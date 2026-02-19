Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

DMarlene
3h

No smoking gun? There are smoking cannons going off. Impossible not to see the Mossad connection. It's well past time that Israeli cohorts should be indicted and put on trial for this massive trafficking ring. But I suspect the DOJ and so many in Congress have known this all along but have decided against it for their own AIPAC and military-related reasons.

Lisa
3h

Evil and rotten to the core.. all of them! Get on with the prosecutions I say..

