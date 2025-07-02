Council Estate Media

User's avatar
Zinenataza's avatar
Zinenataza
21hEdited

As a kid I learned about the horrors of WW1 in History class at school - read all the war poets - Owen, Sassoon, Graves - and I could not understand how those in power had sent so many young men to die horribly in a pointless and immoral war. I supposed they were just ignorant bastards left over from the last century who didn’t really understand what they were unleashing. I was quite sure nothing like that could ever happen again - ok WW2 but we were the good guys and that was all Hitler’s fault right? But no - instead of learning from these terrible wars - Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine - we just get worse. It’s quite incredible how our politicians pretend they are moral, right thinking human beings when they are actually monsters, fully aware of the evil they are committing. I really can’t quite believe how they can be like this… They lie to their own people; they pontificate. How do they sleep at night?! For the rest of us we are awake in a nightmare beyond anything imaginable.

John H's avatar
John H
21h

Evil pure evil

