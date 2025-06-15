Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
20h

Israel is getting what it has long deserved, and needs more of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mike Coulson's avatar
Mike Coulson
20h

Starmer is reiterating the shibboleth “Israel has a right to defend itself” while preparing the RAF to defend Israel! The best defence is not to attack someone bigger than you and trust your mates to back you up when they retaliate. In other words, don’t start a fight you can’t finish!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture