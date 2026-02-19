In a recent article, I showed you plenty of evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli spy, and while that evidence seemed overwhelming, some argued there was no smoking gun. Well, now it appears we might have that smoking gun…

The Epstein files show that the Israeli consulate installed a security system in a New York apartment that was managed by Epstein and owned by his brother.

The above email discusses installing a security alarm system in an apartment referred to as “Ehud’s apartment.” It is talking about Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister and friend of Epstein’s over a period of 16 years.

The apartment at 301 East 66th Street in Manhattan is part of a building owned by Mark Epstein via Ossa Properties. The building was managed by Jeffrey Epstein and reportedly housed young models there, many underage. Interestingly, Mark Epstein bought the building from Les Wexner, Jeffrey’s long-term financial backer and possible co-conspirator.

The email exchange from 15 January 2016 is between Barak’s wife Nili and someone whose name is redacted (likely Epstein assistant Lesley Groff). It discusses placing a security system around the apartment and says “Jeffrey doesn’t mind holes in the walls”, suggesting he personally approved the set up.

Lesley Groff was Epstein’s assistant from 2001 until his death and her name appears over 150,000 times in the Epstein files. Epstein described Groff and other assistants as “like an extension of my brain”. Groff has regularly been described as an “enabler” and “co-conspirator” in lawsuits and accused of arranging sessions between clients and underage girls. She was part of Epstein’s controversial 2007 non-prosecution agreement.

Two other names mentioned in the emails are Karyna and Tess — assistants of Epstein who were to be notified of the installation (Karyna was also Epstein’s girlfriend). The security system was controlled by someone called “Rafi” — he is understood to be Rafi Shlomo, the head of security for Barak and part of the Israeli mission to the UN. He was located in the Israeli consulate in New York.

The security arrangement with the Israeli consulate lasted over two years with Epstein regularly emailing consulate staff. It’s worth reiterating this was over eight years after Epstein’s conviction, so the consulate knew it was working with a convicted child predator. The arrangement appears to have continued after Epstein’s imprisonment up until his death.

While the email doesn’t specify that cameras or microphones were part of the security system, this is Israel we’re talking about — world leaders in surveillance tech, people who snuck their spyware into millions of smart phones around the world. Crucially, Israeli officials handled background checks on visitors so they knew exactly who was coming in and out. It’s a safe bet to assume they knew all about the girls at this apartment and who was abusing them.

The building is a 16-story post-war condo complex that served as a key logistical hub for Epstein’s operations. According to sworn testimony, civil lawsuits, and complaints from the victims, Epstein housed his victims there, as well as associates and employees. This was confirmed by Epstein emails mentioning the “girls’ apartments” (certain apartments in the building were marked as “Apts. for models”).

One lawsuit from 2016 involving Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel (who later hanged himself in his cell) and MC2 Models mentions the building. Maritza Vazquez (bookkeeper for MC2 Models) testified in 2015 that 2-3 apartments would house the girls with “four girls per apartment.” She described them as “little girls” aged 13, 14, or 15, and explained they were brought from overseas for “modelling”, but transported to Epstein’s mansion for “parties”.

While we don’t have direct evidence of Barak’s involvement with these “models”, Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with a “well-known prime minister” at Epstein’s private island. He was later identified during court proceedings in Florida as Ehud Barak. Giuffre also claims she was raped by Prince Andrew at various apartments in New York when she was 17.

One survivor described in a 2022 Daily Mail interview how she was taken to an apartment at 301 East 66th Street upon arrival in New York. She said it was stocked with nice food to make her feel “special” as part of her grooming. She was later taken to Epstein’s mansion for a “massage” which involved sexual abuse.

There are many similar stories from victims so it’s a huge deal that Israel installed a sensor system in the building where this was taking place. Ask yourself why the Israeli consulate would be using a property managed by a sex trafficker and owned by his brother that was attended by underage models to house a former prime minister. Take all the time you need…

