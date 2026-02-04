The Epstein files show that paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had strong ties to Israeli intelligence. Entire books have been written on those ties and yet the corporate media is now claiming that Epstein was a Russian spy!

For a time, we were told there was no evidence that Epstein trafficked girls to anyone but himself. FBI director Kash Patel told us: “There is no credible information—none—that he trafficked to other individuals.” Some media outlets played down Epstein’s crimes, describing “sex with underage women”, rather than the rape of children. Major organisations, such as the BBC and Channel 4, claimed the files showed no suggestion of wrongdoing from President Trump. The whole thing seemed like a damage limitation exercise. And now suddenly, in a seemingly coordinated move, the corporate media has decided Epstein was running a honeypot scheme after all. He was just doing it for Russia, so Israel is off the hook! I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions because if I spell it out, I’ll be accused of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Look at the evidence I’m about to present against Israel and compare it to the evidence the corporate media has presented to support their Russia claims, and take your time to look through the Epstein files yourself. Once you’ve done this, you will see the corporate media is misleading you.

Let’s start with the big one: Epstein made it clear that he was working for the Rothschilds. For years, we’ve been told we must not talk about the Rothschilds, that it is somehow antisemitic to criticise a banking family who happen to be Jewish, and yet, here was one of the worst people on earth stating he was working for the Rothschilds.

Epstein told Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel in a 2016 email: “I represent the Rothschilds”. He explained he was hoping for a bank with $160 billion in management to do “something in tech”. He invited Thiel to “the island” and suggested they could alternatively meet in Saudi Arabia “at the end of the month”. It’s worth noting this was eight years after Epstein’s conviction for sex offences. You will see throughout this article that rich and powerful people maintained their relationship with Epstein in spite of his paedophilia.

Palantir was advising Cambridge Analytica in 2013-14 to harvest Facebook data, and in one message, Epstein and Thiel appeared to celebrate Brexit. In another email, they discussed destroying Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, and Egypt (all countries that stand in the way of the Greater Israel Project).

Peter Thiel is a Zionist oligarch who told the Cambridge Union in May 2024, it is “my bias is to defer to Israel”. The Rothschilds played an instrumental role in the founding of Israel and the Balfour Declaration was addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild. Ask yourself why these powerful people with strong ties to Israel worked with Epstein after he was convicted of sex crimes against a minor.

If the comment about Epstein representing the Rothschilds was a one-off, you might assume it was taken out of context, but there is so much more. Epstein had a long-term working relationship with the Rothschilds, surrounded himself with pro-Israel fanatics, showed contempt towards non-Jews (goyim), and had close ties to Israeli intelligence, politicians, and groups.

Here is an email to Ariane de Rothschild where Epstein demands no Africans be put on an advisory board, “only serious people”. This was a glimpse into the mind of a man who saw non-Jews as goyim and had a racial hierarchy where white Anglo-Saxon Protestants were preferable to him.

Here is an email where Ariane De Rothschild asks: “Did you get my video with the girls?” She and Epstein discuss how the Rothschilds supported Hitler to gain more power and her family even accommodated him!

In this email, the pair talk of how the upheaval in Ukraine will create many opportunities for them. Other emails reveal Epstein was keen to conduct human cloning experiments and create designer babies, mentioning a lab in Ukraine. It is unclear if this is what he meant by “opportunities”. He could have been talking of other business opportunities or the fact Russia was distracted, which left Syria vulnerable.

In this email to Ariane De Rothschild, “hunt” appears to be a euphemism, given the odd phrasing such as “old male”. Epstein frequently used words like “hunt” when describing recruiting women/girls. This would explain the use of the word “thrilling”. My guess is the photo showed an old male in a compromising position, which would explain: “My bankers should be careful”. Even if I’m wrong, the exchange shows how friendly the pair were. What do you think?

This document shows Epstein’s Southern Trust Company had a $25 million contract with the Rothschild Group regarding risk analysis.

Whitney Webb wrote a book titled: One Nation Under Blackmail vol. 2 in which she showed that Epstein’s finances were managed by Lynn Forester de Rothschild who was pictured with Epstein and Maxwell here.

This story emerged from a court case against Deutsche Bank in which the judge’s son was murdered.

Lynn’s brother Ken operated a private air terminal at Teterboro Airport In New Jersey under the name Million Air. Epstein’s black book shows this was the travel hub of his sex trafficking operation.

In 2000, Lynn sold a town house to Epstein for $4.9 million (way below the market value of $13.4 million) and Maxwell moved in. She later sold the house for $15 million. One month after Lynn joined the advisory board of Deutsche bank in 2013, Epstein was hired as a client. This was shortly after JP Morgan Chase had ended its relationship with Epstein due to regulatory pressure and concerns about his conviction. Deutsche Bank worked with Epstein until his death and paid his victims $75 million after ignoring red flags. Lynn’s husband Sir Evelyn De Rothschild is named in Epstein’s black book.

I could show you more, but it’s safe to say we’ve established a working relationship / friendship between Epstein and the Rothschilds. Now you could argue the Rothschilds do not equal Israel, but their ties to Israel are undeniable, and don’t worry, I will get to Epstein’s ties next.

Check out this picture of Epstein wearing an IDF shirt.

Here is Deepak Chopra inviting Epstein to Israel, asking him to bring his girls. Obviously, this doesn’t prove Epstein was spying for Israel, but it suggests he brought his girls there. It suggests part of his honeypot operation might have taken place in Israel.

A confidential source told the FBI that Trump was compromised by Israel, and Epstein’s lawyer and close friend Alan Dershowitz was co-opted by Israel.

The FBI’s confidential source stated that Dershowitz would call Mossad after his conversations with Epstein and that he trained Jared Kushner (the brains behind Trump’s presidency). The source claims Dershowitz said: “If he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as an Israeli intelligence agent.”

While these claims can’t be proven, a US intelligence report expressed concerns about Dershowitz’s ties to Mossad and no one seriously doubts that Trump has been compromised. Everything fits neatly together and the claims cannot be easily dismissed.

Dershowitz has represented Israel as a lawyer many times and wrote a book titled Defending Israel: The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client. Dershowitz said Epstein was the only person outside his family he would trust to read drafts of his books. In a 2006 letter to Epstein, he said he was writing “as one of his close friends, not as a lawyer”. He flew on Epstein’s private jet, visited several of Epstein’s homes and his Little St James Island. Epstein helped Dershowitz invest money.

Now we’ve established that Epstein was connected to people close to Israel, what about the suggestion that he was spying for Israel? Well, his ties to Israeli intelligence go back a long way...

Here is a newspaper excerpt from Palm Beach Daily News, reporting in 2008 that Epstein spent pass over in Tel Aviv Hilton with Israeli research scientists and visited military bases. This apparently took place while Epstein was out on bond following his Florida plea deal and was awaiting sentencing. The story was also reported in the New York Post.

Does it strike you as weird that a convicted sex offender would get access like this?

You might say the above report doesn’t prove anything, but Epstein’s Israel connections go way deeper. A senior Israeli military intelligence officer named Yoni Koren would stay for long periods of time at one of Epstein’s Manhattan apartments between 2013 and 2015. This was first revealed by hacking group Handala who obtained Barak’s accounts. It was confirmed by the House Oversight Committee that Epstein’s calendars showed Koren’s arrivals, departures, and stay durations. In one email, Epstein discussed Koren’s health with his ex-girlfriend.

An FBI document reveals that a confidential source reported that Epstein trained as a spy under former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

While this accusation was unproven, the close relationship between Barak and Epstein is undeniable. Here is the former Israeli prime minister entering Epstein’s town house in 2016. Barak would reportedly stay for extended periods, hold meetings there, and fly on his private jet. We know Epstein had at least 36 meetings with Barak, and that Barak and his wife maintained a close relationship with Epstein, long after his 2008 conviction.

Here is an email from Barak to Epstein, mocking Egypt for the pharaoh letting his people go and asking: “Where is Egypt now?” It’s a glimpse not just into the racism of the men, but a relationship where they were comfortable making this sort of comment to each other.

In 2016, Epstein and Barak discussed arranging a television interview in Israel for Trump that would attract a large number of viewers, both in Israel and the US. A later exchange between Epstein and Maxwell showed their surprise and delight that Trump won the election.

One file shows that Epstein was encouraging Barak to start a relationship with Peter Thiel in the hope of getting on the Palantir board. Epstein regularly met with Thiel between 2014 and 2017. Epstein invested $170 million into Valar Ventures which was co-founded by Thiel.

Records show that in 2013, Epstein and Barak held a private meeting with Putin, hoping to persuade him to remove Assad from power. The media would have you believe such a meeting proves Epstein was a Russian spy. However, the visit was furthering the interests of Israel. Epstein told Barak how the unrest in Ukraine, Syria, Somalia and Libya was perfect for him.

It seems Epstein was connected to much of the trouble in the Middle East. One file shows Epstein and Greg Brown planning to seek the help of Mossad and MI6 to seize Gaddafi’s assets, months after the coup in Libya. They spoke about how the value of the assets could be as high as $320 billion and they might receive between 10% and 25% of the sums they recover in compensation. They also spoke about how the “real carrot” is becoming the go-to guys when they rebuild Libya next year.

Here is an email to Epstein from Emirati Sultan, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, discussing the “Israeli operation in Dubai”. The operation in question was the assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh — co-founder of the military wing of Hamas. Why would an Emirati Sultan be discussing this with Epstein?

If Epstein was a Russian asset, why was he connected to events that benefit Israel and to people who support Israel? And why was he connected to groups that advocate for Israel? None of Epstein’s friends seem to have been furthering the interests of Russia…

The files show that Epstein had close ties to pro-Israel groups such as Harvard Hillel, a Jewish student organisation which sought donations from Epstein after his conviction. It thanked him for his “support of Harvard Hillel and the Harvard Jewish community during this important moment in history.”

Epstein was strongly connected to Les Wexner and the Wexner Foundation. Wexner was Epstein’s long-term financial backer and funnelled hundreds of millions of dollars to him. Epstein was given power of attorney over Wexner’s finances in the 1990s and 2000s.

The Wexner Corporation funds pro-Israel campus groups, birthright Israel citizenship trips, leadership programs for Israeli public officials and American Jewish leaders, and initiatives tying Jewish identity to support for Israel.

Wexner founded the Mega Group of Jewish billionaires which placed strong emphasis on devotion to Israel and influencing US policy in the Middle East. Epstein used this group to build his elite network and served as a trustee of the Wexner Foundation. He handled its financial operations and pro-Israel philanthropy.

Drop Site News has reported how Epstein was facilitating Israeli business interests around the world. For example, he brokered security deals for Israel with countries like Mongolia and Côte d’Ivoire. He also set up a back channel between Israel and Russia during the Syria war.

Epstein was described a “deal maker at an elite level” so it’s not hard to imagine bribery and blackmail being part of his deal making.

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe has stated that Epstein and Maxwell ran a honeypot operation for Mossad. This claim was backed up by Steven Hoffberg, Epstein’s former business partner, as well as Epstein victim Maria Farmer. Epstein’s other victims have confirmed that rich and powerful men were his clients so the FBI’s lack of curiosity seems extraordinary.

It’s worth noting that Epstein fled to Israel (a known haven for sexual predators) after he was charged in 2008. He returned to the US after securing a deal for a shockingly lenient sentence for sex crimes against a minor. He was allowed to work 12-18 hours a day throughout his 18-month jail term and served one year under house arrest. He could have served decades in jail if he was convicted on federal charges. It seems the leniency was due to his ties to Israeli intelligence.

One last thing I want to touch upon is that Peter Mandelson is being investigated for sending sensitive government information to Epstein. Given all of the above, it seems likely that information would have been fed to Israel. Good luck trying to find that suggestion anywhere in the corporate media.

The most damning thing about the corporate media is that it knows Israel was behind a paedophile ring. It knows Israel was enticing our rulers to rape children so it could blackmail them. As far as I’m concerned, anyone who is covering for Israel during an ongoing genocide is an accomplice to paedophilia and guilty of treason. How can anyone take the corporate media seriously again?

