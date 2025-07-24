Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melly's avatar
Melly
13h

Hahah all these good little lapdog, should wake up and know their places. Jewish supremacist will not rest until everyone is silent…”blud libel” 🤣🤣 I think I could find 1000 accounts calling for the death of Palestinians within the next five minutes. Pretty sure Stefan Pollard (any relation to Jonathan pollard?) couldn’t find a single zio or israeli account without that….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Davina's avatar
Davina
14h

What have I been repeatedly saying about Jewsmarrying into power people. O'Brien may not be real power but he has a voice and people listen cause they think these people are in the know. Now we find out he's another one married to a Jew and he has been by the zionist side. God give me strength.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture