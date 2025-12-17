If you want to work out if an attack was a psy-op, consider the following: is someone using the atrocity to achieve their political goals? Have they decided who the villain is before any investigation has taken place? Would they benefit from the attack more than the accused? Have they offered you simple binary solutions? Are they turning this into “you are either with us or against us”? Are they using emotional manipulation?

If one side is doing this and the accused is not, it should immediately set alarm bells ringing. As I covered in my previous article, Israel is ticking all of the psy-op boxes and has done so with previous atrocities. While this does not prove Bondi beach was a false flag, Israel should be considered the prime suspect.

It can’t have escaped your attention that Israel’s immediate response to the attack was to blame Iran, even though the alleged killers were Salafists who are ideologically opposed to Iranian Shias. Naveed Akram studied at the Salafist Al Murad Institute which has been linked to the US and Israel. Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies, Tim Anderson, has linked the group to attacks against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Note, these claims do not mean the centre itself was responsible for the Bondi attack. This is important to point out in case anyone is thinking of reprisals against people who could be entirely innocent. All we can say at this point is that Salafists are not Iranian-backed and therefore the accusations against Iran are nonsense. If Israel can make false accusations against Iran, it is only right that we look to Israel with deep suspicion.

Zionists have claimed that everyone who has spoken up for Palestine is responsible for the attack. They have demanded that our politicians start censoring and punishing critics of Israel. They have blamed Australia for recognising the state of Palestine. They are talking like this attack on Australian Jews was an attack on Israel, which appears to be conflating Judaism with Israel, which is antisemitic.

Given everything about Bondi beach is screaming psy-op, I wanted to go into further detail about points covered in my previous article and also cover points that I either missed or have since emerged. Brace yourself because this is eye-opening stuff…

First of all, there is the Arsen Ostrovsky coincidence. Ostrovsky was a survivor of both 7 October and the Bondi beach attack, and Grok calculated the odds of this at 1 in 61 million.

Now it would be a 1 in 61 million chance of a random Jew being present at both attacks, but the chance of Ostrovsky being present are much, much lower. Here is why: Ostrovsky had moved to Australia just two weeks before the attack to “combat antisemitism”.

Social media users are reporting that Ostrovsky is a member of Netanyahu’s defence team at the ICC, but this is not fully accurate. He is a member of a separate team assembled by Alan Dershowitz to challenge ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

After moving to Australia to “combat antisemitism”, Ostrovsky started posting pictures of graffiti, including pictures of signs at a beach with the words “Israel is committing genocide”, “fuck the IDF”, “fuck Zionist Israel”, and “free Palestine”. This graffiti appeared on 1 December and Ostrovsky pushed a narrative that it shows Jews are in danger, linking it to threats and intimidation. Ostrovsky then survived a gun massacre at the same beach.

As the following video shows, there are countless examples of Zionists faking graffiti to fuel a narrative, and while I can’t say this graffiti was fake, I certainly have my suspicions.

Ostrovsky is a relentless propagandist for Israel who often takes legal action against Israel’s critics and supporters of BDS, including initiating action against Ben and Jerry’s for boycotting Israeli settlements. He has made controversial accusations such as UNRWA is an “inseparable arm of Hamas”. Ostrovsky describes himself as follows:

Ostrovsky says he was shot in the head at Bondi beach and somehow survived with only minor injuries because the bullet “grazed him”. He took a selfie of his bloodied head while the attack was apparently still underway. As social media users have pointed out, he did not wipe the blood from his eyes or mouth. Surely, that would be one of the first things you would do.

After taking a selfie, instead of rushing to hospital, Ostrovsky got his bloodied head bandaged and conducted interviews with journalists. Reports suggest Ostrovsky genuinely suffered a minor injury, but I could find no images of the injury.

According to Grok, the odds of all the above happening to one man are equivalent to winning the lottery many times over. We are now talking one in trillions, making Ostrovsky the unluckiest man in human history, or possibly the luckiest, given he survived all of this.

I can’t say that Ostrovsky’s story is false or misleading, but I can say that even AI has its suspicions. Here is what Grok thinks of the selfie:

While it would be hard to prove Ostrovsky is a crisis actor, it is easy to prove he is a Zionist fanatic with horrendous views. There seems little doubt he will use the Bondi attack to further Israel’s political goals, if his past words are anything to go by.

If you think all of the above sounds like an incredible coincidence, you haven’t seen anything yet. It turns out the Bondi beach party was arranged by an extremist group called Chabad-Lubavitch linked to Itamir Ben-Gvir.

The group has repeatedly hosted Ben-Gvir and allied itself with his Otzma Yehudit party, despite its claims of being non-partisan. Ben-Gvir is widely considered one of the most extreme politicians in Israel. He chanted about the destruction of the Al Aqsa mosque at one Chabad event.

A former Chabad leader once described the difference between Jews and non-Jews as follows: “The difference of the inner quality, however, is so great that the bodies should be considered as completely different species.”

None of this demonstrates that Chabad-Lubavitch was involved in a plot, but it certainly does not seem like a random detail. It warrants further investigation. And talking of further investigation…

Remember how in my last piece, I showed Google search records for the alleged killer’s name in Tel Aviv prior to the shooting? Well, they have now apparently been erased, unless a technical hiccup is bringing up no results.

To recap, there were spikes in search activity for the name “Naveed Akram” in Israel on three occasions in the week before the shooting. Long-term search data showed zero activity on that name prior to these spikes. Many of the searches were carried out in the hours and minutes before the shooting took place. It was almost as though someone was checking to see if the shooting had happened and the story had broken yet.

Google search data vanished after previous incidents where we saw search spikes in Tel Aviv, such as the Charlie Kirk shooting and National Guard shooting. It looks like someone at Google might be covering Israel’s tracks. Alternatively, Google is conveniently losing incriminating data due to technical issues. Who knows?

You might assume social media users were faking results for clout, but I checked Google Trends and saw the search data myself. Also, many people made screen recordings of their searches so they could not be accused of faking screenshots.

One thing I missed in my last piece is that we were not just seeing sudden spikes on searches for the killer’s name, but also “Bondi beach”. My guess is there were other searches that we have missed. I saw one claim that I could not verify that the alleged killer’s address had been searched so I’d be interested to see if anyone can corroborate that.

If we remember the Charlie Kirk shooting, we did not just find searches on the details of the alleged killer but also on the local hospitals and doctors and other related details. All of those searches came from Israel and Washington.

Again, I must clarify that none of the above proves Bondi was a false flag, but it offers food for thought and reason to investigate. Given that Israel is trying to drag us into yet another middle-eastern war and take away our right to free speech, we had better take the possibility of a false flag seriously because if we let Zionists get away with their nonsense, we could all be in trouble…

