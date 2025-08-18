Finally, someone had the courage to say it, and it should come as no surprise that someone was @zarahsultana. At a time when we so desperately need a fighter, Zarah is our woman.

Zarah has proudly declared she is anti-Zionist and explained that the Labour Party capitulated to the IHRA guidelines during the Corbyn years. Overwhelmingly, the people who are offended by her words are supporters of Israel's genocide.

The establishment doesn't seem to understand the smears won't work anymore. People have seen how mind-blowingly evil the Israeli state can be as it starves Palestinian children to death. You simply have to remind people that Zionism is the ideology that drives Israel's actions and most will either be on your side, or at the very least, not be against you.

One of the reasons the smears were partially effective during the Corbyn years was that the party was divided. It was the divisions that really turned people off. The Tories and Reform are dripping with racism, but those parties are loud and proud with their racism.

We abhor all forms of racism and understand that in order to be morally consistent, you have to be anti-Zionist because Zionism is racism. It's anti-Palestinian.

When the Labour Party came under intense pressure to adopt the IHRA guidelines during the Corbyn years, it was nothing to do with antisemitism. It was about killing anti-Zionist sentiment and shielding Israel from criticism: the same Israel that went on to commit the worst atrocities of the 21st century.

We've seen example after example of IHRA guidelines being used to silence legitimate criticism of Israel, something Kenneth Stern, the lead drafter of the guidelines pointed out, stating they have a "chilling effect".

David Miller was sacked by Bristol University in 2021 for falling foul of IHRA guidelines. He had spoken of the influence of pro-Israel lobbyists and this meant he had violated the guideline that says you can't talk about "the power of Jews as a collective". You see how absurd this is? Israel is one of the most powerful countries on earth, but you're not supposed to talk about that!

Thankfully, Miller won his case for unfair dismissal, but he had to go through hell first. He had his name dragged through the mud when he did nothing wrong, all because of IHRA guidelines. Ask yourself how many good people might have been expelled from the Labour Party who did not have the means to challenge the decision in court?

Another egregious example of IHRA in action would be Valentina Azarova who had a job offer rescinded by the University of Toronto for discussing the illegality of Israeli settlements. This was apparently "antisemitic" because it fell foul of the IHRA guidelines of the Jewish right to self-determination.

Not only are you not allowed to object to the anti-democratic idea of an ethnostate, you are not even allowed to object to the building of illegal settlements!

There are countless examples of university students being expelled for calling out Israel's human rights abuses, and in pretty much every case, IHRA guidelines are the excuse. The guidelines are written in such a way that any criticism of Israel can be construed as antisemitism, so the only way to stay safe is to stay silent. This is the chilling effect Kenneth Stern warned about.

The guidelines don't allow Palestinians to say Israel is a racist endeavour, even as it genocides them and openly admits to its plans for ethnic cleansing. Imagine telling a Palestinian that the settler-colony that keeps stealing their land and murdering their people is not a racist endeavour. Imagine telling those Palestinians they are antisemites for arguing otherwise!

Palestinians are semites: they have a genetic connection to the region, something many of the European colonisers can't say. Telling a semitic person they are antisemitic for objecting to Israel is anti-Palestinian and therefore antisemitic! We should not let anti-Palestinians get away with their racism.

If you don't understand that genocide and ethnic cleansing are the ultimate expressions of racism, you don't understand racism. Similarly, if you don't understand that Israel was built on settler-colonialism, you don't understand the history of Israel.

The absurdity here is you are entitled to say the US is a racist endeavour. You can make a strong case for how the US was built on settler-colonialism and slavery and the racism that built the US never went away. It just evolved.

No sensible person would say you are not allowed to express that opinion. No sensible person would call it racist. But you are not allowed to say such a thing about Israel. Why? Because the main stage of colonialism is still under way. Your awareness of the truth is the one thing that might stop it. Zionists need you to believe it is necessary to ethnically cleanse Palestinians and racist to call Israel out for what it is.

Without the consent of the west, Israel cannot continue with its genocide. This means anyone who supports the IHRA guidelines is either knowingly or unknowingly supporting Israel's genocide. It is their approach which has given Israel its impunity.

You will be unsurprised to learn that one of the people who supports the IHRA guidelines is faux-leftist dipshit Paul Mason.

By Paul's logic, Palestinians would not be able to describe the oppression they face. Any Palestinian would have to be expelled from the party for telling the truth, as would anyone who expressed support for them. Only those who cop out and capitulate to Israel would be allowed political representation. And we've seen what happens when such people are in power: they support genocide.

There is no neutrality when it comes to genocide. When you do not actively oppose genocide, you support it. The UK needs a truly anti-genocide party for the sake of humanity. It needs politicians like Zarah Sultana.

