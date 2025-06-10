Council Estate Media

Rod Dawson
13h

Anyone who thinks all the crew of the Madleen were not incredibly heroic should remember that they knew they would be arrested by thugs who delight in infanticide, and like to video themselves anally gang raping prisoners they hold in torture centres, often to death. Decent humanity bravely stood in the face of the vilest, evil bestiality. There was a time it was considered noble to be prepared to sacrifice yourself to protect those you care for: western governments have clearly forgotten this, decent people everywhere have not.

Baz
13h

Good job Madleen crew - they would love to disappear your protest but instead it’s amplified ✊🏼

