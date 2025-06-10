Zionists are in damage limitation mode. They are insisting Greta and her crew mates achieved nothing aboard their so-called "selfie yacht", and Israelis proved they are The World's Most Moral Pirates™ by offering their prisoners a sandwich.

Let's cut through the bullshit, here is what Greta achieved:

She reminded the world, many who are only half-paying attention as they go about their daily struggles, that Israel has imposed a starvation blockade, that it will arrest and detain anyone who tries to feed Palestinians, that it opens fire on Palestinians while pretending to distribute aid, that it acts with sheer disregard for international law, that it sees international waters as its own, that it gives itself the right to starve whoever it wants and arrest whoever it wants. And it's worth emphasising this point, again and again, just because Greta and her crew were smiling does not mean they weren't potentially in danger.

In 2010, Israel killed nine crew members on an aid ship bound for Israel and this could have easily happened again. There was a calculation here: Zionist nutjobs were foaming at the mouth for Greta to be killed - and we know this because they told us! The smarter Zionists realised playing nice was the best way to limit the harm to their reputations. Make no mistake, if they thought they could have got away with it, Greta would be fish food.

There is a ridiculous narrative that because Greta accepted a sandwich with a smile, she could not have been abducted. She was captured in international waters and taken against her will by armed men who boasted that they would force her to watch violent footage of October 7 in an attempt to reprogram her. That is an abduction whichever way you look at it.

I understand Greta and others are now on their way home, but reports are emerging that French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan refused to be repatriated.

Here is what actually happened: Israel made the crew of the Madleen sign deportation papers saying they had illegally entered Israel when they hadn’t. Hassan refused to sign and was taken to Givon detention centre in Ramla, meaning she is now a hostage.

Check the bottom of the below image for the translation:

It has been pointed out that the Israelis captured by Hamas were treated much worse then the crew of the Madleen, and I don't doubt for some that's true. But we know many of those hostages were treated well because they said so. Many of those hostages smiled upon their release and looked healthy and well-fed. Some hugged and thanked their captors and wished them well. Some described how their captors used their own bodies to shield them from Israeli bullets. Ironically, they used themselves as human shields to protect Israelis. On the other hand, we have testimony from Israeli doctors of Palestinians being raped and tortured to death by the IDF.

I say none of this to defend hostage taking - taking civilians is always wrong. The hostages on both sides should be immediately released. I am simply pointing out that the Zionist narrative that Greta was not abducted is absurd. She was taken against her will and if she'd resisted being captured, she would be dead.

Greta showed far more courage than her critics: she risked her own safety to defend the children who are starved and blown up to make cowards feel safe. History will judge her kindly as it will her crew mates, especially the unflinching Rima Hassan.

Now before I go, I wanted to touch on something that is not directly related to the above, but is still relevant and I think, important. I have just watched a video of Ana Kasparian talking on the Piers Morgan show (or whatever it's called).

I'm aware Kasparian is a divisive figure, but I've not paid enough attention to her to have a strong opinion one way or another. The following is not intended as an endorsement of Kasparian but of her approach on Piers Morgan. She did something that would normally make me roll my eyes, but I though in this instance it was perfectly appropriate. She approached a debate with a Zionist by shouting over her, repeatedly telling her to shut up and telling her she's evil.

Ordinarily, I would see such debate tactics as unhelpful and childish, but on Gaza, the time for debate is over. We've watched a genocide on live-stream for 19 months and we've reached a point where Israel is luring starving people with food and gunning them down.

Just imagine the world watched the holocaust unfold on live stream and instead of acting, it debated whether this really counts as genocide. Well, that's what we're doing now and it's sick...

Debating whether the Nakba II counts as genocide is incredibly dehumanising. Denying or defending blatant genocide is a war crime. Everyone knows what is taking place: you either oppose or support it. And all those who support it do not deserve an ounce of respect. At every opportunity, they should be told exactly what they are: evil.

