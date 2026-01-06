While despicable “journalists” in the corporate media are justifying the abduction of Maduro and pretending invasion is liberation, supporters of the Venezuelan opposition are joining pro-Maduro protesters on the street. The reason is simple: they know the US is trying to take over their country and if it succeeds, Venezuela is lost forever.

We were told that Maduro is hugely unpopular, but we did not see waves of Venezuelans come out to celebrate his abduction—they came out to demand his release (remember, they did the same back in 2002 for Hugo Chavez and they got their way).

The US bombed a residential building in Caracas and has left terrified Venezuelans without power or phone signals. No wonder they are not celebrating.

The Venezuelan parliament has strongly condemned US intervention and that includes opponents of Maduro. Claudio Fermín, leader of the opposition party Solutions for Venezuela called the invasion “unacceptable,” criticising sanctions and intervention as “perverse” and “criminal.” Another opposition party Acción Democrática (AD) issued a statement rejecting the US and calling for sovereignty.

Democratic Action categorically and forcefully rejects the aggression perpetrated by the United States against Venezuelan territory in the early hours of this January 3, 2026.



We reaffirm our anti-imperialist, non-interventionist, and deeply nationalist character. We cannot allow the unhinged appetites of a head of state for our oil and natural resources to subject us to a state of defencelessness as citizens.



One thing is to call the Devil, and quite another to see him arrive. National sovereignty must be respected; it is time to unite forces to safeguard the homeland that saw us born.



Trump's attack at the crack of dawn constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, which enshrines respect for Sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition of the use of force.



In this regard, we urge international organizations as well as the nations that make up the world to speak out against this criminal act by Donald Trump.



“For a Free Venezuela and for the Venezuelans”



Bernabé Gutiérrez

National General Secretary

Democratic Action

Clearly, any disagreement is for Venezuelans to resolve. It’s not for the US to arrest leaders it disapproves of.

It’s telling that the indictment against Maduro is so weak that it doesn’t mention election fraud or fentanyl because they have no evidence of either. They’re trying to do him on gun possession, even though he possessed those guns in his own country! They’re also trying to do him on importing cocaine, but they mean exporting.

It gets worse, the US has just admitted that the cartel Maduro allegedly led does not exist. It’s so laughably stupid that unless the trial is rigged, Maduro will probably be found not guilty.

Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores was injured during the abduction and it appears she has broken ribs, but as far as I’m aware, she has not yet been medically evaluated. Surely, the lack of medical treatment amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, meaning it would be unconstitutional. The case should be thrown out for a multitude of reasons and I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t go ahead.

The rumour is that Maduro is going to be let off with the other charges if he admits to rigging the 2020 US election against Trump. The rumour stems from Trump announcing that truckloads of evidence about 2020 election fraud is about to be released. The rumour was amplified by a senior Justice Department official who reposted the following:

It looks like Maduro is no longer accused of rigging his own elections, but of rigging the US election. Are you keeping up?

Not only is the rumoured deal comically stupid, it is also worryingly believable. I could easily imagine this being Trump’s plan all along, even though the most gullible of MAGA supporters surely couldn’t fall for it… could they? Actually, don’t answer that…

Every time you think things couldn’t get stupider, they do. The Trump administration was reportedly mad with Maria Machado for accepting the Nobel Peace Prize. The Washington Post claims they changed their minds about installing her as puppet leader. The BBC said they would work with remaining elements of the Maduro government to secure Venezuela’s oil. Now Machado is offering to share her Nobel Peace Prize with Trump! Can’t blame the woman for trying, can you?

One thing that’s clear is US propagandists are losing the information war. The problem is so bad, they’re using AI-generated deep fakes and boosting their numbers with bots to pretend that Venezuelans are celebrating and the rest of the world is thrilled. Only it seems no-one is thrilled, other than a few Daily Mail weirdos and the very worst people in US politics, the people who want to take Greenland next (that’s where Maduro is hiding the fentanyl).

Peaceful protesters have been arrested across the US for demanding the release of Maduro, which is interesting to say the least. One woman was arrested for conducting a TV interview criticising the invasion. She was polite and reasonable throughout the interview.

I’m confused. Isn’t Maduro supposed to be the dictator who opposes free speech? It’s almost like we have this the wrong way around.

An amusing fact is that not only is the propaganda not working on Venezuelans but westerners too. Polling shows Maduro’s approval rating in Venezuela and the UK is much higher than Starmer’s. Probably because he refused to surrender sovereignty to the US and found a way to beat sanctions.

According to the UN Commission, Venezuela has the fastest growing economy in South America after taking measures such as shifting to crypto. This could have proven fatal for the petrodollar as the world was shown a future without it.

The empire is finding that economic coercion is no longer enough so it either resorts to violent coups or it dies. This is one of the key reasons for the invasion and the talk of other invasions. Obviously, the reason it’s happening so quickly is that the paedophiles need to stop us talking about them being paedophiles, which is not gonna happen.

The media is demanding the likes of Jeremy Corbyn condemn Maduro—it is the new “Do you condemn Hamas?” The question is so despicable that it can only be considered support for the ultimate crime—the invasion of a sovereign state. The only correct answer to the question is “No, I condemn Donald Trump, a genocidal paedophile and a war criminal.”

You want to talk about dictatorship? Talk about how the US is an oligarchic dictatorship. If you doubt that’s true, just know that Trump briefed oil companies before the invasion but did not notify congress.

We keep being told about illegitimate elections. The hypocrisy here is the west loves to declare elections invalid if there is foreign interference, but it never stops interfering in Venezuelan elections. You can’t cry about democracy when you’re trying to influence elections and take control of another country, and when that fails, you overthrow its leader. That makes you the dictator!

Every US president in my lifetime is worse than Maduro. They are the faces of the world’s largest terrorist organisation. And that terrorist organisation looks set to take Greenland, Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba if it can. When more leaders are arrested, are you going to start your sentence with “Well, that leader was a bad guy” before offering your limp disapproval of their abduction? If so, go fuck yourself. You’re doing the empire’s propaganda.

If you’re going to talk about bad leaders, talk about Trump. Talk about how we all need to rally against him, regardless of our political persuasion, because he has taken us one stupid decision away from World War III and no one on earth is more qualified to make that stupid decision than him.

