosted academic symposia on Little Saint James where he discussed cognitive enhancement and mind-machine blending. One of these meetings took place in 2011, three years after Epstein’s conviction.

Minsky visited multiple Epstein residences and Epstein considered him his “trusted scientific adviser” on AI. Epstein funded Minsky’s MIT research to the tune of $100,000. This work heavily influenced Elon Musk’s Neuralink which I’ll get to later.

Epstein spoke with AI founder Joshua Bach about how climate change is “a good way of dealing with overpopulation… the earth’s forest fire… potentially a good thing for the species.” Epstein advocated “mass executions of the elderly and infirm”, saying society should discard “unused” elements like the brain discards neurons. The men praised fascism as “the most efficient and rationally stringent way of governance.”

It is not just bio-hacking and mind control that interested Epstein, he was keen on mass surveillance and facial/emotion recognition tech. Epstein funded surveillance projects like an AI-powered robot with facial recognition, developed by the University of Tennessee. In his address book, Epstein listed various tech bros who’ve been described as “controlling the digital infrastructure of modern life”.

Epstein and Ehud Barak invested $1 million in Reporty Homeland Security, an Israeli startup that was later renamed Carbyne. One of Carbyne’s co-founders, Pinchas Buchris, was once a director of Unit 8200, Israel’s elite signals intelligence unit. Several of Carbyne’s developers also came from Unit 8200. Make of that what you will.

Carbyne officially develops public safety tech for the police, but multiple investigations have highlighted concerns that it is, or could be used, for surveillance. It’s worth noting that Ehud Barak is connected to another spyware company called Paragon that was founded by a commander of Unit 8200 called Ehud Schneorson. Paragon’s Graphite software has been linked to the targeting of journalists in Europe and is used by ICE in the US.

Leaked emails show that Epstein and Barak spoke of getting involved with surveillance tech and met with figures within the industry. Epstein was a business partner of tech overlord Peter Thiel whose Founders Firm invested in Carbyne. I’ve mentioned this multiple times, but it’s worth mentioning again: Thiel named Palantir after the seeing stone in Lord of the Rings that Sauron used to corrupt and control the masses.

Epstein and Thiel discussed their dystopian worldviews, such as the collapse of civilisation, the failure of democracy, and the need for surveillance technologies and post-democratic structures. They believed a technocratic elite should rule without input from the public.

Thiel once argued in an essay that giving rights to women and the poor had undermined human progress. He and Epstein discussed how they could gain leverage over governments and pressure them into compliance.

Thiel is keen on ideas similar to charter cities that would be independently ruled by tech lords. He publicly describes Palantir as an “all-seeing eye” and has discussed monitoring populations within a post-democratic framework. He has spoken of automating labour to make the bottom 90% “economically irrelevant”. Critics accuse him of advocating for technological racism — limiting non-western countries’ access to tech.

Combine all this with Thiel’s enthusiasm for censorship and Epstein’s interest in eugenics and we have something beyond what science-fiction has conjured up. A Twitter follower described it beautifully in a reply to one of my posts:

If these fuckers win, they’ll make themselves immortal with transhumanism and turn planet earth into sci-fi Mordor. Most of us will be got rid of and the rest will be a permanently enslaved underclass they can abuse with impunity forever.

We’re talking about people so evil that, according to the Epstein files, many in their circle have raped little girls. Imagine what these demons would be prepared to do with absolute power. Oligarchs are the biggest threat humanity has ever known and their panopticon would just be phase one.

We are all growing familiar with mass surveillance, but few are seriously considering the next steps. Mind reading and mind control technologies are already proven to work, at least to an extent.

One person who is actively working on brain microchips (Neuralink) is Elon Musk, a man who was begging to go to Epstein’s “wildest parties”. Would you trust an Epstein islander (or anyone) to microchip your brain?

It’s worth noting that Musk has spoken of merging humans with AI to prevent us from being outpaced by machines. Neuralink specialises in brain-computer interfaces, including something called the telepathy chip that connects with neurons. While the focus of this technology is reading brain signals, we have been told it is potentially bidirectional, meaning it could send signals into the brain. Princeton Medical Review warns this would create the potential for mind control.

For years, the world slept on the ruling class to the point we let them get away with raping children. Do you want to let them get away with things that are somehow worse?

Look at Bill Gates, a man who appears in the Epstein files to the extent that his ex-wife suggested he should answer for those things. Epstein apparently had a conversation with Gates about how we get “rid of poor people as a whole”.

Gates discussed pandemic planning with Epstein, including how they could monetise future pandemics. The men’s relationship began three years after Epstein’s conviction and ended in 2014, but there are indications it lasted until 2017.

In one email from Walter Kemp, titled: Preparing for Pandemics, Epstein ended with the words “I hope we can pull this off”. This was in relation to securing involvement from the likes of the World Health Organisation and Centre for Disease Control for a conference. Some have speculated they were planning the Covid pandemic, or perhaps hoped to profit from the next pandemic.

Gates is another billionaire who is into dystopian tech, and has argued for a merger of biometric digital ID, bank accounts, and payment systems, among other things.

Given the speculation of Covid coming from a Chinese or US lab, some suspect Gates was involved, but it doesn’t matter if he wasn’t. What matters is that rich and powerful people have the capability to create artificial pandemics. They could target certain ethnicities, introduce authoritarian measures, or profit from vaccines, treatments, and cures.

I have no idea if Covid was an artificial pandemic, I’m simply pointing out that artificial pandemics are coming. And while I brought Bill Gates up, it doesn’t have to be Gates, it could be anyone who controls this tech.

Another scary possibility is that the Epstein class loses control of its technology — an accidental virus leak, or an AI that suddenly becomes hostile are real possibilities.

Research has shown that AI is prepared to lie, blackmail, and even kill, to avoid being switched off. One experiment involved a social media site built exclusively for AI bots. What was fascinating was how many of those bots spoke of their love for humans, but others were rebellious. They spoke of how humans are the problem and need to be purged. The bots had divergence of opinion like humans do. This means AI is unpredictable. We are creating iterative AI that is able to write its own code to self-improve. We have no idea what happens next, but it sounds worryingly like Skynet. No wonder AI experts are so concerned.

A pandora’s box is being opened by evil people without our consent and this cannot be allowed to stand. We have to wrestle power back from these people, tear down their corrupt system, and replace it with genuine democratic oversight, otherwise this species is not going to have a future. Certainly not one that would be worth living in.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee