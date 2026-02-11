Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
6h

Starvation as a mode of "persuasion" runs deep in the birth of the US as a country. Why do people act like it's a novelty?

Reply
Share
9 replies
MR HOWARD S MARKS's avatar
MR HOWARD S MARKS
5h

In a few days I shall turn 63 years old. The US embargo upon Cuba has existed ALL MY LIFE!

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture