It has been a strange couple of days.

On the one hand, we’re facing the real possibility of World War III and on the other hand, we’ve felt the therapeutic effects of Israel finally getting its comeuppance.

As someone who is fiercely opposed to war and hates to see human suffering, I have felt some contradictory emotions. There has been a constant sense of dread, but I’d be lying if I denied feeling a hit of dopamine when I saw fireworks light up the sky above Tel Aviv.

I’d certainly be lying if I denied laughing when an Israeli who gloated about Palestinian suffering was crying that they’re now hiding in a shelter. Remember when it was cowardly to hide underground?

One interesting turn of events is the revelation that Israel is using human shields, quite literally. I already knew it keeps its intelligence buildings in the middle of cities, but there are even claims it has bases located under hospitals that are hard to verify. All I’m gonna say here is nothing would surprise me.

The Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv (above) were struck by Iranian missiles and the bombardment inevitably resulted in civilian casualties. I certainly don’t want to gloat about civilian casualties, but I do want to remind you that Israel set this precedent in Gaza and Israel bombed apartment buildings in Iran. I will also remind you that 91% of Israelis support the genocide in Gaza. The best thing for Israelis to do now is leave.

Israel must be stopped and sadly, that will only be achieved militarily. If Iran stops fighting now, it will end up looking like Gaza, and Israel will topple all of the Middle East then move onto Pakistan. Iran’s only option is to dismantle Israel militarily. It is showing it potentially has the capability to do that. The claim that the balance of power had irrevocably shifted in Israel’s favour looks foolish.

Just know that both the US and the IAEA concluded recently that Iran was not currently building a nuke. All the destruction you’re seeing in Tel Aviv was because Netanyahu wanted to stay in power. Either he knew Israel was going to face huge levels of destruction or he is so incompetent, he had no idea. Either way, he has screwed his own people and apparently fled to Greece.

His Wing of Zion plane certainly landed in Greece, but Israel denies he was onboard so maybe he is just hiding underground in Jerusalem.

Knowing this war was coming, I’ve been researching the military capabilities of both sides for a while so I wasn’t surprised to see Iran hit back so hard. The mistake Israel made was to think its sophisticated fighter jets would be the deciding factor, but this seems one hell of a miscalculation. Who needs fighter jets when the enemy is in range of your hypersonic missiles?

If you spend time learning about Iran’s military bases that are buried under mountains, you will understand just how absurdly difficult it is to take them out. The way everything is buried so deep and reinforced with advanced concrete and compartmentalised with blast doors means even if you somehow got explosives down there, you could not take out the entire base. These things are huge and Iranians have thought of everything, including vents that divert the blasts away from critical infrastructure. These bases are so difficult to take out, I’m not even sure nukes could do the job, but don’t be surprised if Israel resorts to nukes in its desperation.

Given the difference in size of the two countries, it would be far cheaper for Iran to take out Israel than for Israel to take out Iran. Israel is a small target with all its military infrastructure on the surface and its fabled iron dome seems more or less useless.

So far this has been a hugely expensive error for Israel. It has wasted large sums of money bombing Iranian decoys and barely scratched Iran’s military hardware. It boasted that it had taken out Iran’s air defences, but there are claims Iran has shot down two, maybe three F-35s. The claims have been made by Iranian media outlets such as Tasnim, Fars, and Mehr News Agency, but we are yet to see definitive proof. If the claims are true, it would make Iran the first country to ever shoot down a fifth generation fighter.

Meanwhile, Iran has overwhelmed Israel’s iron dome with cheap drones and old missiles, and when the failing iron dome is depleted, Israel will be almost defenceless. Iran fired one of its hypersonic missiles and it cut through Israel’s air defences like they were nothing and then the lights in the area went out.

Once Israel’s air defences have gone, Iran plans to switch to its more expensive modern missiles and drones which will cause far more more damage. It has been claimed that even the old missiles Iran has fired contain bigger warheads than Israel’s and are capable of doing more damage, meaning the worst could be yet to come.

Obviously, it’s hard to confirm claims in the chaos of war and there is always going to be propaganda flying around as well as genuine errors or confusion. However, given the success of the Iranian missiles in breaching the iron dome, it’s a safe bet that many claims are correct.

For example, there are reports that Iran has struck Israel’s biggest air bases such as Nevatim and Ramon, possibly damaging or destroying F-35s, F-15s and F-16s. It will be interesting to see if Iran really has taken out Israel’s fighter jets. If not, that could be a matter of time and Israel certainly seems concerned. Without its air force, Israel is done.

The US, UK and France are leaping to Israel’s defence, initially to provide air support from their fighter jets, but that would be hopelessly insufficient and would simply make us military targets. Meanwhile, the Houthis have joined the battle with their hypersonic missiles and Pakistan is saying it will support Iran in any way it can. You can guarantee Russia and China will do the same because they know what’s happening here.

Since the war on terror began, enemies of the empire have been toppled one after another. If Iran falls, Pakistan (China’s close ally) believes it will be the next target. With Iran and Pakistan out the picture, Russia and China would be left isolated, meaning this battle is existential for them too. Given the stakes, we are facing some scary possibilities.

While Trump would be happy to join the war, the American people are opposed. The only thing that could shift their opinion would be a false flag. It would have to be a devastating event. Something so emotional that people cease to think rationally and are overcome with anger. Something that could justify emergency powers to punish anyone who speaks out. It would likely be bigger than 9/11. This false flag could come from Mossad, but it could equally come from the CIA. Just know that if it comes, Iran had nothing to gain and Israel had everything to gain.

The second worry is that of nukes. Even with the help of the US, Israel will probably lose this war.

Iran’s virtually undetectable fast boats and stealth submarines, new drone carrier and hypersonic missiles, mean it can potentially threaten US aircraft carriers. No one knows if it would actually be able to sink them - not Iran, not the US - but finding out would be a huge gamble for Trump. If a single US aircraft carrier is lost for Israel, that’s the end of him.

What this all means is that we have desperate people who will resort to desperate measures. They could very easily resort to nukes. I’m not just talking about tactical nukes either and I’m not just talking about military targets. I’ve already explained why I think nukes probably won’t work against Iran’s underground bases. This leaves the chilling possibility they might nuke Tehran. Israel has stated that if Iran doesn’t stop defending itself, Tehran will burn. Is that what they meant? Iran’s nuclear-armed allies need to offer a nuclear umbrella to ensure this stays a fair fight. If they do, Israel’s reign of terror is over. If they don’t, this world is about to get fucking terrifying.

