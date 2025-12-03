Council Estate Media

Philippa Rees
If the judge, even while acquitting, claims that the police were right to bring the case ( i.e regardless of an absence of any evidence, to appease the government), then we are well onto step 2, the elimination of jury trials. I am glad for Natalie Strecker that she slipped through the door before it closed, but her trial highlights what lies ahead. Justice is breathing its last.

Grumpy Dragon
This is a campaign of terror to suppress the right to protest in all its forms. I am reminded of the Palestinian doctor, here in the UK, who has been suspended by the GMC for social media comments. They want us all to be so afraid that we dare not stand up, or say anything.

I cannot understand anyone who still supports this Labour party. They have allowed this to happen, actively encouraged it, talk proudly of the horror they are inflicting on their own citizens. They are part of a sticky oozing evil that has taken over our society. It reaches everywhere and no where is safe anymore.

