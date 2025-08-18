Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steffen Gorgas's avatar
Steffen Gorgas
2d

Paul Mason has become a non-entity in terms of current sentiment on Israel. When I saw his message in your post i thought gosh, who dragged him out from the grave. Probably it’s the algorithms that keep him away from my timelines. The genocide in Palestine tuned the IHRA definition into an absurdity and him using it as a stick marks him clearly as a mouthpiece of their perpetrators. I hope Sultana’s party stand candidates in every constituency in the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Hilary Minor's avatar
Hilary Minor
2d

I announce that not only am I anti-Zionist, I am pro-semitic. The Palestinians are a Semitic people. They speak a Semitic language (Arabic) - the language of Noah's son, Shem. They are also considered to be the descendants of Abraham. The most vile, cruel and violent anti-semites on the face of the earth today are the ZioNazis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture